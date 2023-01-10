  • Home
Sunset Hills Golf Course and Eatery

No reviews yet

1620 Summit Drive

Pekin, IL 61554

Popular Items

Garlic Breadsticks
Single 1/2lb Angus Beef Burgers

1st Offs

Garlic Breadsticks

$9.00

with crafted ale beer cheese

Smothered Sidewinders

$11.00

Curly fries with bacon and beer cheese topped with green onions

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Piping hot, provolone smothered served with herbed naan bread

Cheese Balls

$9.00

Cheddar or pepper jack balls served with ranch

Full Haystack Onion Loaf

$10.00

Served with station dip

1/2 Haystack Onion Loaf

Served with station dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$16.00

Blue claw crab meat remoulade with bacon bits, cheese, green onions, and cream cheese, served with jalapenos sweet chili and wontons

Parm Ranch Portabellas

$12.00

Sliced golden fried mushrooms served with herbed naan breads and station dip

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Hand breaded tenders golden fried served with Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Buffalo

Crab Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Stuffed with crab meat stuffing topped with montererey jack cheese

Stacked Nachos

Stacked Nachos

$11.00

Loaded with chili, beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream

Soups & Greens

Cup soup

$5.00

French Onion, Chili, Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli Cheese, Chicken Noodle

Bowl soup

$7.00

French Onion, Chili, Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli Cheese, Chicken Noodle

Endless Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks

$15.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Greens, cheese, cucumbers, tomotoes, red onion, croutons, side dressing

Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Greens, cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, cucumbers, avacados, crouton, almond, chicken, side dressing

Blue Steak Salad

$19.00

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, blue cheese, sweet peppers, steak, and balsamic vinaigrette

No Soup for You

$10.00

Endless salad and breadsticks

Non Alcoholic Beverage

$3.00

Handhelds

Single 1/2lb Angus Beef Burgers

$12.00

Additional + 1 ea Chili, Bacon, Fried Egg, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chipotles, Jalapenos, Mushrooms / Additional + .50 ea BBQ, Peppers, Onions, Onion Straws, Giardiniera, Pepperoncini, Extra Cheese

Double 1/2lb Angus Beef Burgers

$15.00

Additional + 1 ea Chili, Bacon, Fried Egg, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chipotles, Jalapenos, Mushrooms / Additional + .50 ea BBQ, Peppers, Onions, Onion Straws, Giardiniera, Pepperoncini, Extra Cheese

Mashies Melt

$14.00

1/2 lb patty on toasted sourdough w/ cheddar, grilled onoin,1000 isle,

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken tossed buffalo topped with pepper jack cheese on brioche

Triple Decker Club

$14.00

Toasted with ham turkey and bacon, swiss, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, side mayo, on sourdough

Grilled Chicken Panini Caprese

$17.00

Grilled chicken tomato buffalo mozzarella basil pesto on grilled sourdough

Philly Steak

$17.00

Grilled steak, peppers, onions, and cheese on a hoagie bun

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Batter fried triple decker club dusted w/ powdered sugar and rasperry sauce

Pulled Pork BBQ

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork smothered w/ BBQ on brioche

Turkey-Bacon Cheddar Melt

$13.00

Grilled Turkey, crisp bacon, melted cheddar, on sourdough

Italian Beef

$15.00

Thin shaved Chicago style beef au jus on hoagie roll

Crabby Patty Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled crab remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes, slaw, served on a croissant

Chicago Beef n Cheddar Croissant

$16.00

Thin shaved Chicago beef smothered with melted cheddar sauce

Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Fresh hand breaded golden fried pork tenderloin on brioche

Homestyle Meals

Italian Beef Manhattan

$16.00

Topped with mashed potatoes and brown gravy on sourdough

Country Fried Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Golden fried w/ mashed potatoes country gravy

