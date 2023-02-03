Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough

review star

No reviews yet

290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180

Westborough, MA 01581

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Biryani

Woodlands Lunch Menu

Woodlands Bento

$15.99

Chef selected Box of the day 1 curry, 1 Dal, 1 Bread, Rice, 1 Dessert, Salad & Pickle

Woodlands South Indian Tiffin

$14.99

1 Idli, 1 Medu Vada, 1 Mini Uttapam, Upma, Sambar, Coconut chutney & Tomato chutney

Woodlands Bowl

$14.99

Select your Base, Protein or Veggie with pre set gravy All The Bowls are served with salad & potato Crisps

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

Soups

Tomato Shorba

Tomato Shorba

$6.99

Indian style tomato soup

Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.99

Mixed lentil soup

Hot & Sour Veg Soup

Hot & Sour Veg Soup

$6.99

Hot, sour & peppery - mix vegetables Indo Chinese soup.

Veg Chili

$7.99Out of stock

Impossible foods, red kidney beans, black eye peas, onions, peppers, carrots

Sweet corn Veg soup

Sweet corn Veg soup

$6.99

Sweet corn with carrots, onions & scallions

Chatpati Chat

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$9.99

Mini crunchy Puries (6pcs) served with potatoes, chickpeas, mint water, sweet chutney fillings.

Papdi Chat

Papdi Chat

$9.99

Crispy wheat flour wafers (Flat Puries – 7pcs), topped with Potatoes, Chickpeas, Tamarind chutney, Mint chutney Masala yogurt, Chopped onions & tomatoes and spices

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$10.99

Mini crunchy Puries (6pcs) filled with potatoes, chickpeas, Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Masala yogurt, Sev & spices

Chat Samosa (2 pcs)

Chat Samosa (2 pcs)

$10.99

Crushed crispy samosa (2pcs) with warm chickpea sauce, Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Masala yogurt, Sev, chopped onions & tomatoes & spices

Ragda patti Chat (3 pcs)

Ragda patti Chat (3 pcs)

$11.99

Crispy Potato patties (3pcs) with warm Pea’s sauce, Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Sev, chopped onions & tomatoes & spices

Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$9.99

Crispy wheat flour wafers (Flat Puries – 6pcs), topped with Potatoes, Chickpeas, Tamarind chutney, Mint chutney, Chopped onions & tomatoes and spices

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$9.99

Puffed Rice mix (Kurmura), tossed with Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Garlic chutney, Onions & Tomatoes, spices, Sev, Puri (Flat Puries), Lemon & Cilantro

Chinese Bhel (Surat)

Chinese Bhel (Surat)

$10.99

Fried noodles tossed with Cabbage, Carrots, Red & green peppers, sweet corn, Scallions, Cilantro, sweet, sour & spicy house made sauce

Small Bites

Vegetable Samosa (3 pcs)

Vegetable Samosa (3 pcs)

$9.99

Signature prep and need no description Flaky pastry cone shaped filled with potato mix, served with Mint & Tamarind chutney

Onion Spinach Pakora

Onion Spinach Pakora

$8.99

Chopped spinach and onions chickpea flour fritters, served with Mint chutney

Veggie Spring Rolls (4 pcs)

Veggie Spring Rolls (4 pcs)

$9.99

Spring vegetables rolled in thin pastry, crispy fried, served with sweet & sour dip

Masala Cheese Taost

Masala Cheese Taost

$10.99

Toasted Bread with Melting Cheese, topped with mixture of Spiced onion and Tomatoes.

Chili bhaji (3pcs)

Chili bhaji (3pcs)

$8.99

Corner shop recipe with fresh long medium spiced chili dipped in chickpea batter and fried to perfection, served with Mint chutney

Paneer pokoda

$8.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced Paneer cheese sandwich, layered with mint chutney, dusted with dry spice and dipped in chickpea batter and fried, served with Mint chutney

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Plain Bread with butter and shredded cheese and black pepper, Served with Tomato Ketchup

Tandoori Vegetable Momo's (6 pcs)

Tandoori Vegetable Momo's (6 pcs)

$10.99

Steamed & tandoor baked veg dumplings stuffed with mix vegetables, marinated in tandoori spices, served with spicy Tomato dip

Butter Masala Fries

Butter Masala Fries

$9.99

Potato Fries topped with Tangy Butter Masala Curry

Masala pappad

Masala pappad

$5.99

Papadum garnished with fresh cut and spiced onion and tomatoes

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.99
Dahi Vada 2pc

Dahi Vada 2pc

$12.99Out of stock

Deep fried fritters or dumplings (Vada), coated in a simple creamy yogurt, and topped with classic Indian chutneys.

