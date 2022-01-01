Tacos in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve tacos
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Chicken Taco
|$15.50
Chipotle ranch base, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese and blue corn tortilla crumbles.
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Soft flour tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, zesty slaw, pico de gallo and baja sauce
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Fish Tacos
|$15.69
Wild caught Atlantic whitefish: fried, blackened, or broiled. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, cilantro ranch, black beans & rice, fresh chopped salsa and tortilla chips *No side substitutions
The Jerk Hut
1200 W Main St, Peoria
|Jerk Shrimp Tacos W/ Fries
|$8.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
|Jerk Chicken Tacos W/ Fries
|$6.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
|Jerk Tofu Tacos w/ Fries
|$7.99
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
|Vegan Taco
|$4.50
Mushroom "Chorizo" street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
Grilled steak street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Butternut Squash Kale & Pepita Tacos
|$9.49
Butternut squash, sautéed kale, black bean spread, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, crème. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Chimichurri Steak Tacos
|$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Shrimp & Edamame Tacos
|$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
|3 Tacos
|$11.00
|2 Tacos
|$9.00
