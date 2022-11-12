Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margarita Villa 1567 Spinnaker Dr.

1567 Spinnaker Drive

San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA 93001

Popular Items

Villa Salad
2 item Combo
3 item Combo

Appetizer

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Fresh homemade with Hass avocados and Topped with sliced tomatoies.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Tortillia chios topped with regied beans, melted cheese,tomatoes,ranchero sauce, green onion, jalepenos,mexican sour cream,queso fresco,and guacomole

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

A delicious craft made Mexican cocktail sauce mixed with diced shrimp, pico de gallo.fresh avacodo and topped with four jumpo shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy coconut crussed shrimp with a sweet orange dipping sauce

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.00

Fresh Hhalibit with shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices. Served over flat corn tostada with creamy chipotle sauce and topped with avocado and sweet pepper pico

Ahi Tostadas

Ahi Tostadas

$17.00

3 Tostadas grade A Ahi topped over shredded mexican cabbage, avocado and pinnaple relish in a chipotle sesame dressing

Calamri

Calamri

$15.00

Seasoned just right, crispy and delicios. served with coctail sauce

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Chicken breast breaded with fries

Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with sour cream and guacamole

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$13.00

Seven chicken wings tossed with spicy wing sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Salsa 16 0z

$8.00

8 oz Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Chips and Salsa 8oz

$4.00

soup, salads, sandwiches

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Rich broth with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with tortillia strips and melted cheese

Albondigas Soup

Albondigas Soup

$6.00

Tender meatballs slowly steam cooked with fresh veggies in a flovorful broth

Tres Amigos Combos

Tres Amigos Combos

$17.00

A bowl of soup, salad, and ahi taco

Tostada

$12.00

Crispy flat corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream, onions , cilantro,mix cheese, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Villa Salad

Villa Salad

$14.00

Fresh spring mix, tomatoes, queso fresco, avacado, sweet pepper pico de gallo, and topped with tortillia strips

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

baby mixed greens, , quinoa, kale, green chickpea, edamame, sweet pepper pico, queso fresco, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, and a balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

Sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

With mix greens and pineapple relish, topped with avacado mango salsa in a sesame chipotle dressing

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Fresh avocado topped with tomatoes

Villa Burger

Villa Burger

$16.00

All Natural beef paddy with lettuce, tomatoe, melted cheese, onions, and a chipotle spread. served with fries

Torta

Torta

$16.00

Famous mexican sandwich topped with with guacomole, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese with your choice of meat

Natural Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Natural Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

All natural Chicken breast with mix greens, melted cheese, onions, tomatoes with a mayo spread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle spread and melted cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.95

mix greens, queso fresco, sweet pepper pico

Burritos

Villa Burritos

Villa Burritos

$17.00

Filled with spanish rice and refried beans, served wet with melted cheese and a ouse salad

California Burrito

California Burrito

$18.00

Filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, refried beans and rice, served wet with melted cheese and our house salad

Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito

Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito

$14.00

Served dry with a house salad

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Grilled shrimp with melted cheese, spanish rice, sweet pepper pico, and cabbage. Topped with creamy chipotlesauce, queso fresco and sliced avocado. house salad with mango-lime dressing

Platos Especiales

Street Tacos Plate

Street Tacos Plate

$17.00

Three soft corn totillias topped with onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and rice, beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00

Served on a sizzling skillet with onions and mix peppers, ranchero sauce and side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans, and spanish rice

Carne Asada Steak Plate

Carne Asada Steak Plate

$21.00

Thin sliced flank steak. served with a red cheese enchilada, pico de gallo, spanish rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillias

Filet Mignon Tacos Poblanos

Filet Mignon Tacos Poblanos

$21.00

wild mushrooms, onions, pasilla chiles, melted queso oaxaca served with rice and salad

Chile Verde Plate

Chile Verde Plate

$17.00

Slow simmered pork in a green tomatilio sauce, topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served rice & beans

Pollo Bortacho Plate

$18.00

Slow simmered chicken breast in a tequilla lime ranchero sauce. Served ricen and beans

Sopes Combo of 3

$13.00

Three sopes served with beans, shredded lettuce, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco and creama fresco

combos

1 item Combo

1 item Combo

$14.00

Served with with & beans

2 item Combo

2 item Combo

$17.00

Served with with & beans

3 item Combo

3 item Combo

$19.00

Served with with & beans

Taquitos Plate

$17.00

Served with with & beans

Flautas Plate

$17.00

Served with with & beans

Mexican Flag Combo

Mexican Flag Combo

$18.00

A triple combination fraturing a red cheese enchilada, shredded chicken with blanca sauce, and a pork chile verde enchilada