Ale Battered Fried Cod

$15.00

4pc golden fried Alasken cod fillets w/chips

Cajun Prime Gnocchi

$26.00

Spicy cajun prime rib, pepper, and onions, w/ garlic bread sticks

BBQ Pork Mac n Cheese

$17.00

BBQ pulled pork, mac n cheese, peppers, onions, w/garlic breadsticks

Chicken n Bacon Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Grilled chicken and bacon tossed with rotini alfredo served with garlic bread sticks

Entrees

Orange Roughy

$26.00

Topped with fresh balsamic tomato basil

Honey Chipotle Glazed Pork Wings

$21.00

Light breaded tossed with chipotle honey

Ribeye Filet

$36.00

Choice center cut eye seasoned grilled to order

Baseball Top Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Tender seasoned and grilled to order

Grilled Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Grilled topped with our mango chutney

Garlic Crusted Beef Tender Steak Duo

$28.00

Served in Italian cream sauce

Honey-Pecan Chicken

$23.00

Lite pecan breaded topped w/ maple cream

Steak - New Years

$50.00

Lobster - New Years

$50.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

All served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

All served with fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

All served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

All served with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

All served with fries

Kids Lil Corn Dogs

$7.00

All served with fries

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Sherbet

$4.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Muddy Mountain

$7.00

Cookie Monster

$7.00

Mini Doughnuts

$7.00

Breaded Pudding

$7.00

HORS D, OEUVES - Priced Per Person

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$3.50

Crab Ragoon

$4.00

Hawaiian Meatballs

$3.50

BBQ Meatballs

$3.50

Asian Vegetarian Spring Roll

$3.50

Grilled Caribbean Chicken Tenders

$3.50

Coconut Shrimp

$4.25

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$3.50

Beef Tenderloin Bites

$5.00

Italian Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$4.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$4.00

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

$4.00

BBQ Cocktail Smokes

$3.50

Mini Beef Wellington

$5.00

Vegetable Crudités

$3.50

Cheese Displays

$4.50

Spinach Herb Dip

$3.50

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit Display

$4.50

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$5.75

Smoked Turkey Pinwheels

$4.00

Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Salami Horns with Herbed Cream Cheese

$3.50

Fried Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$4.00

Mediterranean Crostini

$4.00

PLATED MEALS

Surf n Turf

$38.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

Peppercorn Filet Mignon

$36.00

Maite d hotel butter

Prime Rib - 20 Guest Min

$35.00

Au jus

Center Cut Top Sirloin

$32.00

Rosemary Demi Glace

Italian Crusted Chicken Breast

$30.00

Basil Cream Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$30.00

Lemon Cream Sauce

Sesame Teriyaki Salmon Filet

$32.00

Teriyaki basted

Lemon Salmon Fillet

$32.00

Lemon Cream Sauce

Boneless Pork Chop

$30.00

Cranberry Port Wine Sauce

Vegetarian/Vegan

$30.00

Chefs Choice

Children's Meal

$12.00

Chicken Tenders Applesauce Mac n Cheese

Mixed Greens with Italian Dressing

$5 up charge per table for 2 dressing options on each guest table.

Sunset Wedding Salad

Mixed Greens Sliced Strawberries Dried Cranberries Sugared Almonds Shaved White Chocolate Raspberry Vinaigrette $3 up charge per person

Glazed Baby Carrots

Steamed Asparagus Bouquet

Country Style Green Beans with Onions and Bacon

Green Beans Almondine

Green Bean Medley

Garden Blend

Roasted Red Potatoes with Fresh Herbs

Duchess Potatoes

Loaded Whipped Potatoes

Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

Rice Pilaf

Baked Potato

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nestled back from the main roads on the greens of some of the finest golfing in central IL, you can truly enjoy your meals or drinks in any season. In the Spring and Summer months, the veranda is open to eat, watch the sunsets and hear the gentle noises of golfers enjoying their time in the hills. Enjoy our great Burgers and our rotating beer selection or our wide selection of liquors. Here at Sunset Hills Golf Course & Eatery, we're waiting for you!

Location

1620 Summit Drive, Pekin, IL 61554

Directions

