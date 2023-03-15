Main picView gallery

Strange Beast

review star

No reviews yet

394 East Main Street

Ventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Beastside

$12.50

Boilermaker

$12.00

Chartreuse Swillze

$14.00

Falcon Fizz

$12.00

Green Apple Manhattan

$13.50

House OF

$13.00

Japanese Michelada

$11.50

Kyoto Highball

$13.50

Low Hanging Fruit

$8.00

Matador Fury

$12.00

Melon Ball Z

$13.00

Mothra and Rodon

$8.00

Sojourner

$13.00

Ube Pina Colada

$12.00

Yoshi and Peach

$13.50

Classics A-L

Air Mail

$12.00

Alaska

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

American Trilogy

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Army Navy

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bamboo

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bijou

$13.00

Bitter Guissepe

$13.00

Bitter Mai Tai

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Blood & Sand

$13.00

Bobby Burns

$15.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Bramble

$12.00

Brooklyn

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Champ Elysees

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Clover CLub

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

De La Louisiana

$13.00

Death in the Afternoon

$15.00

Diablo

$12.00

Eastside

$12.00

El Presidente

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Fitzgerald

$12.00

Flamenco

$13.00

Flor de Jerez

$12.00

Fog Cutter

$12.00

Fogerty

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Greenpoint

$15.00

Haberdasher

$13.00

Hanky Panky

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Honeysuckle

$12.00

Hotel Nacional

$12.00

Improved

$14.00

Japanese Cocktail

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Kingston Negroni

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

La Rosita

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lion's Tale

$12.00

Long Island`

$14.00

Classics M-Z

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martinez

$12.00

Martini 50/50

$12.00

Martini Classic

$12.00

Martini Dirty

$13.00

Martini Dry

$13.00

Martini No Vermouth

$14.00

Medicina Latina

$12.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Monte Carlo

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mule/Buck

$12.00

Naked and Famous

$15.00

Negroni

$12.00

Negroni (Mezcal)

$12.00

Negroni (White)

$12.00

Oaxacan OF

$12.00

OF Bourbon

$12.00

OF Rye

$12.00

Old Pal

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pegu Club

$12.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pink lady

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$12.00

Red Hook

$13.00

Remember the Maine

$13.00

Rickey

$12.00

Rome with a View

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Rye Buck

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sbagliato

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sherry Cobbler

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Siesta

$12.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$15.00

Southside

$12.00

Tequila Daisy

$13.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Toronto

$12.00

Trident

$12.00

Trinidad Sour

$15.00

Ultima Palabra

$15.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Ward 8

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Widow's Kiss

$15.00

Shots

Cimarron Shot

$5.00

Four Roses Shot

$5.00

Iwai 45 Shot

$5.00

Mezcal Shot

$5.00

M&M Shot

$5.00

Snaquiri Shot

$5.00

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Gin Shot

$5.00

Food

Handroll

Cucumber

$3.50

Salmon & Ikura

$5.00

Spicy Tuna

$5.00

Scallop

$5.00

Crab

$5.00

Trio

$14.00

Cold

Cucumber Sunomono

$7.00

Wasabi Potato Salad

$13.00

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Yellowtail Crudo

$23.00

Miso Panna Cotta

$10.00

Hot

Sama Wings

$10.00

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Veggie Tempura

$14.00

Chicken Karaage

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Katsu Sando

$16.00

Salmon Sabora

$18.00

Katsu Don Rice Bowl

$19.00

Clams

$23.00

Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

KIDS Karaage

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS Katsu Sando

$13.00

KIDS Plain Wings

$9.00

Food Special

$18.00

Sides

Rice Side

$2.50

Marinated Egg

$2.00

Toast Side

$1.00

Wing Sauce extra

$2.50

Late nIght

Crab

$5.00

Cucumber

$3.50

Cucumber Sunomono

$7.00

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Salmon & Ikura

$5.00

Scallop

$5.00

Spicy Tuna

$5.00

Trio

$14.00

Wasabi Potato Salad

$13.00

Vodka/Gin

Vodka

Boyd and Blair

$14.00

Chopin

$11.00

Cutler's

$10.00

Haku

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Nikka Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Broker's

