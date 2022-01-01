Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Masala Craft 5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E

review star

No reviews yet

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Spiced Chickpea Batter, Fried Golden Brown, Chutney Pairing (V) (GF)

Punjabi Samosa

$7.00

Pastry Turnover, Seasoned Potato-Pea Filling, Chutney Pairing (V)

Jalapeno- Cheese Cutlets

$7.00

Indian Style Jalepeno- Mozzarella Poppers, Sweet-Spicy Chutney (GF)

Chatpati Lasuni Gobhi

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower, Soy- Tomato Glaze, Garlic, Sesame Seeds (V)

Khasta Kachori

$10.00

Fried Pastry, Curried Chickpeas, Yogurt, Tamarind

Assorted Vegetable Sampler

$10.00

Vegetable Pakora, Punjabi Samosa, Jalapeño Cheese Cutlet

Kache Aam Ka Jhinga

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp, Mango, Tamarind (GF)

Kukkdi Charga

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Yogurt, Saffron, Fennel Seeds, Olives (GF)

Chicken Chili

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Soy-Tomato Glaze, Chili, Honey

Lamb Seekh Bites

$12.00

Minced Lamb, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Homemade Garam Masala (GF)

Chaat of the Day

$8.00

Indian Street Food, Sweet-Sour-Spicy-Tangy- Crunchy

Soup/ Salad

Tomato-Coconut Shorba

$5.00

Tomato-Coconut Soup, Curry Leaf, Mustard Seeds (GF)(V)

Soup Dalcha

$5.00

Yellow Lentils Soupe, Blended Seasonal Vegetables (GF)(V)

Tomato Kachumber Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro-Lime Dressing (GF)(V)

House Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Pickled Beets, Cumin-Vinaigrette (GF)

Classics

(Choose a sauce with protein of your choice). Served with Rice

Vegetable

$16.00

Tofu

$17.00

Paneer

$17.00

Chicken

$19.00

Lamb

$22.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Salmon

$21.00

Grills From The Clay Oven

Served with Grilled Vegetable, Side of Masala Sauce, and Long Grain Basmati Rice

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Traditional "Dhaba Style" Grilled Chicken, Yogurt Marinade (GF)

Murg Malai

$18.00

Chicken On-The Bone, Cashew Crème Marinade, Saffron (GF)

Lamb Raan

$21.00

Grilled Lamb, Cumin-Coriander Marinade, Mace

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$25.00

Lamb On-The-Bone, Turmeric-Ginger Marinade (GF)

Fish Tikka

$21.00

Salmon Fillets, Lemongrass, Saffron (GF)

Ajwaini Prawns

$21.00

Jumbo Prawns, Turmeric, Carom Seeds (GF)

Khaas Paneer and Vegetable Tikka

$19.00

Charred Homemade Cottage Cheese, Herbs, Seasonal Vegetables (GF)

Mixed Grill

$24.00

Chicken Tikka, Lamb Raan, Fish Tikka, Ajwaini Shrimp (GF)

Vegetarian

Malai Methi Corn

$16.00

Creamed Spinach, Fenugreek, Corn, Onion

Baingan Patiala

$17.00

Baby Japanese Eggplant, Sesame, Coconut, Mustard Oil (GF) (V)

Paneer Makhni

$17.00

Homemade Cottage Cheese, Tomato, Fenugreek (GF)

Nizami Paneer

$18.00

Homemade Cottage Cheese, Cashew, Cilantro Cress (GF)

Kofta Dilnaaz

$16.00

Vegetable Croquettes, Creamed Tomato, Onion, Fenugreek

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Slow Cooked Yellow Lentils, Tempered Ginger-Garlic-Cumin (GF)(V)

Dal Makhni

$15.00

Slow Cooked Black Lentils, Kidney Beans, Butter, Tempered Ginger-Garlic-Cumin (GF)

Dal Bukhara

$15.00

Slow Cooked Black Lentils, Yogurt, Tempered Ginger-Garlic-Cumin (GF)

Cauliflower Portobello Steak

$18.00

Tandoor Charred Cauliflower, Portobello Mushroom, Tomato-Fenugreek Sauce (GF)

Goan Vegetable Curry

$16.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Coconut, Mustard Seeds (GF)(V)

Ma's Baingan Bharta

$16.00

Smoked Eggplant Mash, Tomato, Onion, Garlic (GF)(V)

Tofu Mushroom Lazeez

$18.00

Homestyle Curry, Portobello Mushroom, Onion Seeds (GF)(V)

Subzi Panchmael

$15.00

Zucchini-Jackfruit Croquettes, Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Cumin (GF)(V)

Zucchini Jackfruit Kofta

$17.00

Zucchini Jackfruit Croquettes, Ginger, Garlic, Cumin, Onion

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chickpea Curry, Tomato, Potato, Cumin (GF)(V)

Aloo Gobhi Matar

$16.00

Indian Style Potato-Cauliflower-Pea, Cumin, Turmeric, Coriander (GF)(V)

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Homemade Cottage Cheese, Creamed Spinach and Mustard Greens (GF)

Matar Paneer

$17.00

Homemade Cottage Cheese, Green Peas, Classic Creamed Tomato (GF)

Seafood

Meen Moilee

$24.00

Seabass, Coconut Extract, Tempered Curry Leaf (GF)

Crab Masala

$26.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Classic Tikka Masala Sauce (GF)

Three Mango Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp-Mango Medley, Ginger, Scallion, Carrots (GF)

Awadhi Tawa Scallop

$26.00

Pan Seared Scallop, Cashew Crème, Apricot (GF)

Seafood Kasundi

$22.00

Shrimp, Scallop, Cod, Mustard Oil, Tomato-Coconut (GF)

Chicken

Butter Chicken

$20.00

24- Hour Yogurt & Spice Marinade, Tandoor Charred, Classic Creamed Tomato (GF)

Mughlai Murg Mussalam

$19.00

Cashew Crème, Fenugreek, Cardamom (GF)

Chicken Xacuti

$19.00

Coconut Curry, Tamarind, Mustard Seeds, Curry Leaf (GF)

Chennai Style Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Southern Indian Curry, Onion, Tomato, Bedhgi Chili (GF)

Chicken Subz Curry

$19.00

Chicken & Vegetables Curry, Punjab Inspired, Tomato - Ginger - Garlic base

Ghee Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Tandoor Charred Chicken, Saffron, Sesame, Toasted Almonds, Pistachio Dust (GF)

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Creamed Tomato, Fenugreek (GF)

Chicken Patia

$18.00

Mango Curry, Ginger, Aromatic Spices

Lamb/ Goat

Lamb Rogan Josh

$22.00

Kashmiri Lamb curry made with Cloves, Cinnamon, Yogurt, Mustard Oil (GF)

Khade Masale ka Gosht

$22.00

Classic Lamb Curry, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Mace, Bay Leaf (GF)

Lamb Zafrani

$23.00

Creamy Cashew- Saffron Infusion, Cilantro cress

Laal Maas

$22.00

On-The-Bone Goat, Yogurt, Ginger, Garlic, Khachri (GF)

Methi Gosht

$22.00

On-The-Bone Goat, Fenugreek, Tomato, Homemade Garam Masala (GF)

Lamb Tikka Masala

$22.00

Biryani

Long Gain Basmati Rice cooked with Saffron, and Aromatic Spices. Served with Raita

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Biryani

$21.00

Goat Biryani

$21.00

Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Tandoor Baked Breads

Naan

$3.00

Traditional Leavened White Bread

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Topped with Garlic & Cilantro

Roti

$3.00

Traditional Unleavened Whole Wheat Bread (V)

Lacha Parantha

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread Layered with Butter

Palak Kulcha

$6.00

Indian "Flatbread" Stuffed with Creamed Spinach

Potato Kulcha

$6.00

Indian "Flatbread" Stuffed with Spiced Potato

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Indian "Flatbread" Stuffed with Onion and Peppers

Paneer Kulcha

$6.00

Indian "Flatbread" Stuffed with Crumbled Cottage Cheese

Cauliflower Kulcha

$6.00

Indian "Flatbread" Stuffed with crumbled and spiced Cauliflower

Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

Indian "Flatbread" Stuffed with Maraschino Cherries, Coconut, Cashews, Almonds, and Raisins

Assorted Bread

$11.00

Naan, Garlic Naan, Kulcha of the Day

Chili Garlic Naan

$5.00

Topped with Garlic & Green Chili

Garlic Roti (V) No Butter

$4.00

Sides

Roasted Papad

$3.00

Lentil Flour Wafers, Cilantro-Mint Chutney (GF)(V)

Raita

$4.00

Homemade Yogurt, Grated Cucumber, Cumin (GF)

Ghar Ka Achaar

$3.00

Indian Mixed Pickle, Desi Spices & Aromatics (GF)(V)

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Charred Seasonal Vegetables, Homemade Masala (GF)(V)

Bhindi Masala

$10.00

Stir Fried Okra. Onion, Tomato, Peppers (GF)(V)

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Pineapple Chutney

$4.00

Onion Chutney

$4.00

Small Side of Rice

$3.00

Large Side of Rice

$4.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Mint Chutney 8 oz

$4.00

Tamarind 8oz

$4.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Cardamom tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

S. Pellegrino 750ml

$7.00

S. Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$9.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Mango Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet/ Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Specialty Tea

Indian Bouquet Tea

$5.00

Firdaus Tea

$5.00

Awaken your Zen Tea

$5.00

Work It Up Tea

$5.00

Rest a While

$5.00

Desserts

Pistachio Kulfi

$5.00

Homemade Indian Ice Cream (GF)

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Homemade Indian Ice Cream (GF)

Fig Kulfi

$5.00

Homemade Indian Ice Cream (GF)

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Indian version of Doughnut, Toasted Coconut, Honey Cardamom Syrup

Kheer

$5.00

Indian Rice Pudding, Cardamom, Cashew, Pistachio, Almonds (GF)

Gajar Halwa

$5.00

Carrot Crumble, Brown Sugar, Cardamom, nuts (GF)

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

(GF)

Lavender lemon cake (V) (GF)

$10.00

Vegan & Gluten Free Made with Cashews, Pecans, Dates, Coconut Cream, GF Rolled Oats

Salted Caramel Peanut Butter cake (V)(GF)

$10.00

Vegan & Gluten Free Roasted Peanuts, Roasted Cashews, Dates, Coconut Cream, Almond Flour, Cacao Powder, Agave

Pumpkin Pie Cake (V)(GF)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern and Traditional Indian Food served in a Contemporary Space with Creative Cocktails and Modern Murals.

Location

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Masala Craft image
Masala Craft image

Popular restaurants in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Cochon on 2nd
orange star4.7 • 2,399
311-106 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Williamsburg
orange star4.3 • 1,765
6588 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsburg
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston