Margarita Villa 1567 Spinnaker Dr.
No reviews yet
1567 Spinnaker Drive
San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA 93001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Guacamole
Fresh homemade with Hass avocados and Topped with sliced tomatoies.
Nachos
Tortillia chios topped with regied beans, melted cheese,tomatoes,ranchero sauce, green onion, jalepenos,mexican sour cream,queso fresco,and guacomole
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
A delicious craft made Mexican cocktail sauce mixed with diced shrimp, pico de gallo.fresh avacodo and topped with four jumpo shrimp
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut crussed shrimp with a sweet orange dipping sauce
Ceviche
Fresh Hhalibit with shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices. Served over flat corn tostada with creamy chipotle sauce and topped with avocado and sweet pepper pico
Ahi Tostadas
3 Tostadas grade A Ahi topped over shredded mexican cabbage, avocado and pinnaple relish in a chipotle sesame dressing
Calamri
Seasoned just right, crispy and delicios. served with coctail sauce
Chicken Strips
Chicken breast breaded with fries
Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and guacamole
Hot Wings
Seven chicken wings tossed with spicy wing sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Salsa 16 0z
8 oz Pico De Gallo
Chips and Salsa 8oz
soup, salads, sandwiches
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Rich broth with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with tortillia strips and melted cheese
Albondigas Soup
Tender meatballs slowly steam cooked with fresh veggies in a flovorful broth
Tres Amigos Combos
A bowl of soup, salad, and ahi taco
Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream, onions , cilantro,mix cheese, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Villa Salad
Fresh spring mix, tomatoes, queso fresco, avacado, sweet pepper pico de gallo, and topped with tortillia strips
Quinoa Salad
baby mixed greens, , quinoa, kale, green chickpea, edamame, sweet pepper pico, queso fresco, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, and a balsamic vinaigrette
Sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna Salad
With mix greens and pineapple relish, topped with avacado mango salsa in a sesame chipotle dressing
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado topped with tomatoes
Villa Burger
All Natural beef paddy with lettuce, tomatoe, melted cheese, onions, and a chipotle spread. served with fries
Torta
Famous mexican sandwich topped with with guacomole, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese with your choice of meat
Natural Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All natural Chicken breast with mix greens, melted cheese, onions, tomatoes with a mayo spread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle spread and melted cheese
Side Salad
mix greens, queso fresco, sweet pepper pico
Burritos
Villa Burritos
Filled with spanish rice and refried beans, served wet with melted cheese and a ouse salad
California Burrito
Filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, refried beans and rice, served wet with melted cheese and our house salad
Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito
Served dry with a house salad
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp with melted cheese, spanish rice, sweet pepper pico, and cabbage. Topped with creamy chipotlesauce, queso fresco and sliced avocado. house salad with mango-lime dressing
Platos Especiales
Street Tacos Plate
Three soft corn totillias topped with onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and rice, beans
Fajitas
Served on a sizzling skillet with onions and mix peppers, ranchero sauce and side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans, and spanish rice
Carne Asada Steak Plate
Thin sliced flank steak. served with a red cheese enchilada, pico de gallo, spanish rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillias
Filet Mignon Tacos Poblanos
wild mushrooms, onions, pasilla chiles, melted queso oaxaca served with rice and salad
Chile Verde Plate
Slow simmered pork in a green tomatilio sauce, topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served rice & beans
Pollo Bortacho Plate
Slow simmered chicken breast in a tequilla lime ranchero sauce. Served ricen and beans
Sopes Combo of 3
Three sopes served with beans, shredded lettuce, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco and creama fresco
combos
1 item Combo
Served with with & beans
2 item Combo
Served with with & beans
3 item Combo
Served with with & beans
Taquitos Plate
Served with with & beans
Flautas Plate
Served with with & beans
Mexican Flag Combo
A triple combination fraturing a red cheese enchilada, shredded chicken with blanca sauce, and a pork chile verde enchilada
Huevos Rancheros
Served with with & beans
Power Bowl
Mariscos
Fish & Chips
Local beer battered fresh fish with ultmate fries
Seared Ahi Tacos
With a creamy roasted jalepeno slaw, fresh guacamole, tomatoes, cilantro and lime. Served with rice and house salad
Mango Marinated Salmon Tacos
Wild salmon with cabbage, pinnapple relish, and mango. Served with rice and house salad
Villa Fish or Shrimp Tacos
Two crispy or grilled halibit or shrimp with cabbage, mixed cheese, chipotle tartar, and topped with sweet pepper pico. Served with rice and house salad
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with grilled shrimp, and your choice of red, green, or blanca sauce. Topped with melted cheese , queso fresco, and creama . Served with rice and house salad
Shrimp Chile Rellenos
Two fresh roast pasilia chiles battered and filled with queso oaxaca. topped with grilled shrimp, and ranchero sauce, queso freco and creama. Served with rice and house salad
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in a spicy quaillo pepper sauce with avacado. Served with rice and house salad
Pascado Boracho
Slow simmered local halibit in a tequilla lime ranchero sauce. Served rice and salad
Vegetarian/Vegan
Vegan Bowl
Quinoa mix, black beans, mixed veggies, guacamole, onions, cilantro, and verde salsa
Vegan Tacos
2 grilled marinated vegetable tacos topped with onions & cilantro side of guacamole. Served with salad and black beans
Vegetarian Burrito
A large flour tortillia filled with black beans, sauteed vegies and topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, and queso fresco. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Artichoke Florentne Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with artichoke, spinnach, and cheese topped with a creamy green sauce, queso fresco, and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies
Vegetarian Chile Rellenos
Two fresh roasted pasilia chilies battered and filled with queso oaxaca. Topped with ranchero sauce, queso fresco and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies
Ninos
Kids cheese Quesadillia
Kids Burrito
bean & cheese burrito
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Nachos
served with beans ranchero sauce and melted cheese
Kids Chicken Taco
Kids ground Beef Taco
Kids Shredded Beef Taco
Kids Cheese Enchilada
red cheese enchilada
Kids Natural Grilled Chicken
all natural grilled chicken breast
Sides
Side of Avacado
Side of 2oz Guacomole
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Sour Cream
Side Street taco
Side Sopes
Side of Fries
Side Taco
Side Enchilada
Side of Chile Verde
Side of Chile Relleno
grilled jalepenos
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Veggies
Black Beans & Veggies
Side Flautas
side of Taquuitos
Side of Shrimp
side ahi tostada
Hamburger patty
Desserts
Catering
Drinks
Margaritas
Margarita
made with 100% blue agave
Cadillac Margarita
Our house margarita made with a Grand Marnier float
Pitcher Margaritas
Don Julio Fresh Squeezed Margarita
Don Julio blanco, triple sec,agave and fresh lime juice
Mezcal Fresh Sq Margarita
Union Mezcal, triple sec and sweet & sour, with fresh lime and orange
Cazadores Fiesta Margarita
Cazadores Respossado, triple sec,, sweet & sour, fresh lime & orange
Pineapple Margarita
Cazadores Respossado, triple sec,, pineapple juice, agave fresh lime & orange
El Diablo Margarita
Hornitos, triple sec, cranberry juice, sweet & sour
Platinum Margarita
Volcan blanco, Noelets silver, fresh lime & agave, splash of soda
Patron Paloma
Patron silver, agave, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice with a splash of sprite
Perfect Margarita
patron silve, agave, fresh lime juice
Mijos Margarita
Patron silver, triple sec, sweet & sour
Jalisco Mule
Patron anjejo, agave, fresh lime juice, ginger beer with a spring of mint
Virgin Drinks
your choice of Strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry or pina colada
Pina Colada
Bacardi rum, Malibu rum, cocconut mix, pinnapple juice
Strawberry Daquiri
Beer
Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Primavera
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Ultima Reserva
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Anejo Sherry Cask
Jimador Resposado
Cazadores Respado
Cazadores Blanco
Hornitos
Tres Generations Silver
Tres Gererations Anejo
Volcan Silver
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa amigos Resposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Casa Amigos Mezcal
Union Mezcal
El Silencio mezcal
Corralejo Resposado
Herradura Resposado
Jose Gold
1800 Anejo
Cocktails
Grey Goose Mule
Pick your flavor citrus, orange, watermelon basil, or vanilla. made with fresh lime juice & ginger beer, agave nectar
Italian Surfer
Ameretto, malibu rum and pineapple juice
El Durazo
Ciroc peach, peach schnapps, agave , fresh lime juice and cranberry
Cubano
Ron Zacapa 23 year rum, agave, fresh lime juice, bitters with a splash of soda
Day of the Dead Tequilla Sunrise
Cazadores Resposado, triple sec, oj and cranberry
Bloody Mary
Long Island
Amf
Blue Hawaiian
Grey Hound
Kamikaze
Villa Blue
Smirnoff raspberry, blue curracao, agave and frsh lime
Ventura Sunset
Volcan blanco, Malibu rum, oj, cranberry, and pinneapple
Zacapa Storm
Mai Tai
Watermelon Crawl
Volcan Blanco, strings watermelon, with asplash of soda and a spring of mint
The Volcano
Ciroc peach vodka, union mezcal,, pinnapple juice, agave, and fresh lime, muddled jalepeno
Salty Chihuahua
Don Julio blanco, grapefruit juice, agave, and fresh lime juice with a splash of soda
Pancho Villa Punch
Smirnoff raspberry with sweet and sour, cranberry, splash of sprite,
Mojito
White Russian
Well
Vodka
Wine
Rum
Scotch/Whiskey
Liquor's
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA 93001