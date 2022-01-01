Peoria bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Peoria

Kenny’s Westside Pub image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.95
8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER
Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rib$23.00
EGG ROLLS$9.00
Wings 20$30.00
More about Country Club BBQ
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Cheddar Cheese Curds$7.00
House Burger 1/4lb$9.50
Side of Cheese Sauce$1.00
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery

619 SW Water ST, Peoria

Avg 4 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery

