Indian
Masala Craft 5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Modern and Traditional Indian Food served in a Contemporary Space with Creative Cocktails and Modern Murals.
5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg, VA 23188
