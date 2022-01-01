Peoria American restaurants you'll love

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Peoria

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Horseshoe$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
Honey, Goat & Bacon$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
Beer & Whisky Burger$13.25
Whiskey-glazed pub burger with beer-braised onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hell of a Burger$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Double Hummus$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Impossible Burger$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about ONE WORLD
Kenny’s Westside Pub image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.95
8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER
Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
More about Kenny's Westside Pub
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Cheddar Cheese Curds$7.00
House Burger 1/4lb$9.50
Side of Cheese Sauce$1.00
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery

619 SW Water ST, Peoria

Avg 4 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery

