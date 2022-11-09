Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mark's Feed Store - Fern Creek

6501 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40291

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich Platter
BBQ Dinner
Combo #1

Appetizers

1/2 Basket Onion Straws

$7.25

Full Basket Onion Straws

$8.25
7 Honeywings

7 Honeywings

$11.00

Honeywing sauce is served on the side

10 Honeywings

10 Honeywings

$13.50

Honeywing sauce is served on the side

Bird in a Nest

Bird in a Nest

$13.00

7 Honeywings in a nest of onion straws Honeywing sauce is served on the side

Basket Cornbread

$5.25

Basket of 6 muffins

Fried Pickle Basket

Fried Pickle Basket

$8.50

A customer favorite

Chicken Finger App

$7.99

Basket Chips

$3.99

Cup Burgoo

$4.25

A hearty stew with meat, veggies, and spices

Bowl Burgoo

$5.25

A hearty stew with meat, veggies, and spices

Soup and Salad

Bar-B-Q Salad

$11.49

Choice of pork, chicken, turkey, or brisket

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.49
Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$11.49

Wild Salmon Salad

$11.49

Entrée Salad

$7.25

Dinner Salad

$4.25
Cup Burgoo

Cup Burgoo

$4.25
Bowl Burgoo

Bowl Burgoo

$5.25

Cup Burgoo & Salad

$7.99

Bowl Burgoo & Salad

$8.99

BBQ Sandwiches and Lite Meals

BBQ Sandwich Basket

BBQ Sandwich Basket

$10.49

Served with choice of 1 side

BBQ Sandwich Platter

BBQ Sandwich Platter

$11.49

Served with choice of 2 sides

World's Largest BBQ Sand

$17.25

1 Pound BBQ Sandwich Served with choice of 1 side

3 Slider Basket

$11.25

Choice of meat, served with 1 side

Cup Burgoo & Sandwich

$11.49

Choice of meat

Bowl Burgoo & Sandwich

$12.49

Choice of meat

Lite Meal

$8.75

Choice of meat and 1 side with country toast

Veggie Platter

$7.75

Choice of 3 sides with country toast

Burgers, Chicken, and Fish

BBQ Cheeseburger

$11.49

Served with choice of 1 side

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Served with choice of 1 side

Wild Salmon Burger

$11.49

Served with choice of 1 side

Black Bean Burger

$11.49

Served with choice of 1 side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Served with choice of 1 side

Chicken Sand with HW Sauce Basket

$10.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Honeywing Sauce Served with choice of 1 side

Chicken Sand with HW Sauce Platter

$11.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Honeywing Sauce Served with choice of 2 sides

Chicken Sand w/ Aioli Basket

$10.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Maple Bacon Aioli Sauce Served with choice of 1 side

Chicken Sand w/ Aioli Platter

$11.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Maple Bacon Aioli Sauce Served with choice of 2 sides

Fried Fish Basket

$9.49

Fried "Lemon Pepper" Fish Sandwich Served with choice of 1 side

Fried Fish Platter

$10.49

Fried "Lemon Pepper" Fish Served with choice of 2 sides

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.49

Served with choice of 1 side

Ribs, Combos, and Dinners Entrees

Combo #1

$19.99

Pork, Brisket, Honeywings, and Baby Back Ribs Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Combo #2

$23.99

Baby Back Ribs and Chicken Breast Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Combo #3

$20.99

Baby Back Ribs, BBQ Pork, and Chicken Breast Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Full Slab Dinner

$32.99

Rib Basket

$12.99

4-Bone Serving Served with choice of I side and country toast

Rib Platter

$19.99

6-Bone Serving Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Rib Dinner

Rib Dinner

$26.99

10-Bone Serving Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Rib-it

$6.99

3-Bone Add-On to Any Entree

BBQ Dinner

BBQ Dinner

$14.99

BBQ Pork, Chicken, Brisket, or Turkey Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Honeywings Dinner

$16.99

Mark's Famous Honeywings Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast Honeywing sauce is served on the side

Chicken Finger Dinner

$10.49

Tender all-breast meat pieces Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Fried Fish Dinner

