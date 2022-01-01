Tacos in Peoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

Takeout
Chicken Taco$15.50
Chipotle ranch base, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese and blue corn tortilla crumbles.
Fish Tacos$11.00
Soft flour tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, zesty slaw, pico de gallo and baja sauce
ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.69
Wild caught Atlantic whitefish: fried, blackened, or broiled. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, cilantro ranch, black beans & rice, fresh chopped salsa and tortilla chips *No side substitutions
Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

Takeout
Tacos$15.99
The Jerk Hut

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Takeout
Jerk Shrimp Tacos W/ Fries$8.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
Jerk Chicken Tacos W/ Fries$6.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
Jerk Tofu Tacos w/ Fries$7.99
The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Vegan Taco$4.50
Mushroom "Chorizo" street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Grilled steak street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butternut Squash Kale & Pepita Tacos$9.49
Butternut squash, sautéed kale, black bean spread, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, crème. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Chimichurri Steak Tacos$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Shrimp & Edamame Tacos$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
3 Tacos$11.00
2 Tacos$9.00
Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butternut Squash Kale & Pepita Tacos$9.49
Butternut squash, sautéed kale, black bean spread, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, crème. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Chimichurri Steak Tacos$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Taco Salad$11.49
Spring greens, grilled chicken, chorizo, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar chili tortilla chips, chipotle salsa ranch.
