Peoria American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Peoria
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Horseshoe
|$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
|Honey, Goat & Bacon
|$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
|Beer & Whisky Burger
|$13.25
Whiskey-glazed pub burger with beer-braised onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Hell of a Burger
|$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Double Hummus
|$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Impossible Burger
|$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Wings
|$14.95
8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Food Coma - Scrambled
|$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
1200 W Main St, Peoria
|White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|$7.00
|House Burger 1/4lb
|$9.50
|Side of Cheese Sauce
|$1.00