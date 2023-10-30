Restaurant info

Matchplay Golf and Sports Lounge is a full-service golf simulator center and sports bar in the heart of Andover, MA. Guests of all skill levels can take advantage of our state of the art Trackman Golf Simulators while enjoying quality food and beverages from our spacious bar. Whether you’re looking to get in some practice, host tournaments or leagues, take lessons, play simulator minigames, or book an event in our private golf suite, we welcome all golfers, in all seasons. And with multiple high definition TVs playing a variety of sports events, golfers and non-golfers alike can cheer on their favorite teams while savoring our incredible craft beer, unique cocktails, and mouth-watering food. Join us for an elevated golf experience in a relaxing, neighborhood atmosphere. Welcome in!