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Served with with & beans

Power Bowl

Power Bowls

$19.00

Served with spanish rice, black beans,guacamole,onions & cilantro, and our verde salsa

Mariscos

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Local beer battered fresh fish with ultmate fries

Seared Ahi Tacos

Seared Ahi Tacos

$18.00

With a creamy roasted jalepeno slaw, fresh guacamole, tomatoes, cilantro and lime. Served with rice and house salad

Mango Marinated Salmon Tacos

Mango Marinated Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Wild salmon with cabbage, pinnapple relish, and mango. Served with rice and house salad

Villa Fish or Shrimp Tacos

Villa Fish or Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Two crispy or grilled halibit or shrimp with cabbage, mixed cheese, chipotle tartar, and topped with sweet pepper pico. Served with rice and house salad

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.00

Two enchiladas with grilled shrimp, and your choice of red, green, or blanca sauce. Topped with melted cheese , queso fresco, and creama . Served with rice and house salad

Shrimp Chile Rellenos

Shrimp Chile Rellenos

$22.00

Two fresh roast pasilia chiles battered and filled with queso oaxaca. topped with grilled shrimp, and ranchero sauce, queso freco and creama. Served with rice and house salad

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in a spicy quaillo pepper sauce with avacado. Served with rice and house salad

Pascado Boracho

$21.00

Slow simmered local halibit in a tequilla lime ranchero sauce. Served rice and salad

Vegetarian/Vegan

Vegan Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa mix, black beans, mixed veggies, guacamole, onions, cilantro, and verde salsa

Vegan Tacos

$16.00

2 grilled marinated vegetable tacos topped with onions & cilantro side of guacamole. Served with salad and black beans

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$17.00

A large flour tortillia filled with black beans, sauteed vegies and topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, and queso fresco. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Artichoke Florentne Enchiladas

$16.00

Two enchiladas stuffed with artichoke, spinnach, and cheese topped with a creamy green sauce, queso fresco, and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies

Vegetarian Chile Rellenos

$19.00

Two fresh roasted pasilia chilies battered and filled with queso oaxaca. Topped with ranchero sauce, queso fresco and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies

Ninos

Kids cheese Quesadillia

Kids cheese Quesadillia

$9.95
Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$9.95

bean & cheese burrito

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Nachos

$9.95

served with beans ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Kids Chicken Taco

$9.95

Kids ground Beef Taco

$9.95

Kids Shredded Beef Taco

$9.95

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$9.95

red cheese enchilada

Kids Natural Grilled Chicken

$10.95

all natural grilled chicken breast

Sides

Side of Avacado

$2.00

Side of 2oz Guacomole

$2.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Street taco

$3.50
Side Sopes

Side Sopes

$4.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Taco

$4.50

Side Enchilada

$6.00

Side of Chile Verde

$9.00

Side of Chile Relleno

$8.00

grilled jalepenos

$2.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$8.00

Side of Veggies

$5.00
Black Beans & Veggies

Black Beans & Veggies

$8.00

Side Flautas

$8.00

side of Taquuitos

$8.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

side ahi tostada

$7.00

Hamburger patty

$8.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Cocolate Chimis W/ Ice Cream

$10.00

Churro W/ Ice cream

$10.00

Flan

$8.00

side 4 churro

$5.00

Catering

1000 per hour

$1,000.00

500 per hour

$500.00

250 per hour

$250.00

Delivering fee

$100.00

Buffet Per Person

$15.00

$35 per person

$35.00

deposite

$500.00

Drinks

water

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.25

Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocalate

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

club soda

$1.00

Margaritas

Margarita

Margarita

$9.00

made with 100% blue agave

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Our house margarita made with a Grand Marnier float

Pitcher Margaritas

$34.00

Don Julio Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$13.00

Don Julio blanco, triple sec,agave and fresh lime juice

Mezcal Fresh Sq Margarita

$14.00

Union Mezcal, triple sec and sweet & sour, with fresh lime and orange

Cazadores Fiesta Margarita

$15.00

Cazadores Respossado, triple sec,, sweet & sour, fresh lime & orange

Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Cazadores Respossado, triple sec,, pineapple juice, agave fresh lime & orange

El Diablo Margarita

$10.00

Hornitos, triple sec, cranberry juice, sweet & sour

Platinum Margarita

$14.00

Volcan blanco, Noelets silver, fresh lime & agave, splash of soda

Patron Paloma

$14.00

Patron silver, agave, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice with a splash of sprite

Perfect Margarita

$13.00

patron silve, agave, fresh lime juice

Mijos Margarita

$12.00

Patron silver, triple sec, sweet & sour

Jalisco Mule

$19.00

Patron anjejo, agave, fresh lime juice, ginger beer with a spring of mint

Virgin Drinks

$6.00

your choice of Strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry or pina colada

Pina Colada

$11.00

Bacardi rum, Malibu rum, cocconut mix, pinnapple juice

Strawberry Daquiri

$11.00

Beer

Draught Beer

$6.00

Pitcher Draught Beer

$20.00
Corona

Corona

$7.00

Corona Lite

$7.00

XX Logger

$7.00

michelob ultra

$7.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Davey Brown Ale Figueroa Mountain

$7.00

Becks non Alcoholic

$6.00

Konna seltzer

$6.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$65.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Anejo Sherry Cask

$17.00

Jimador Resposado

$11.00

Cazadores Respado

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Tres Generations Silver

$11.00

Tres Gererations Anejo

$16.00

Volcan Silver

$10.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa amigos Resposado

$15.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$15.00

Union Mezcal

$10.00

El Silencio mezcal

$9.00

Corralejo Resposado

$13.00

Herradura Resposado

$13.00

Jose Gold

$8.50

1800 Anejo

$13.00

Cocktails

Grey Goose Mule

$15.00

Pick your flavor citrus, orange, watermelon basil, or vanilla. made with fresh lime juice & ginger beer, agave nectar

Italian Surfer

Italian Surfer

$9.00

Ameretto, malibu rum and pineapple juice

El Durazo

$11.00

Ciroc peach, peach schnapps, agave , fresh lime juice and cranberry

Cubano

$13.00

Ron Zacapa 23 year rum, agave, fresh lime juice, bitters with a splash of soda

Day of the Dead Tequilla Sunrise

$11.00

Cazadores Resposado, triple sec, oj and cranberry

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Long Island

$13.00

Amf

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Grey Hound

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00
Villa Blue

Villa Blue

$9.00

Smirnoff raspberry, blue curracao, agave and frsh lime

Ventura Sunset

$9.00

Volcan blanco, Malibu rum, oj, cranberry, and pinneapple

Zacapa Storm

$14.00

Mai Tai

$11.00
Watermelon Crawl

Watermelon Crawl

$13.00

Volcan Blanco, strings watermelon, with asplash of soda and a spring of mint

The Volcano

$12.00

Ciroc peach vodka, union mezcal,, pinnapple juice, agave, and fresh lime, muddled jalepeno

Salty Chihuahua

$13.00

Don Julio blanco, grapefruit juice, agave, and fresh lime juice with a splash of soda

Pancho Villa Punch

$9.00

Smirnoff raspberry with sweet and sour, cranberry, splash of sprite,

Mojito

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Well

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well rum

$8.00

Call

$9.50

Call Premium

$11.00

Call Supreme Premium

$13.00

Vodka

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Abosolut

$9.00

Absolute Manderian

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketle one

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Belvedere Organic Pear

$14.00

Stoli

$9.00

Wine

White Wine Glass

$8.00

REd Wine Glass

$8.00

Champagne Split

$8.00

Champagne Bottle

$26.00

White Wine Bottle

$25.00

Red Wine Bottle

$25.00

Tracie Chamgne Cocktail

$8.00

Tracie Champagne Bottle

$27.00

Corkage Fee Per Bottle

$15.00

Rum

Kraken

$8.00

Captain morgan spice

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Barcardi

$8.00

Ron Zacapa

$12.00

Meyers Dark

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Scotch/Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Glenliivet Single 12yr

$12.00

Buchanas Single Malt

$11.00

JWB

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Basil Hsydens BBN

$12.00

Gin

Nolets

$12.00

Tanguray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Liquor's

Midori

$9.00

Bailys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Ameretto

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Paul Mason Brandy

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Fire Ball

$9.00

Jager

$9.00

Martini

Cosmo

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Coffee Drinks

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Baileys Coffee

$11.00

Kalua Coffee

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Keoke Coffee

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Margarita Villa image
Margarita Villa image
Margarita Villa image