Woodlands Tiffin's Corner

Idli (3)

Idli (3)

$8.99

Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Medu Vada (3)

Medu Vada (3)

$9.99

Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Poori (2 pcs) Masala

Poori (2 pcs) Masala

$10.99

Crispy golden deep-fried Whole-wheat flour Poori (2 pcs) served with Woodland Potato Masala

Combo Uttappam (3 Medium Pcs)

Combo Uttappam (3 Medium Pcs)

$14.99

Rice and lentil pancakes, served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney. Minimum choose 1 topping, max 3 toppings - Onion, tomato, green chili, Cilantro, carrots, green peas.

Idli (3pcs) Dipped In Sambhar

Idli (3pcs) Dipped In Sambhar

$9.99

Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Medu Vada (3pcs) Dipped In Sambhar

Medu Vada (3pcs) Dipped In Sambhar

$11.99

Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Combo Idli (2) + medu vada (1)

Combo Idli (2) + medu vada (1)

$9.99

Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Combo Idli (2) + medu vada (1) dipped in Sambhar

Combo Idli (2) + medu vada (1) dipped in Sambhar

$11.99

Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Combo Idli (1) + medu vada (2)

Combo Idli (1) + medu vada (2)

$9.99

Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Combo Idli (1) + medu vada (2) dipped in Sambhar

Combo Idli (1) + medu vada (2) dipped in Sambhar

$11.99

Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Plate Share

Dabeli (2 pcs)

Dabeli (2 pcs)

$9.99

Spicy, Tangy & sweet – Potato filling inside a bun, drizzled with spicy & sweet chutney, pomegranate, onions, salted peanuts & sev

Bombay Vada Pav Burger with Masala fries (2 pcs)

Bombay Vada Pav Burger with Masala fries (2 pcs)

$12.99Out of stock

Chickpea flour batter stuffed with Potato mix fried to perfection, sliced between Indian Dinner Rolls (Pav) with Mint, Tamarind & House made Dry garlic chutney, served with a side of masala fries

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$13.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, herbs in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin, served with Savory white flour Fried dough

Paratha Bhurji

Paratha Bhurji

$13.99

Paratha, Paneer & mix vegetables minced together & tossed with onion, ginger, garlic, and spices, topped with scallions & cilantro, served with Mirchi ka Salaan

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$13.99

Blend of mashed vegetable (Bhaji) cooked in aromatic spice blend & Butter served with Indian Dinner Rolls (Pav) with a side salad of Onion & tomatoes, Lemon wedge

Veg Keema Pav

$13.99Out of stock

Impossible foods & grated paneer keema sauteed with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes in aromatic spice blend & Butter served with Buns (Pav) with a side salad of Onion & tomatoes, Lemon wedge

Curry Quesadilla

$13.99Out of stock

Mix vegetables cooked in curry powder & spices, Indian salsa, masala yogurt, mint chutney, Amul cheese, garnished with Cilantro & chat masala

Khao Suey

$15.99Out of stock

Rice Noodles simmered in creamy curry flavored Mix vegetables Coconut gravy, topped with scallions, fried garlic, roasted salted peanuts, cilantro, chili sesame oil with a side of Lavash Gluten free gets a side Salad

Paneer Tikka Pasta

Paneer Tikka Pasta

$15.99

Your favorite Tikka sauce with pasta (spaghetti), tossed with vegetables, grated paneer, topped with Amul cheese

Cheese Pav Bhaji

Cheese Pav Bhaji

$15.99

Tandoori and Tawa Breads

Tawa Aloo Paratha (1 pc)

$3.99Out of stock

Whole wheat pan baked bread stuffed with masala Aloo cooked in Ghee / butter

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with Butter

Onion Kulcha

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread stuffed with onions topped with Butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed garlic & Butter

Tandoori Cheese Naan

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread stuffed with cheese topped with Butter

Bullet Naan

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed green chili & Butter

Malaya Paratha (1 pc)

Malaya Paratha (1 pc)

$3.99

Whole wheat pan baked layered bread

Batura (1 pc)

Batura (1 pc)

$3.49

Savory white flour Fried dough

Poori (1 Pcs)

Poori (1 Pcs)

$2.99

Savory whole wheat flour Fried dough

Tawa Chapati (1 Pcs)

Tawa Chapati (1 Pcs)

$2.49

Whole wheat pan baked bread topped with Ghee / butter

Tawa Paneer Paratha (1 pc)

$4.99Out of stock

Whole wheat pan baked bread stuffed with masala grated Paneer cooked in Ghee / butter

Cheese Garlic Naan

Cheese Garlic Naan

$5.49

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed garlic, Cheese and Butter

Woodlands Curries & Rice

Broccoli & Pepper Masala

$14.99

Okra sauteed with onions, green peppers, red peppers, ginger, garlic in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin

Navratan Khorma

Navratan Khorma

$15.99

Fresh mix vegetables cooked in north Indian Korma gravy.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Okra sauteed with onions, green peppers, red peppers, ginger, garlic in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Fried mix vegetables, paneer & potato balls simmered in creamy cashew, onion and tomato gravy, tempered with ginger, garlic, spices in North Indian style

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Boiled split black gram slow cooked to perfect creaminess, tempered with ginger, garlic, spices in North Indian style

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Boiled yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, chili, onion, tomatoes, and other spices.

