Margarita Grill 1796 garfield ave
1796 garfield ave
traverse city, MI 49686
Aperitivos
Bean & Cheese Dip
Beef & Cheese Dip
Choriqueso
A generous bowl of Mexican cheese with chorizo, chopped tomatoes and onions, served with flour tortillas
Chunky Guacamole
French fries topped with chorizo, cheese dip, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Guacamole Dip
Mi Tequila Papas
Mi Tequila Sampler
2 Taquitos, small nachos supreme, small choriqueso and 3mozzarella sticks served with guacamole and cheese dip.
Mushroom Queso
House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Queso
House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Spinach Queso
House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Steak Queso
House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Taquitos Dip
6 pieces fried taquitos chicken or beef served with lettuce and a side of guacamole or cheese dip.
Nachos
Nachos Texanos
Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with bell preppers, onion, squash and zucchini topped with cheese dip
Nachos Fajita (Half Size)
Grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion, mushrooms and jalapeño topped with two pork rips with cheese dip
Nachos Camaron
Grill shrimp , peppers and onion topped with a homemade mango sauce and cheese dip
Nachos Mi Tequila
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, cooked with onion, mushrooms and jalapeño topped with two pork rips with cheese dip
Nachos Supremos
Ground beef or chicken with beans and jalapeños, topped with lettuce tomatoes and guacamole.
Ground Beef Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Chorizo Nachos
Beans Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Tacos Mexicanos
Tacos de Carnitas
3 Tacos filled with shredded pork
Tacos de Pollo Asado
3 grilled chicken tacos
Tacos de Pastor
3 tacos filled with marinaded pork and pineapple
Tacos de Carne Asada
3 grilled steak tacos
Tacos de Camaron
3 tacos filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onion topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado
Tacos de Pescado
3 fish tacos onion topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado.
Tacos de Chorizo
3 Tacos stuffed with our delicious Mexican sausage
Ensaladas
Grilled Chicken Salad
With lettuce, bell peppers, onion and grated cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
With lettuce, bell peppers, onion and grated cheese.
Mi Tequila Taco Salad
Grilled beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onion and pepper in a bed of lettuce. Topped with cheese dip tomatoes and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with melted cheese, beans and your choice chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese, beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and grated cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and guacamole
Specialties
Camarones Mi Tequila
Shrimp cooked in a ranchera sauce with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and pepper, served with a Mexican rice and guacamole
La Parrillada
Sizzling ribeye, marinaded chicken breast, grilled shrimp, chorizo cooked with onion and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Homemade Carnitas
Pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Chimichanga de la Casa
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onion, rolled in a flour tortilla deep fried and topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice, beans and guaca salad.
Chimichanga
flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, or shredded beef barbacoa chicken, deep fried and topped with queso dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans and guaca salad.
Carne Asada
succulent grill ribeye, onion and jalapeño served with Mexican rice, bean, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp
Your choice of a juicy t-bone or ribeye with shrimp, cooked onion mushrooms, topped with cheese dip, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Especialidades
Steak Mi Tequila
Your choice of a juicy t bone or ribeye and shrimp , with a cooked potatoe and bacon, served with Mexican rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Chile Verde
Pork carnitas cooked with a green tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Grilled ribeye toped with ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas
Chiles en Nogada
Two stuffed poblano peppers topped with a nogada sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Chiles Poblanos
Two stuffed poblano peppers topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, bean and tortillas.
Flautas
Four corn tortillas rolled and filled, 2 beef barbacoa and 2 chicken, served with Mexican rice, bean, guacasalad and sour cream.
Spaghetti Mi Tequila chicken
Spaghetti cooked with garlic and cheese.
Spaghetti Mi Tequila Shrimp
baby rack rips served with vegetables and fries.
Costillas
Combinations
#2Beef Taco, Beef Enchilada & Bean Chalupa
Beef taco, beef enchilada and bean chalupa.
#3Beef Enchilada & Beef Taco
Beef enchilada, beef taco, and chile relleno.
#4One Beef & One Cheese Enchilada
One beef and one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
#5Beef Enchilada & Beef taco
Beef enchilada, beef taco rice and beans.
#6Beef Enchilada & Pork Tamale
Beef enchilada, pork tamale, rice and beans.
#7Three Beef Tacos
Three beef tacos rice and beans.
#8Beef Burrito, Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada
Beef burrito, beef taco, and beef enchilada.
#9 Beef Chalupa
Beef chalupa, chile relleno and beans.
#10 Beef Burrito & Beef Taco
Beef burrito. Beef taco, Mexican rice and beans.
#1 Beef Taco & 2 Beef Enchiladas
Extras
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Verde
Our stuffed cheese quesadsilla with shopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cram, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice and beans
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and beans. Seved with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Vallarta
Rolled quesadilla with steak, chicken and shrimp topped with cheese sauce and mango sauce served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Fajita
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp slices coocked with onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Suprema
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with chicken, mushrooms and onions, served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole salad.
Quesadilla El Rancho
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with chicken, chorizo and onions. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with black beans and your choice of mushrooms or spinach. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.
Quesadillas a la Carta
Burritos
Burrito de la Casa
A large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Texano
Grilled chicken and steak with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and zucchini rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese deep and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice.
Burrito Tapatio
A flour tortilla filled with carnitas and jalapeños, served with Mexican rice, beans, topped with cheese deep and pico de gallo.
Burrito California
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, Mexican rice, lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with cheese deep and green sauce.
Burrito Loco
A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, onion, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Topped with cheese deep and green sauce with a side of Mexican rice.
Burrito Steak & Cheese
Grilled steak rolled up and topped with cheese deep and diablo sauce. Served with Mexican rice.
Burrito Shrimp & Cheese
Grilled shrimp rolled up and topped with cheese deep and hot tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Burrito Chipotle
Grilled beacon and steak, onion with beans, lettuce, sour cream with cheese deep and touch chipotle sauce.
Hot & Spicy Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef, beans, and Mexican rice, topped with beef barbacoa, diablo sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Fajita
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, coocked with bell peppers, onions, rolled up in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese deep and server with Mexican rice.
Burrito Deluxe
One chicken and beef burrito, both burritos with beans rolled up in a flour tortilla and topped with red burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Burrito Crispy
A large flour tortilla filled with beef and chicken, side of rice and beans topped with cheese dip, chorizo, sour cream and tomatoes.
La Parrilla
Molcajete Mi Tequila
Grilled chicken breast, grilled ribeye steak, shrimp and special mexican chorizo sausage, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese. Served in a molcajete with a side of Mexican rice, beans and lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Molcajete Alambre
grilled steak and chicken strips cooked with bacon, shrimp, onion bell pepper, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served in a molcajete with a side of rice avocado slices and tortillas
Fajitas Chipotle
A combination of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onion and pineapple
Fajitas Chicken
All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.
Fajitas Steak
All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.
Fajitas Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimp and scallops grilled with bell peppers and onions.
La Parrillada
Sizzling ribeye, marinaded chicken Brest, grilled shrimp, chorizo cooked with onion and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and a guacasalad.
Fajitas Fundidas
A delicious Mexican cheese topped with chorizo, grilled onions and your choice of steak or chicken
Fajitas Texanas
grilled shrimp, steak, chicken strips and two costillas (ribs) cooked with bell peppers and onions.
Fajitas Tropical
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onion and pineapple, served in a half pineapple.
Tierra Mazatlan
Grilled shrimp, chicken and steak. Cooked with onion, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served in a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip and served with tortillas.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Pollo a la Parrilla
An especially Good dish of grill onion tomatoes and chicken breast topped with shrimp and covered with cheese dip in a bed of rice , served with tortillas
Pollo Mazatlan
Grilled chicken breast cooked with squash and zucchini, topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas
Pollo Vallarta
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with garlic mojo sauce and topped with cheese dip, served with steam vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Choripollo
Grill chicken strips and grill Mexican chorizo. Topped with cheese dip, served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Diabla
Grill chicken strips and cooked with onion, fired up with our spicy diablo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Supremo
A rich and flavored dish of chicken and onions, simmered in a creamy white mushrooms sauce. Presented with guacamole salad, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Monterrey
Chicken breast grilled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Finished with a blanket of melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo
A bed of Mexican rice and chicken strips topped with cheese. Served with tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Five different enchiladas. One each of beef, chicken, barbacoa beef, cheese and beans. Topped with our especial enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchiladas Ranchera
Three different enchiladas. One each of chicken, beef and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce served with Mexican rice with lettuce, tomatoes and guacasalad.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green or red sauce melted with cheese and fresh onions, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rojas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green or red sauce melted with cheese and fresh onions, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Camaron
Three corn tortillas filled with grill shrimp cooked with bell pepper onions and tomatoes, covered with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice guacasalad.
Enchiladas Hot & Spicy
Three barbacoa beef enchiladas topped with hot tomatillo sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Three delicious chicken enchiladas with a mole sauce, sesame , served with Mexican rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and grille onions and peppers cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Platillos Vegetarianos
Burrito Vegetariano
Flour tortilla filled with grilled zucchini, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, lettuce and beans. Topped with cheese dip, avocado, corn and pineapple.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Three cheese enchiladas covered with cheese dip and green sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice and beans.
Fajitas Vegetarianas
A healthy mix off mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, squash and zucchini, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
A large cheese quesadilla filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, squash and zucchini served with rice and beans.
Seafood
Camarones Mi Tequila
Shrimp cooked in a special ranchera sauce with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and pepper, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas. With a tequila touch.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimp in roasted garlic mojo sauce with onions, served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Ceviche
Shrimp cooked in a lime juice mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cilantro and avocado. Served cold.
Tostadas de Ceviche
Three ceviche tostadas
Tacos de Durango
Three shrimp tacos served on romaine lettuce, pico de gallo with Rice and beans.
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp grilled in hot tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Salmon Chipotle
Grilled salmon topped with homemade chipotle sauce served with rice and a guacamole salad.
Shrimp & Rice
Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, served with our homemade cheese dip.
Coctel de Camaron
Boiled shrimp simmered in a special tomatoes sauce with onions, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served cold.
A La Carta
Lunch Menu
Speedy Gonzales
One burrito, one enchilada, beans and rice
Chile Maraca
One chile relleno, rice and beans
Lunch Enchilada
Two enchiladas, rice and beans
Lunch Tacos
Two tacos, rice and beans
Arroz con Camaron
Grilled shrimp on a bed of mexican rice and topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Lunch Tamal
One tamal, rice and beans
Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded beef barbacoa or chicken, deep fried and topped with queso dip, served with mexican rice, beans and guaca salad.
Lunch Choripollo
Grill chicken strips and grill mexican chorizo, topped with cheese dip, served with mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with rice and beans.
Arroz con Pollo
Frilled chicken on a bed of mexican rice and topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Lunch Burritos
Lunch Hot & Spicy Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef, beans, and Mexican rice, topped with beef barbacoa, diablo sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Burrito Fajita
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, coocked with bell peppers, onions, rolled up in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese deep and server with Mexican rice.
Lunch Burrito de la Casa
A large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Burrito Tapatio
A flour tortilla filled with carnitas and jalapeños, served with Mexican rice, beans, topped with cheese deep and pico de gallo.
Lunch Burrito Steak & Cheese
Grilled steak rolled up and topped with cheese deep and diablo sauce. Served with Mexican rice.
Lunch Burrito Crispy
A large flour tortilla filled with beef and chicken, side of rice and beans topped with cheese dip, chorizo, sour cream and tomatoes.
Lunch Burrito Norteño
Burrito filled with chorizo, potatoes, cheese and beans, topped with cheese dip and green sauce.
Burrito Tradicional
Burrito filled with egg, chorizo, served with mexican rice an beans. topped with cheese dip hot sauce sour cream and pico de gallo.
Lunch Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with melted cheese, beans and your choice chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese, beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and grated cheese.
Lunch Fajitas
Fajitas Chipotle
A combination of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onion and pineapple
Fajitas Chicken
All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.
Fajitas Steak
All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.
Fajitas Vegetarianas
A healthy mix off mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, squash and zucchini, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Fajitas Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell pepper and onion.
Lunch Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp slices coocked with onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and beans. Seved with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with black beans and your choice of mushrooms or spinach. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Verde
Our stuffed cheese quesadsilla with shopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cram, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice and beans
Quesadilla Acapulco
House Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
Coronadite Margarita
Homemade margarita mix with a corona beer
Sangria Frozen Margarita
Homemade margarita mix with a touch of red sangria
Mango Margarita
Made up with Tres generaciones plata and fresh mango with our margarita mix and agave nectar
Pomegranate Margarita
Made up with jimador silver, homemade margarita mix fresh pomegranate and grand mariner
Jalapeno Margarita
Made up with 1800 silver and our house margarita mix , Cointreau, fresh lime juice and jalapeños
Margarita Texas
Made up with don Julio reposado and our hose margarita mix, grand Marnier, and fresh lime juice
Perfect Margarita
Made up with patron and our hose margarita mix, grand Marnier, and fresh lime juice
Liquor
Cabo Wabo
1800
Centinela
Jalapeno Tequila
Hornitos
Adictivo
Jose Cuervo
Jimador
Riazul
Herradura
Patron
Casa Amigos
Tres Generaciones
Don Julio
Azulejo
Caza Dragones
Deleon
Casa Noble
Don Julio 1942
Caza Amigos
Ilegal
Blue Label
Macallan
Crown Royal
Aberlour
Chivas Regal
Jameson
Caribbean Club
Old Parr
Dewar's
Wild Turkey
Jack Daniels
Baileys
Fireball
Jaegermeister
Controy
Grand Marnier
Appleton Estate
Plantation XO
Cruzan
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi
El Dorado
Pilar
Titio's
Smirnoff
Sky
Absolut
Belvedere
Effen
Grey Goose
Courvoisier
Remi Martin
The Botanist 22
Tanguaray
Bombay
Cocktails
Mimosa
Tropical Island
VODKA TITO´S ORANGE JUICE, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE WITH A TOUCH OF GRENADINE AND ESFERIC ICE.
Michelada
VODKA TITO´S ORANGE JUICE, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE WITH A TOUCH OF GRENADINE AND ESFERIC ICE.
Pina Colada Malibu
MADE WITH COCO CREAM, triple sec. Malibu fresh pinaple juice and with cream.
Perfect Mojito
made up with Bacardi, fresh, lime juice mint brown sugar.
Bahama Mama
made up with bacardi, orange juice, pineapple juice, granade and malibu.
Tequila Blood Orange
orange juice, cabo wabo tequila fresh lime. salt rim.
Cantarito
made up with fresh lime, orange juice, grape fruit juice and grape fruit soda, salt rim.
Daiquiris
Imported Beer
Domestic Beer
Seltzers
White Wine
GLS White Haven (Sauv Blanc)
GLS Tabor Hill (Semi-Dry)
GLS Leelanau (Chardonay)
GLS Gran Traverse (Pinot Grigio)
GLS Grand Traverse (Riesling)
BTL White Haven (Sauv Blanc)
BTL Tabor Hill (Semi-Dry)
BTL Leelanau (Chardonay)
BTL Grand Traverse (Pinot Grigio)
BTL Traverse (Riesling)
beverage
jarritos
1796 garfield ave, traverse city, MI 49686