Fried Fish Dinner

$14.99

Fried "Lemon Pepper" Fish Served with with choice of 2 sides and country toast

Side/Extras

Baked Apples

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99
Cob

Cob

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn Muffin

$0.75

Cornbread Salad

$2.99

Strips of romaine lettuce tossed with cornbread, tomatoes, bacon and Mark’s house ranch dressing

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac-n-Chz

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Chips

$2.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Kids Meals

Kid Bar-B-Q

$3.99

Choice of meat with 1 side

Kid Cheeseburger

$3.99

Served with 1 side

Kid Hamburger

$3.99

Served with 1 side

Kid Corn Dog

$3.99

Served with 1 side

Kid Fingers

$4.59

Served with 1 side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Served with 1 side

Desserts

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$3.25
Sm Oreo Banana Pudding

Sm Oreo Banana Pudding

$3.75

Pint Banana Pudding

$6.49
Qt Oreo Banana Pudding

Qt Oreo Banana Pudding

$10.99
1/2 Gallon Oreo Banana Pudding

1/2 Gallon Oreo Banana Pudding

$17.99
Gallon Oreo Banana Pudding

Gallon Oreo Banana Pudding

$34.99
1/2 Buttermilk Pie

1/2 Buttermilk Pie

$5.50
Whole Buttermilk Pie

Whole Buttermilk Pie

$10.99

Beverages

IBC Root Beer

$2.79

Ale 8

$2.79

Big Red

$2.79

Juice Box

$1.09

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Picnic

Mark's Family Pack

$36.75

Picnic for 5

$49.99

Picnic for 10

$98.99

Picnic for 15

$147.99

Picnic for 20

$189.99

Picnic for 25

$237.99

Picnic for 50

$437.99

Rib/Chix Picnic for 10

$283.99

10 half slabs of ribs, 10 chicken breasts

Ribs Picnic for 10

$241.49

10 half slabs of ribs

Bulk Meats

lb of Pork

$15.99

1lb Serves 4-5, does not include buns

lb of Chicken

$15.99

1lb Serves 4-5, does not include buns

lb of Brisket

$21.99

1lb Serves 4-5, does not include buns

lb of Turkey

$15.99

1lb Serves 4-5, does not include buns

30 Honeywings

$40.00

50 Honeywings

$67.00

100 Honeywings

$133.00

add bun

$0.30

add gluten free bun

$1.25

Bulk Sides - Pints (serves 2-3)

Cornbread Dozen

$9.00

Pint Apples

$6.50

Pint Baked Beans

$6.50

Pint Burgoo

$6.99

Pint Cornbread Salad

$6.50

Pint Green Beans

$6.50

Pint Mac-n-chz

$7.50

Pint Pasta Salad

$6.50

Pint Potato Salad

$6.50

Pint Slaw

$6.50

Bulk Sides - Quarts (serves 4-6)

Qt Apples

$9.75

Qt Baked Beans

$9.75

Qt Burgoo

$11.24

Qt Cornbread Salad

$9.75

Qt Green Beans

$9.75

Qt Mac-n-chz

$11.75

Qt Pasta Salad

$9.75

Qt Potato Salad

$9.75

Qt Slaw

$9.75

Bulk Sides - 1/2 Gallon (serves 10-12)

1/2 Gal Apples

$16.25

1/2 Gal Baked Beans

$16.25

1/2 Gal Burgoo

$21.24

1/2 Gal Cornbread Sal

$16.25

1/2 Gal Green Beans

$16.25

1/2 Gal Mac-n-chz

$18.75

1/2 Gal Pasta Sal

$16.25

1/2 Gal Potato Sal

$16.25

1/2 Gal Slaw

$16.25

Bulk Sides - Gallon (serves 20-24)

Gal Apples

$28.25

Gal Baked Beans

$28.25

Gal Burgoo

$38.24

Gal Cornbread Sal

$28.25

Gal Green Beans

$28.25

Gal Mac-n-chz

$32.99

Gal Pasta Sal

$28.25

Gal Potato Sal

$28.25

Gal Slaw

$28.25

Retail Sauces

Btl Brown Sauce

$5.99

Mark's Original BBQ Sauce

Btl Red Sauce

$5.99

Mark's Original Red BBQ Sauce

Btl Hot Sauce

$5.99

Mark's Original Hot BBQ Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
6501 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291

