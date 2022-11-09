Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason Jar NYC

43 E 30th St, New York, NY

New York, NY 10016

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
JALAPENO CORNBREAD
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

Monthly Specials

Split Pea Soup W/ Slab Bacon & Croutons

$8.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus w/ Pita Chips & Pickled Veggies

$17.00

Kale Caesar

$18.00

Marinated Skirt Steak over Mashed Potatoes topped w/ Onion Rings

$28.00

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$17.00
DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

$8.00

Bacon, paprika, mixed greens

FRIED PICKLES

$12.00

$12.00

House-made, hand-battered pickles served with a side of bbq ranch

HOMEMADE TATER TOTS

$12.00

$12.00

Lightly Battered, w/ Parmesan Cheese, Chives and Truffle oil

JUMBO SOFT PRETZEL

$15.00Out of stock

$15.00Out of stock

Served with cheese sauce and grain mustard

PERFECT BITE NACHOS

$18.00

$18.00

Pulled pork, black bean, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream

PULLED PORK EGG ROLLS

$15.00

$15.00

Stuffed with house smoked pork and veggies

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

$8.00

Tomato or Soup of the Day

Wings

WINGS

$9.00

$9.00

Smoked or Sauced

Salads

AZTEC BOWL

$15.00

$15.00

Rice, black beans, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

$16.00

Mixed greens, buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, carrots, ranch dressing choice of mild or spicy habanero

COBB SALAD

$15.00

$15.00

Greens, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomato, champagne vinaigrette

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$6.00

$6.00

Served with our house champagne vinaigrette dressing and crumbled blue cheese

Comfort Foods

BABY BACK RIB PLATTER

$33.00

$33.00

8 rack house-rubbed, smoked, mopped and grilled, served with any 2 sides

BBQ TASTING PLATTER

$41.00

$41.00

Half rack of ribs, 6 oz of brisket and 6 oz pork served with any 2 sides

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$21.00

$21.00

Garlic mashed potato, sauteed mushrooms, red wine reduction

BRISKET PLATTER

$32.00

$32.00

House-rubbed, bourbon infused, smoked slow ‘n’ low for 16 hours, served with 2 sides

CAJUN SALMON

$23.00

$23.00

Blackened salmon with cajun spices served with seasonal vegetables

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$23.00

$23.00

3 pieces of housemade fried chicken, Jalapeno cornbread waffle, served with spicy bourbon maple syrup & honey butter

FISH TACO

$20.00

$20.00

Three fish tacos served on corn tortillas with a side of homemade potato chips

FRIED CHICKEN

$25.00

$25.00

Golden Fried Hald Chicken w/ 2 sides

PULLED PORK PLATTER

$28.00

$28.00

House-rubbed smoked slow ‘n’ low for 10 hours, served with any 2 sides

SHRIMP & GRITS

$21.00

$21.00

Onions, red peppers, cajun butter, & andouille sausage *Contains Pork*

FISH N CHIPS

$21.00

$21.00

Sandwiches

AVOCADO SALMON BLT

$18.00

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon and garlic aioli

BLACK BEAN & QUINOA BURGER

$17.00

*VEGAN* house-made black bean, quinoa, mixed vegetable burger with mesclun & tomato on a brioche bun

BOURBON BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$21.00

$21.00

House-rubbed, bourbon-infused, smoked slow ’n low for 16 hours

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$17.00

buffalo chicken, ranch, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato perfectly wrapped in a flour tortilla

CAJUN SALMON WRAP

$18.00
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

$18.00

Two house blend sirloin patties, American cheese, pepper bacon, finely shredded lettuce and red onion, pickles, garlic aioli

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Pickles, Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun Add Cheese +$1 Bacon +$1

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$18.00
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$17.00

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$19.00

$19.00

House-rubbed, smoked slow ‘n low

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$18.00

$18.00

American cheese, braised short rib, sauteed mushrooms & onions

SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

$16.00

Our flavorful crispy chicken sandwich with some secret spices to give you a little heat.

Sides

COLE SLAW

$6.00

$6.00
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

$8.00
FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

$8.00
GARLICY GREEN BEANS

$8.00

$8.00
JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$8.00

$8.00
MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

$10.00
MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

$8.00
MIXED GREEN SALAD (SIDE)

$6.00

$6.00
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$8.00

Sauces

ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

CHAMPAGNE VIAIGRETTE

$0.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.50

HONEY BBQ

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

RANCH DRESSING

$0.50

SPICY HABANERO

$0.50

Desserts

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

$8.00
CHEESECAKE

$8.00

$8.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

WARM BROWNIE SKILLET

$8.00
WARM COOKIE SKILLET

$8.00

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Can

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Opened in 2010, Mason Jar NYC has always been about experiencing world-class BBQ, a plethora of craft and imported beers on our 30 rotating draft lines, and the finest bourbons available, all in the heart of New York City.

43 E 30th St, New York, NY, New York, NY 10016