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice layered with spice flavored mixed vegetables slow cooked (Dum) to perfection, served with mix veg Raita

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$15.99

House made Green leafy vegetable flavorful sauce and cubes of paneer cooked in North Indian style

Methi Mutter Paneer Malai

Methi Mutter Paneer Malai

$16.99

Green peas, Fenugreek leaves, Paneer cooked in creamy flavorful gravy

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$15.99

Grated fresh Paneer, tempered with cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, tossed in flavorful spices in North Indian style

Vegetable Vindaloo

Vegetable Vindaloo

$14.99

Mix vegetable & potatoes cooked in vindaloo gravy

Kadai Paneer Masala

Kadai Paneer Masala

$15.99

Paneer cubes sauteed with tomatoes, green peppers, red bell peppers, ginger, garlic cooked in house made special Kadai masala, tempered with cumin seeds

White basmati Rice

White basmati Rice

$2.99

Aromatic steamed Basmati (white) Rice

Gobi Aloo

Gobi Aloo

$14.99

Cauliflower and potatoes sauteed with onion and tomatoes in masala gravy, tempered with cumin seeds

Guntur Eggplant Potato Curry

Guntur Eggplant Potato Curry

$14.99

Baby Eggplant cooked in Roasted Spices with Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions in curry sauce, tempered with cumin seeds & curry leaves

Paneer Veg Biryani

Paneer Veg Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice layered with spice flavored Paneer & mixed vegetables slow cooked to perfection, served with mix veg Raita

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Fresh paneer cubes in Buttery & creamy sauce cooked in aromatic spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Paneer cubes in popular Tikka sauce - needs no explanation.

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$17.99

Paneer (Cottage Cheese) Cubes/Chunks Cooked in thick Onion and rich Cashew Curry Sauce with clarified butter and cream with a perfect blend of traditional herbs and spices. Served with Steamed Rice

Soya Chaap Tikka Masala

Soya Chaap Tikka Masala

$16.99

Chunks of Soya Cooked in Tomato Curry with a blend of Herbs &Spices, Served with rice

Dosa

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$11.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe. Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$13.99

A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe, Served with Potato masala, sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Ghee Masala Dosa

Ghee Masala Dosa

$14.99

A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe cooked with ghee, Served with Potato masala, sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$14.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe layered with special Mysore chutney, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Andhra Khara Dosa

Andhra Khara Dosa

$14.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe layered with special Andhra spicy chutney, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney

Chili Paneer Dosa

Chili Paneer Dosa

$16.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe, stuffed with grated paneer, Indo spicy & tangy chili paste, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.

Cheese Dosa

Cheese Dosa

$14.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe and stuffed with cheese. Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.

Palak Paneer Dosa

Palak Paneer Dosa

$16.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with grated paneer, Spinach based flavorful paste, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.

Spring Dosa

Spring Dosa

$15.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe stuffed with fresh cut vegetables. Served with sambar and chutney.

Pav Bhaji Dosa

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$15.99

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe layered with Flavorful Bhaji of pav bhaji, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.

Schezwan Noodle Dosa

Schezwan Noodle Dosa

$16.99
Hyderabadi Dosa

Hyderabadi Dosa

$16.99

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$14.99

Cauliflower crispy fried tossed in Hot & sour sauce with bell peppers, onion, ginger, garlic, and scallion

Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$15.99

Fried cubes of Paneer tossed in chefs spicy chilli sauce with Soy, ginger, garlic, onions, peppers, and scallions

Veg Hakka Noodles

Veg Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings

Chop Suey

$17.99Out of stock

Noodles & White rice stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings, topped with sweet & sour mix veg Manchurian sauce & fried noodles

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$14.99

Tender baby Corn fried and tossed in the Manchurian sauce with scallions, ginger, garlic, and hint of Soy

Mixed Vegetable Manchurian

Mixed Vegetable Manchurian

$15.99

Chopped mixed vegetable with corn starch, fried and tossed with Manchurian gravy

Veg fried Rice

Veg fried Rice

$14.99

White rice stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings

Drinks

Masala Chai (Tea)

Masala Chai (Tea)

$3.99
Mysore Coffee

Mysore Coffee

$3.99

Alfonzo Mango Juice

$4.99Out of stock
Fresh lime Mojito

Fresh lime Mojito

$4.99
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.99
Masala Salted Lassi

Masala Salted Lassi

$5.99
Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$5.99Out of stock

Gulab ka Doodh (Rose Milk)

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Lassi

$4.99Out of stock
Fanta

Fanta

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Thumbs Up

Thumbs Up

$1.99
Limca

Limca

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Masala Thumbs up

Masala Thumbs up

$4.99
Jaljeera Limca

Jaljeera Limca

$4.99

Kala Khatta Soda

$4.99Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$4.99Out of stock

Blue Lagoon

$4.99Out of stock

Bottled Water (Cold)

$1.99Out of stock

Desserts

Rasmalai ( 3 Pcs}

Rasmalai ( 3 Pcs}

$5.99
Gulab Jamun ( 3 Pcs)

Gulab Jamun ( 3 Pcs)

$4.99Out of stock
Kala Jamun ( 3 pcs)

Kala Jamun ( 3 pcs)

$5.49
Jalebi (6 Pcs)

Jalebi (6 Pcs)

$4.99

Payasam

$4.99Out of stock
Milk Cake (3 Pcs)

Milk Cake (3 Pcs)

$5.99
Kaju Katli ( 4 Pcs)

Kaju Katli ( 4 Pcs)

$5.99

Moti Choor (6 Ladoos) 1/2 LB

$9.99Out of stock

Moti Choor (12 Ladoos) 1 LB

$19.99Out of stock
Gulab Jamun - 7 Pcs (1/2 LB)

Gulab Jamun - 7 Pcs (1/2 LB)

$10.99Out of stock
Gulab Jamun - 14 Pcs (1 LB)

Gulab Jamun - 14 Pcs (1 LB)

$19.99Out of stock
Besan Ladoo (3 Pcs)

Besan Ladoo (3 Pcs)

$4.99

Payasam (6 Oz)

$4.99Out of stock
Peda (3 Pcs)

Peda (3 Pcs)

$4.99
Jalebi 1/2 LB

Jalebi 1/2 LB

$7.99
Kaju Pista Roll (4 pcs)

Kaju Pista Roll (4 pcs)

$5.99
Mysore Pak (3pcs)

Mysore Pak (3pcs)

$4.99
Kheer Mohan (3 pcs)

Kheer Mohan (3 pcs)

$5.99
Jalebi jaggery (6pcs)

Jalebi jaggery (6pcs)

$4.99
Fruit Cream

Fruit Cream

$8.99

Badam Peda 3pc

$5.99
Gajar Halwa (Desi ghee) 8oz

Gajar Halwa (Desi ghee) 8oz

$9.99

Carrot -based sweet dessert pudding made of grated carrots, containing a amount of water, milk, khoya, sugar, saffron, dry fruits , cardamom and made in Desi Ghee.

Pink Petha (3pcs)

Pink Petha (3pcs)

$5.99
Chum Chum (3pcs)

Chum Chum (3pcs)

$6.99

EXTRAS

Rice

Rice

$2.99
Coconut Chutney

Coconut Chutney

$1.25
Tomato Chutney

Tomato Chutney

$0.99
Sambar ( 8 oz )

Sambar ( 8 oz )

$1.99
Potato Masala

Potato Masala

$2.99
Pickle 2 Oz

Pickle 2 Oz

$0.99
Podi For Dosa & Utappam

Podi For Dosa & Utappam

$0.99
Schezwan Sauce

Schezwan Sauce

$0.99
Raita 5oz

Raita 5oz

$2.99
Tamarind chutney

Tamarind chutney

$0.99
Mint chutney

Mint chutney

$0.99
Onion (for Uttapam)

Onion (for Uttapam)

$0.99
Tomato (for Uttapam)

Tomato (for Uttapam)

$0.99
Cilantro (for Uttapam)

Cilantro (for Uttapam)

$0.99
Green Chili (for Uttapam)

Green Chili (for Uttapam)

$0.99
Paneer (for Uttapam)

Paneer (for Uttapam)

$3.99
Kara Podi (for Uttapam)

Kara Podi (for Uttapam)

$1.25
Peas (for Uttapam)

Peas (for Uttapam)

$0.99
Cheese (for Uttapam)

Cheese (for Uttapam)

$1.25

Tandoor Appetizers

Tandoori Alloo

Tandoori Alloo

$14.99

Marinated Potatoes baked in the Tandoor with touch of butter and spices

Tandoori Soya Tikka

Tandoori Soya Tikka

$15.99

Marinated Soya Chaap baked in the Tandoor with touch of butter and spices