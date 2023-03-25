Marco’s Express 127 N Belt East

A map showing the location of Marco’s Express 127 N Belt EastView gallery

FOOD

Salads

Small Sweet Italian Salad

$6.00

Medium Sweet Italian Salad

$11.00

Large Sweet Italian

$13.00

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Medium Garden Salad

$11.00

Large Garden Salad

$13.00

Small Seed Salad

$6.00

Medium Seed Salad

$11.00

Large Seed Salad

$13.00

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

10 Wings

$10.00

20 Wings

$17.00

50 Wings

$43.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

Olive Bruschetta

$11.00

Shrimp Fragola

$12.00

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$15.00

Sicillian

$15.00

Chicken Ultimate

$15.00

Spinach

$15.00

Sandwiches

Baked Ham and Cheese

$11.50

Grinder

$13.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball

$13.00

Italian Combo

$11.50

Super Combo

$13.50

Pizza

9" Cheese

$9.00

12" Cheese

$13.00

14" Cheese

$16.00

16' Cheese

$18.00

9" Specialty Pizza

$12.00

12" Specialty Pizza

$18.00

14" Specialty Pizza

$21.00

16" Specialty Pizza

$25.00

9" BYOP

$8.90

12" BYOP

$12.55

14" BYOP

$15.35

16" BYOP

$17.05

Pasta

Spaghetti

$15.00

Pasta Carbonara

$16.00

Mostacoioli

$15.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Tortellini

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.00

Tuxedo

$16.00

Cannelloni 3 Way

$17.00

Seafood Cannelloni

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

SK Crossover

Single Smashburger

$11.00

The OG Smashburger

$13.00

Southern Comfort Smashburger

$14.00

Italian Bistro Smashburger

$12.00

Chamion Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smoked Turkey

$13.00

Dirty Ribs Full

$32.00

Dirty Ribs Half

$21.00

Sides

Tots

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Greens

$5.00

Smothered Mushroom

$5.00

Charred Brocoli

$5.00

Farfalle and Cheese

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pasta

$7.50

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Kids Meatball

$7.50

Lil Smash

$7.50

Kids Toasted Ravioli

$7.50

Lunch

8 Wings and Tots

$9.00

1/2 Deli and Salad

$9.00

1/2 Pasta and Salad

$9.00

9" 1 Top and Salad

$9.00

8 Toasted Ravioli and Salad

$9.00

BEVERAGES

Cocktails

Smoked Old Fashion

$11.00

Smoked Manhattan

$11.00

Strawberry Basil Moscow Mule

$9.00

Cucumber Gin Spritz

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

House Mule

$7.00

House Red Sangria

$8.00

House White Sangria

$8.00

Beer

DFT Alaskan Amber

$6.00

DFT Zwickel

$6.00

DFT Mango Cart

$6.00

DFT No Plans

$6.00

DFT Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelobe Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Zifandel

$8.00

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Reisling

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mocktails

Strawberry Basil Mock Mule

$6.00

Choco Martini Mock

$7.00

Blackberry Mojito Mock

$6.00

Cucumber Mint Spritz Mock

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 N Belt East, Swansea, IL 62226

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
