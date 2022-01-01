Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Country Club BBQ
71 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hope everyone is doing well and we greatly appreciate you business during these tough times!!
Location
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria, IL 61604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurant
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights
4.3 • 698
4450 N Prospect Rd Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
No Reviews
4538 N. Prospect Road Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in WEST Peoria
More near WEST Peoria