Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Country Club BBQ

71 Reviews

$$

2510 W Farmington Rd

WEST Peoria, IL 61604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Weekly Eggroll ( Cheesy Potato And Ham
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Wings 10

BURGERS

Traditional Burger

$11.00

1/2lb black angus patty served with your choice of cheese served on a gou.met bun

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb angus patty topped with onion rings, cheddar & slaw served with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a gourmet bun.

Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Tender & Side

$11.00

6 Piece Tender & Side

$14.00

5 Piece Tender

$9.00

10 Piece Tender

$17.00

25 Piece Tender

$38.00

Club Choices

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Chicken Tender Meal

$10.00

Cod Basket

$13.00

Country Fried Chicken

$12.00

Loaded BBQ Spud

$12.00

Loaded Tot Bowl

$12.00

Q Shoe

$12.00

Rib Tips 1 LB

$14.00Out of stock

Rib Tips 1/2 Lb

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Dessert Egg Roll (Pumpkin Cheesecake)

$5.00

Dessert Egg Roll a-la-Mode

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan Bread Pudding

$6.00

Dinners

Half Ribs

$19.00

Full Rib

$24.00

2 Meat Co.

$16.00

3 Meat Co.

$19.00

Rib Co 1

$22.00

1/2 rack & 1 meat

Rib Co 2

$25.00

1/2 Chix

$14.00

1/2Chix & 1/2 Rib

$23.00

EXTRAS

Moonshine BBQ

$0.75

IPA BBQ

$0.75

Dark ale BBQ

$0.75

Rootbeer BBQ

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Blu Cheese

$0.75

Ch. Ranch

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

cheese sauce

$1.00

Dressing

$0.75

G. Parm

$0.75

GRAVY

$1.00

H. Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

LTOP

Mac Sauce

$1.50

Mild

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

S. Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

nashville hot

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Sw&Hot

$0.75

Teri

$0.75

Wild

$0.75

Toast

$1.50

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Korean Pork

$13.00

Handhelds

B.L.F.T.

$12.00

BBQ Wrap

$12.00

Breaded Chix Sand

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken tender wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Big Cat Chicken

$12.00

Southwester Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Menu

Boneless (Kids)

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Lighter Side

House Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

CCBBQ Salad

$13.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.00

Shareable's

BBQ Quesadilla

$10.00

Chips Large

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

EGG ROLLS

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fries Shared

$6.00

Green Tomatos

$8.00

Loaded Chips

$10.00

O Ring Lrg

$8.00

Tots Lrg

$8.00

SP Waffle Fry Lrg

$8.00

Weekly Eggroll ( Cheesy Potato And Ham

$9.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

corn

$4.00

Street Corn Salad

$4.00

Baked Potato(Loaded)

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

O' Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

SP Waffle Fries

$4.00

Smoked Sand

Brisket Dip

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Combo Sandwich

$14.00

Loaded Beef & Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Tacos/Nachos

2 Tacos

$9.00

3 Tacos

$11.00

BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

2 Fish Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

3 Fish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Wing

Wings 5

$7.50

Wings 10

$15.00

Wings 15

$22.50

Wings 20

$30.00

Boneless 5

$7.50

Boneless 10

$15.00

Boneless 15

$22.50

Boneless 20

$30.00

Bulk Items

Thanksgiving Turkey Full Order

$75.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Turkey Half Order

$45.00Out of stock

$42 Family Deal ( Tenders)

$42.00

$42 Family Meal Deal(2 Meats)

$42.00

100 Boneless

$135.00

100 Wings

$135.00

16oz Btl BBQ

$7.00

16oz Btl Dressing

$6.00

16oz Btl Wing Sauce

$7.00

16oz Cheese Sauce

$6.00

50 Boneless

$70.00

50 Wings

$70.00

Brisket Bulk

$18.00

Family Salad

$9.00

Family Side

$8.00

Pulled Chicken Bulk

$13.00

Pulled Pork Bulk

$13.00

Rib Tips/ 1lb

$13.00Out of stock

Ribs Full Rack Bulk

$22.00

Smoked Sausage Bulk

$13.00

Slider Buns

$0.35

Tray Of Chips

$20.00

$25 Busch Family 30 Pack

Busch Lt.

$25.00

Busch

$25.00

$2 Domestic Beer

Busch lt

$2.00

Busch

$2.00

Bud Lt

$2.00

Bud

$2.00

Coors Lt

$2.00

Miller Lt

$2.00

MIller High Life

$2.00

$10- 6 Pack Domestic

Busch Lt.

$10.00

Busch

$10.00

Bud Lt.

$10.00

Bud

$10.00

Coors Lt.

$10.00

Miller Lt.

$10.00

Miller High Life

$10.00

$18- 12 Pack Domestic

Busch Lt.

$18.00

Busch

$18.00

Bud Lt.

$18.00

Bud

$18.00

Coors lt

$18.00

Miller lt

$18.00

Miller High Life

$18.00

$3- Import Beer

Corona

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

$13- 6 Pack Import

Corona

$13.00

Modelo

$13.00

Heineken

$13.00

$20- 12 Pack Import

Corona

$20.00

Modelo

$20.00

Heineken

$20.00

$3- Premium Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Bud lt Lemonade

$3.00

Bud lt Lime

$3.00

MIch Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Lemonade

$3.00

$13- 6 Pack Premium

Angry Orchard

$13.00

Bud lt. Lemonade

$13.00

Bud lt. Lime

$13.00

Mich Ultra

$13.00

MIkes Lemonade

$13.00

$20- 12 Pack Premium

Angry Orchard

$20.00

Bud lt. Lemonade

$20.00

Bud lt Lime

$20.00

Mich Ultra

$20.00

MIkes Lemonade

$20.00

$3- White Claw

Black Cherry

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

$13- 6 Pack Claw

Black Cherry

$13.00

Raspberry

$13.00

Mango

$13.00

$20- 12 Pack Claw

Black Cherry

$20.00

Raspberry

$20.00

Mango

$20.00

$3 WINE

Cabernet

$3.00

Chardonay

$3.00

Merlot

$3.00

Moscotto

$3.00

Pinot Grigio

$3.00

Pinot Noir

$3.00

$10 4 Pack Wine

Moscotto

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Chardonay

$10.00

Moscotto

$10.00

MERCHANDISE

T-SHIRT

$25.00

STOCKING CAP

$20.00

HATS

$30.00

HOODIES

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope everyone is doing well and we greatly appreciate you business during these tough times!!

Website

Location

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria, IL 61604

Directions

Gallery
Country Club BBQ image
Country Club BBQ image
Country Club BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dac's Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1200 W Main St Store 11 Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
orange star4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights
orange star4.3 • 698
4450 N Prospect Rd Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurantnext
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
orange starNo Reviews
4538 N. Prospect Road Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurantnext
Oliver's in the Heights
orange starNo Reviews
1231 East Samuel Ave Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WEST Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WEST Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston