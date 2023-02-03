- Home
- Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
No reviews yet
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180
Westborough, MA 01581
Order Again
Popular Items
Woodlands Lunch Menu
Woodlands Bento
Chef selected Box of the day 1 curry, 1 Dal, 1 Bread, Rice, 1 Dessert, Salad & Pickle
Woodlands South Indian Tiffin
1 Idli, 1 Medu Vada, 1 Mini Uttapam, Upma, Sambar, Coconut chutney & Tomato chutney
Woodlands Bowl
Select your Base, Protein or Veggie with pre set gravy All The Bowls are served with salad & potato Crisps
Soups
Tomato Shorba
Indian style tomato soup
Mulligatawny Soup
Mixed lentil soup
Hot & Sour Veg Soup
Hot, sour & peppery - mix vegetables Indo Chinese soup.
Veg Chili
Impossible foods, red kidney beans, black eye peas, onions, peppers, carrots
Sweet corn Veg soup
Sweet corn with carrots, onions & scallions
Chatpati Chat
Pani Puri
Mini crunchy Puries (6pcs) served with potatoes, chickpeas, mint water, sweet chutney fillings.
Papdi Chat
Crispy wheat flour wafers (Flat Puries – 7pcs), topped with Potatoes, Chickpeas, Tamarind chutney, Mint chutney Masala yogurt, Chopped onions & tomatoes and spices
Dahi Puri
Mini crunchy Puries (6pcs) filled with potatoes, chickpeas, Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Masala yogurt, Sev & spices
Chat Samosa (2 pcs)
Crushed crispy samosa (2pcs) with warm chickpea sauce, Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Masala yogurt, Sev, chopped onions & tomatoes & spices
Ragda patti Chat (3 pcs)
Crispy Potato patties (3pcs) with warm Pea’s sauce, Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Sev, chopped onions & tomatoes & spices
Sev Puri
Crispy wheat flour wafers (Flat Puries – 6pcs), topped with Potatoes, Chickpeas, Tamarind chutney, Mint chutney, Chopped onions & tomatoes and spices
Bhel Puri
Puffed Rice mix (Kurmura), tossed with Mint chutney, sweet chutney, Garlic chutney, Onions & Tomatoes, spices, Sev, Puri (Flat Puries), Lemon & Cilantro
Chinese Bhel (Surat)
Fried noodles tossed with Cabbage, Carrots, Red & green peppers, sweet corn, Scallions, Cilantro, sweet, sour & spicy house made sauce
Small Bites
Vegetable Samosa (3 pcs)
Signature prep and need no description Flaky pastry cone shaped filled with potato mix, served with Mint & Tamarind chutney
Onion Spinach Pakora
Chopped spinach and onions chickpea flour fritters, served with Mint chutney
Veggie Spring Rolls (4 pcs)
Spring vegetables rolled in thin pastry, crispy fried, served with sweet & sour dip
Masala Cheese Taost
Toasted Bread with Melting Cheese, topped with mixture of Spiced onion and Tomatoes.
Chili bhaji (3pcs)
Corner shop recipe with fresh long medium spiced chili dipped in chickpea batter and fried to perfection, served with Mint chutney
Paneer pokoda
Thinly sliced Paneer cheese sandwich, layered with mint chutney, dusted with dry spice and dipped in chickpea batter and fried, served with Mint chutney
Cheese Sandwich
Plain Bread with butter and shredded cheese and black pepper, Served with Tomato Ketchup
Tandoori Vegetable Momo's (6 pcs)
Steamed & tandoor baked veg dumplings stuffed with mix vegetables, marinated in tandoori spices, served with spicy Tomato dip
Butter Masala Fries
Potato Fries topped with Tangy Butter Masala Curry
Masala pappad
Papadum garnished with fresh cut and spiced onion and tomatoes
Green Salad
Dahi Vada 2pc
Deep fried fritters or dumplings (Vada), coated in a simple creamy yogurt, and topped with classic Indian chutneys.
Woodlands Tiffin's Corner
Idli (3)
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Medu Vada (3)
Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Poori (2 pcs) Masala
Crispy golden deep-fried Whole-wheat flour Poori (2 pcs) served with Woodland Potato Masala
Combo Uttappam (3 Medium Pcs)
Rice and lentil pancakes, served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney. Minimum choose 1 topping, max 3 toppings - Onion, tomato, green chili, Cilantro, carrots, green peas.
Idli (3pcs) Dipped In Sambhar
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Medu Vada (3pcs) Dipped In Sambhar
Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Combo Idli (2) + medu vada (1)
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Combo Idli (2) + medu vada (1) dipped in Sambhar
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Combo Idli (1) + medu vada (2)
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Combo Idli (1) + medu vada (2) dipped in Sambhar
Rice and lentil Steamed Savory cakes, Crispy golden deep-fried lentils Donuts and fresh spices, served with Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Plate Share
Dabeli (2 pcs)
Spicy, Tangy & sweet – Potato filling inside a bun, drizzled with spicy & sweet chutney, pomegranate, onions, salted peanuts & sev
Bombay Vada Pav Burger with Masala fries (2 pcs)
Chickpea flour batter stuffed with Potato mix fried to perfection, sliced between Indian Dinner Rolls (Pav) with Mint, Tamarind & House made Dry garlic chutney, served with a side of masala fries
Chole Bhatura
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, herbs in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin, served with Savory white flour Fried dough
Paratha Bhurji
Paratha, Paneer & mix vegetables minced together & tossed with onion, ginger, garlic, and spices, topped with scallions & cilantro, served with Mirchi ka Salaan
Pav Bhaji
Blend of mashed vegetable (Bhaji) cooked in aromatic spice blend & Butter served with Indian Dinner Rolls (Pav) with a side salad of Onion & tomatoes, Lemon wedge
Veg Keema Pav
Impossible foods & grated paneer keema sauteed with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes in aromatic spice blend & Butter served with Buns (Pav) with a side salad of Onion & tomatoes, Lemon wedge
Curry Quesadilla
Mix vegetables cooked in curry powder & spices, Indian salsa, masala yogurt, mint chutney, Amul cheese, garnished with Cilantro & chat masala
Khao Suey
Rice Noodles simmered in creamy curry flavored Mix vegetables Coconut gravy, topped with scallions, fried garlic, roasted salted peanuts, cilantro, chili sesame oil with a side of Lavash Gluten free gets a side Salad
Paneer Tikka Pasta
Your favorite Tikka sauce with pasta (spaghetti), tossed with vegetables, grated paneer, topped with Amul cheese
Cheese Pav Bhaji
Tandoori and Tawa Breads
Tawa Aloo Paratha (1 pc)
Whole wheat pan baked bread stuffed with masala Aloo cooked in Ghee / butter
Butter Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with Butter
Onion Kulcha
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread stuffed with onions topped with Butter
Garlic Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed garlic & Butter
Tandoori Cheese Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread stuffed with cheese topped with Butter
Bullet Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed green chili & Butter
Malaya Paratha (1 pc)
Whole wheat pan baked layered bread
Batura (1 pc)
Savory white flour Fried dough
Poori (1 Pcs)
Savory whole wheat flour Fried dough
Tawa Chapati (1 Pcs)
Whole wheat pan baked bread topped with Ghee / butter
Tawa Paneer Paratha (1 pc)
Whole wheat pan baked bread stuffed with masala grated Paneer cooked in Ghee / butter
Cheese Garlic Naan
Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed garlic, Cheese and Butter
Woodlands Curries & Rice
Broccoli & Pepper Masala
Okra sauteed with onions, green peppers, red peppers, ginger, garlic in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin
Navratan Khorma
Fresh mix vegetables cooked in north Indian Korma gravy.
Bhindi Masala
Okra sauteed with onions, green peppers, red peppers, ginger, garlic in North Indian style gravy tempered with cumin
Malai Kofta
Fried mix vegetables, paneer & potato balls simmered in creamy cashew, onion and tomato gravy, tempered with ginger, garlic, spices in North Indian style
Dal Makhani
Boiled split black gram slow cooked to perfect creaminess, tempered with ginger, garlic, spices in North Indian style
Dal Tadka
Boiled yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, chili, onion, tomatoes, and other spices.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice layered with spice flavored mixed vegetables slow cooked (Dum) to perfection, served with mix veg Raita
Saag Paneer
House made Green leafy vegetable flavorful sauce and cubes of paneer cooked in North Indian style
Methi Mutter Paneer Malai
Green peas, Fenugreek leaves, Paneer cooked in creamy flavorful gravy
Paneer Bhurji
Grated fresh Paneer, tempered with cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, tossed in flavorful spices in North Indian style
Vegetable Vindaloo
Mix vegetable & potatoes cooked in vindaloo gravy
Kadai Paneer Masala
Paneer cubes sauteed with tomatoes, green peppers, red bell peppers, ginger, garlic cooked in house made special Kadai masala, tempered with cumin seeds
White basmati Rice
Aromatic steamed Basmati (white) Rice
Gobi Aloo
Cauliflower and potatoes sauteed with onion and tomatoes in masala gravy, tempered with cumin seeds
Guntur Eggplant Potato Curry
Baby Eggplant cooked in Roasted Spices with Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions in curry sauce, tempered with cumin seeds & curry leaves
Paneer Veg Biryani
Basmati rice layered with spice flavored Paneer & mixed vegetables slow cooked to perfection, served with mix veg Raita
Paneer Butter Masala
Fresh paneer cubes in Buttery & creamy sauce cooked in aromatic spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cubes in popular Tikka sauce - needs no explanation.
Shahi Paneer
Paneer (Cottage Cheese) Cubes/Chunks Cooked in thick Onion and rich Cashew Curry Sauce with clarified butter and cream with a perfect blend of traditional herbs and spices. Served with Steamed Rice
Soya Chaap Tikka Masala
Chunks of Soya Cooked in Tomato Curry with a blend of Herbs &Spices, Served with rice
Dosa
Plain Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe. Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Masala Dosa
A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe, Served with Potato masala, sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Ghee Masala Dosa
A golden crispy rice and lentil crepe cooked with ghee, Served with Potato masala, sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Mysore Masala Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe layered with special Mysore chutney, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Andhra Khara Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe layered with special Andhra spicy chutney, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney
Chili Paneer Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe, stuffed with grated paneer, Indo spicy & tangy chili paste, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.
Cheese Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe and stuffed with cheese. Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.
Palak Paneer Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with grated paneer, Spinach based flavorful paste, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.
Spring Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe stuffed with fresh cut vegetables. Served with sambar and chutney.
Pav Bhaji Dosa
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe layered with Flavorful Bhaji of pav bhaji, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.
Schezwan Noodle Dosa
Hyderabadi Dosa
Indo Chinese
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower crispy fried tossed in Hot & sour sauce with bell peppers, onion, ginger, garlic, and scallion
Chili Paneer
Fried cubes of Paneer tossed in chefs spicy chilli sauce with Soy, ginger, garlic, onions, peppers, and scallions
Veg Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings
Chop Suey
Noodles & White rice stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings, topped with sweet & sour mix veg Manchurian sauce & fried noodles
Baby Corn Manchurian
Tender baby Corn fried and tossed in the Manchurian sauce with scallions, ginger, garlic, and hint of Soy
Mixed Vegetable Manchurian
Chopped mixed vegetable with corn starch, fried and tossed with Manchurian gravy
Veg fried Rice
White rice stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings
Drinks
Masala Chai (Tea)
Mysore Coffee
Alfonzo Mango Juice
Fresh lime Mojito
Mango Lassi
Masala Salted Lassi
Sweet Lassi
Gulab ka Doodh (Rose Milk)
Strawberry Lassi
Fanta
Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Thumbs Up
Limca
Diet Coke
Masala Thumbs up
Jaljeera Limca
Kala Khatta Soda
Shirley Temple
Blue Lagoon
Bottled Water (Cold)
Desserts
Rasmalai ( 3 Pcs}
Gulab Jamun ( 3 Pcs)
Kala Jamun ( 3 pcs)
Jalebi (6 Pcs)
Payasam
Milk Cake (3 Pcs)
Kaju Katli ( 4 Pcs)
Moti Choor (6 Ladoos) 1/2 LB
Moti Choor (12 Ladoos) 1 LB
Gulab Jamun - 7 Pcs (1/2 LB)
Gulab Jamun - 14 Pcs (1 LB)
Besan Ladoo (3 Pcs)
Payasam (6 Oz)
Peda (3 Pcs)
Jalebi 1/2 LB
Kaju Pista Roll (4 pcs)
Mysore Pak (3pcs)
Kheer Mohan (3 pcs)
Jalebi jaggery (6pcs)
Fruit Cream
Badam Peda 3pc
Gajar Halwa (Desi ghee) 8oz
Carrot -based sweet dessert pudding made of grated carrots, containing a amount of water, milk, khoya, sugar, saffron, dry fruits , cardamom and made in Desi Ghee.