Sunset Hills Golf Course and Eatery

Restaurant info

Nestled back from the main roads on the greens of some of the finest golfing in central IL, you can truly enjoy your meals or drinks in any season. In the Spring and Summer months, the veranda is open to eat, watch the sunsets and hear the gentle noises of golfers enjoying their time in the hills. Enjoy our great Burgers and our rotating beer selection or our wide selection of liquors. Here at Sunset Hills Golf Course & Eatery, we're waiting for you!