Mason Jar NYC
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Opened in 2010, Mason Jar NYC has always been about experiencing world-class BBQ, a plethora of craft and imported beers on our 30 rotating draft lines, and the finest bourbons available, all in the heart of New York City.
Location
43 E 30th St, New York, NY, New York, NY 10016