$10.00

Etsu

$12.00

Ki No Tea

$24.00

Nikka Gin

$17.00

Roku

$11.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Uncle Val's

$14.00

Wilder Gin

$11.00

Yuzu

$21.00

Agave/Cane

Agave

Angelisco Blanco

$12.00

Cimarron Blanco

$10.00

Cimarron Repo

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Madre Espadin

$16.00

Mal Bien

$11.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$18.00

Cane

Avua Amburana

$13.00

Neisson Blanc

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Denizen Merchant's

$12.00

Kiyomi

$14.00

Smith & Cross

$14.00

Real Mccoy 3

$10.00

Real Mccoy 5

$12.00

Teeda

$17.00

Wine/Sake/Fortified

Wine

Zillinger Riesling

$14.00

Ad Libitum

$14.50

Txacolina

$15.00

Lo-Fi Malbec

$15.00

Sake

Amabuki Nama

$11.00

Cowboy Yamahai

$15.00

Muku

$17.00

Summer Snow

$15.00

Unique

$14.00

Kinoko

$15.00

Fortified

Barbadillo Amontillado

$9.00

Barbadillo Manzanilla

$9.00

Barbadillo Px

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$11.00

Cocchi Di Torino

$11.00

Cocchi Rossa

$13.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Hartley and Gibson Fino

$9.00

Mancino Sakura

$28.00

Oka Kura Bermutto

$9.00

Punt Y Mes

$9.00

Beer/NA

Beer

Nama Biru

$8.00

Echigo Rice

$6.00

Echigo Wheat

$6.00

Echigo Red

$6.00

N/A

Coke

$4.00

Kopu Water

$4.00

Mineragua

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Orgeat Fizz

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Coco Fizz

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Whisk(e)y

Japanese

Akashi White Oak

$14.00

Fuji

$42.00

Hakushu 12

$36.00

Hibiki Blossom Harmony

$60.00

Hibiki Harmony

$27.00

Ichiro Chichibu

$80.00

Iwai 45

$10.00

Iwai Traditional

$20.00

Komagatake

$40.00

Lucky Cat

$29.00

Mars Maltage "Cosmo"

$29.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$24.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$27.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$30.00

Toki

$12.00

Tsunuki

$70.00

Yamazaki 12

$36.00

American/World

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Four Roses

$10.00

GLH Rare Character Bourbon

$16.00

Hazelburn

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Drum

$15.00

Laphroig 10

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Noah's Mill

$20.00

Redbreast

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Springbank

$60.00

St George Baller

$16.00

Shochu

Satoh

$15.00

Iki

$10.00

Yama No Mori

$11.00

Amari/Brandy/Liqueur

Amari

Averna

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Gran Classico

$14.00

Lo-fi Gentian

$14.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Nardini

$12.00

Nonino

$17.00

Suze

$10.00

Brandy

Pierre Ferand

$16.00

Capurro

$12.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$12.00

Lemorton Calvados

$12.00

Raynal

$8.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Luxardo

$10.00

Benedictine

$13.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$16.00

Creme De Mure

$11.00

Creme De Peche

$11.00

Sipsmith Sloe Gin

$15.00

St George Absinthe

$21.00

St Germain

$9.00

Velvet Falernum

$9.00

Ventura Lemoncello

$11.00

Bottle Selections

Wine

Ad Libitum

$60.00

Lo Fi Malbec

$60.00

Txacolina

$60.00

Zellinger

$56.00

Sake

BTL Amabuki Nama

$40.00

BTL Cowboy Yamahai

$56.00

BTL Muku

$65.00

BTL Unique

$52.00

BTL Summer Snow (900ML)

$95.00

BTL Kinoko

$56.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A contemporary cocktail izakaya

Website

Location

394 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Rocks & Drams - 14 South California Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 South California Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Immigrant Son
orange starNo Reviews
543 e main st San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
A Bar Called Country - 211 E Santa Clara St
orange starNo Reviews
211 E Santa Clara St Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Nature's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
566 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Barrelhouse 101
orange starNo Reviews
545 East Thompson Boulevard San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ventura
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston