Main picView gallery

Margarita Grill 1796 garfield ave

review star

No reviews yet

1796 garfield ave

traverse city, MI 49686

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Aperitivos

Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.99

Beef & Cheese Dip

$6.99

Choriqueso

$9.99

A generous bowl of Mexican cheese with chorizo, chopped tomatoes and onions, served with flour tortillas

Chunky Guacamole

$7.99+

French fries topped with chorizo, cheese dip, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños.

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Guacamole Dip

$6.99+

Mi Tequila Papas

$8.99+

Mi Tequila Sampler

$19.99

2 Taquitos, small nachos supreme, small choriqueso and 3mozzarella sticks served with guacamole and cheese dip.

Mushroom Queso

$7.99

House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Queso

$9.99

House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Spinach Queso

$7.99

House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Steak Queso

$8.99

House cheese served on a sizzling plate sauteed with onion and tomatoes. Served with a side of pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Taquitos Dip

$7.99

6 pieces fried taquitos chicken or beef served with lettuce and a side of guacamole or cheese dip.

Nachos

Nachos Texanos

$13.99

Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with bell preppers, onion, squash and zucchini topped with cheese dip

Nachos Fajita (Half Size)

$8.99

Grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion, mushrooms and jalapeño topped with two pork rips with cheese dip

Nachos Camaron

$14.99

Grill shrimp , peppers and onion topped with a homemade mango sauce and cheese dip

Nachos Mi Tequila

$14.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, cooked with onion, mushrooms and jalapeño topped with two pork rips with cheese dip

Nachos Supremos

$8.99+

Ground beef or chicken with beans and jalapeños, topped with lettuce tomatoes and guacamole.

Ground Beef Nachos

$7.99+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$7.99+

Chorizo Nachos

$7.99+

Beans Nachos

$7.99+

Cheese Nachos

$7.99+

Tacos Mexicanos

ALL TACOS COME WITH CORN TORTILLAS, MEXICAN RICE, REFRIED BEANS, ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

Tacos de Carnitas

$13.99

3 Tacos filled with shredded pork

Tacos de Pollo Asado

$13.99

3 grilled chicken tacos

Tacos de Pastor

$13.99

3 tacos filled with marinaded pork and pineapple

Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.99

3 grilled steak tacos

Tacos de Camaron

$13.99

3 tacos filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onion topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado

Tacos de Pescado

$13.99

3 fish tacos onion topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado.

Tacos de Chorizo

$13.99

3 Tacos stuffed with our delicious Mexican sausage

Ensaladas

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

With lettuce, bell peppers, onion and grated cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

With lettuce, bell peppers, onion and grated cheese.

Mi Tequila Taco Salad

$13.99

Grilled beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onion and pepper in a bed of lettuce. Topped with cheese dip tomatoes and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

Crispy flour shell with melted cheese, beans and your choice chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese, beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and grated cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and guacamole

Specialties

Camarones Mi Tequila

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in a ranchera sauce with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and pepper, served with a Mexican rice and guacamole

La Parrillada

$19.99

Sizzling ribeye, marinaded chicken breast, grilled shrimp, chorizo cooked with onion and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Homemade Carnitas

$13.99

Pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Chimichanga de la Casa

$14.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onion, rolled in a flour tortilla deep fried and topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice, beans and guaca salad.

Chimichanga

$12.99

flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, or shredded beef barbacoa chicken, deep fried and topped with queso dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans and guaca salad.

Carne Asada

$18.99

succulent grill ribeye, onion and jalapeño served with Mexican rice, bean, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp

$19.99

Your choice of a juicy t-bone or ribeye with shrimp, cooked onion mushrooms, topped with cheese dip, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Especialidades

Steak Mi Tequila

$19.99

Your choice of a juicy t bone or ribeye and shrimp , with a cooked potatoe and bacon, served with Mexican rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Chile Verde

$13.99

Pork carnitas cooked with a green tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$17.99

Grilled ribeye toped with ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas

Chiles en Nogada

$18.99

Two stuffed poblano peppers topped with a nogada sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Chiles Poblanos

$13.99

Two stuffed poblano peppers topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, bean and tortillas.

Flautas

$13.99

Four corn tortillas rolled and filled, 2 beef barbacoa and 2 chicken, served with Mexican rice, bean, guacasalad and sour cream.

Spaghetti Mi Tequila chicken

$12.99

Spaghetti cooked with garlic and cheese.

Spaghetti Mi Tequila Shrimp

$14.99

baby rack rips served with vegetables and fries.

Costillas

$16.99

Combinations

#2Beef Taco, Beef Enchilada & Bean Chalupa

$10.99

Beef taco, beef enchilada and bean chalupa.

#3Beef Enchilada & Beef Taco

$10.99

Beef enchilada, beef taco, and chile relleno.

#4One Beef & One Cheese Enchilada

$10.99

One beef and one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.

#5Beef Enchilada & Beef taco

$10.99

Beef enchilada, beef taco rice and beans.

#6Beef Enchilada & Pork Tamale

$10.99

Beef enchilada, pork tamale, rice and beans.

#7Three Beef Tacos

$10.99

Three beef tacos rice and beans.

#8Beef Burrito, Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada

$10.99

Beef burrito, beef taco, and beef enchilada.

#9 Beef Chalupa

$10.99

Beef chalupa, chile relleno and beans.

#10 Beef Burrito & Beef Taco

Beef burrito. Beef taco, Mexican rice and beans.

#1 Beef Taco & 2 Beef Enchiladas

Extras

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

LG Sour Cream

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$0.75

3 Flour Tortillas

$0.75

ADTL Basket of Chips

$0.75

ADTL Salsa

$0.75

Chips and Salsa

$1.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Verde

$10.99

Our stuffed cheese quesadsilla with shopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cram, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice and beans

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and beans. Seved with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Vallarta

$13.99

Rolled quesadilla with steak, chicken and shrimp topped with cheese sauce and mango sauce served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp slices coocked with onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Suprema

$13.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with chicken, mushrooms and onions, served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole salad.

Quesadilla El Rancho

$13.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with chicken, chorizo and onions. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$12.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with black beans and your choice of mushrooms or spinach. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.

Quesadillas a la Carta

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

Burritos

Burrito de la Casa

$11.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Texano

$14.99

Grilled chicken and steak with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and zucchini rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese deep and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice.

Burrito Tapatio

$12.99

A flour tortilla filled with carnitas and jalapeños, served with Mexican rice, beans, topped with cheese deep and pico de gallo.

Burrito California

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, Mexican rice, lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with cheese deep and green sauce.

Burrito Loco

$13.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, onion, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Topped with cheese deep and green sauce with a side of Mexican rice.

Burrito Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Grilled steak rolled up and topped with cheese deep and diablo sauce. Served with Mexican rice.

Burrito Shrimp & Cheese

$15.99

Grilled shrimp rolled up and topped with cheese deep and hot tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Burrito Chipotle

$14.99

Grilled beacon and steak, onion with beans, lettuce, sour cream with cheese deep and touch chipotle sauce.

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef, beans, and Mexican rice, topped with beef barbacoa, diablo sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Fajita

$12.99+

Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, coocked with bell peppers, onions, rolled up in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese deep and server with Mexican rice.

Burrito Deluxe

$12.99

One chicken and beef burrito, both burritos with beans rolled up in a flour tortilla and topped with red burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Crispy

$13.99

A large flour tortilla filled with beef and chicken, side of rice and beans topped with cheese dip, chorizo, sour cream and tomatoes.

La Parrilla

Molcajete Mi Tequila

$25.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled ribeye steak, shrimp and special mexican chorizo sausage, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes topped with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese. Served in a molcajete with a side of Mexican rice, beans and lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Molcajete Alambre

$19.99

grilled steak and chicken strips cooked with bacon, shrimp, onion bell pepper, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served in a molcajete with a side of rice avocado slices and tortillas

Fajitas Chipotle

$18.99

A combination of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onion and pineapple

Fajitas Chicken

$15.99

All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.

Fajitas Steak

$15.99

All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.

Fajitas Shrimp & Scallops

$18.99

Shrimp and scallops grilled with bell peppers and onions.

La Parrillada

$19.99

Sizzling ribeye, marinaded chicken Brest, grilled shrimp, chorizo cooked with onion and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and a guacasalad.

Fajitas Fundidas

A delicious Mexican cheese topped with chorizo, grilled onions and your choice of steak or chicken

Fajitas Texanas

$19.99

grilled shrimp, steak, chicken strips and two costillas (ribs) cooked with bell peppers and onions.

Fajitas Tropical

$18.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onion and pineapple, served in a half pineapple.

Tierra Mazatlan

$18.99

Grilled shrimp, chicken and steak. Cooked with onion, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served in a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip and served with tortillas.

Pollo a la Parrilla

Pollo a la Parrilla

$17.99

An especially Good dish of grill onion tomatoes and chicken breast topped with shrimp and covered with cheese dip in a bed of rice , served with tortillas

Pollo Mazatlan

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked with squash and zucchini, topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas

Pollo Vallarta

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with garlic mojo sauce and topped with cheese dip, served with steam vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Choripollo

$14.99

Grill chicken strips and grill Mexican chorizo. Topped with cheese dip, served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Diabla

$14.99

Grill chicken strips and cooked with onion, fired up with our spicy diablo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Supremo

$16.99

A rich and flavored dish of chicken and onions, simmered in a creamy white mushrooms sauce. Presented with guacamole salad, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Monterrey

$16.99

Chicken breast grilled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Finished with a blanket of melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Arroz con Pollo

$12.99

A bed of Mexican rice and chicken strips topped with cheese. Served with tortillas.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Five different enchiladas. One each of beef, chicken, barbacoa beef, cheese and beans. Topped with our especial enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Ranchera

$12.99

Three different enchiladas. One each of chicken, beef and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce served with Mexican rice with lettuce, tomatoes and guacasalad.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green or red sauce melted with cheese and fresh onions, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green or red sauce melted with cheese and fresh onions, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Camaron

$15.99

Three corn tortillas filled with grill shrimp cooked with bell pepper onions and tomatoes, covered with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice guacasalad.

Enchiladas Hot & Spicy

$12.99

Three barbacoa beef enchiladas topped with hot tomatillo sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.99

Three delicious chicken enchiladas with a mole sauce, sesame , served with Mexican rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and grille onions and peppers cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Platillos Vegetarianos

Burrito Vegetariano

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled zucchini, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, lettuce and beans. Topped with cheese dip, avocado, corn and pineapple.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$12.99

Three cheese enchiladas covered with cheese dip and green sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice and beans.

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$14.99

A healthy mix off mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, squash and zucchini, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$12.99

A large cheese quesadilla filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, squash and zucchini served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Camarones Mi Tequila

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in a special ranchera sauce with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and pepper, served with Mexican rice, beans, guacasalad and tortillas. With a tequila touch.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.99

Sauteed shrimp in roasted garlic mojo sauce with onions, served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Ceviche

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in a lime juice mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cilantro and avocado. Served cold.

Tostadas de Ceviche

$13.99

Three ceviche tostadas

Tacos de Durango

$16.99

Three shrimp tacos served on romaine lettuce, pico de gallo with Rice and beans.

Camarones Diabla

$18.99

Shrimp grilled in hot tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Salmon Chipotle

$17.99

Grilled salmon topped with homemade chipotle sauce served with rice and a guacamole salad.

Shrimp & Rice

$14.99

Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, served with our homemade cheese dip.

Coctel de Camaron

$16.99

Boiled shrimp simmered in a special tomatoes sauce with onions, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served cold.

A La Carta

Tamal

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Bean Burrito

$3.99

Beef Burrito

$4.99

Chicken Burrito

$4.99

Taco Supreme

$3.49

Taco

$2.99

Chalupa

$3.99

Tostada

$3.99

Lunch Menu

Speedy Gonzales

$7.99

One burrito, one enchilada, beans and rice

Chile Maraca

$7.99

One chile relleno, rice and beans

Lunch Enchilada

$7.99

Two enchiladas, rice and beans

Lunch Tacos

$7.99

Two tacos, rice and beans

Arroz con Camaron

$10.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mexican rice and topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

Lunch Tamal

$7.99

One tamal, rice and beans

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded beef barbacoa or chicken, deep fried and topped with queso dip, served with mexican rice, beans and guaca salad.

Lunch Choripollo

$8.99

Grill chicken strips and grill mexican chorizo, topped with cheese dip, served with mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Frilled chicken on a bed of mexican rice and topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

Lunch Burritos

Lunch Hot & Spicy Burrito

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef, beans, and Mexican rice, topped with beef barbacoa, diablo sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Lunch Burrito Fajita

Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, coocked with bell peppers, onions, rolled up in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese deep and server with Mexican rice.

Lunch Burrito de la Casa

$8.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Burrito Tapatio

$8.99

A flour tortilla filled with carnitas and jalapeños, served with Mexican rice, beans, topped with cheese deep and pico de gallo.

Lunch Burrito Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled steak rolled up and topped with cheese deep and diablo sauce. Served with Mexican rice.

Lunch Burrito Crispy

$8.99

A large flour tortilla filled with beef and chicken, side of rice and beans topped with cheese dip, chorizo, sour cream and tomatoes.

Lunch Burrito Norteño

$8.99

Burrito filled with chorizo, potatoes, cheese and beans, topped with cheese dip and green sauce.

Burrito Tradicional

$8.99

Burrito filled with egg, chorizo, served with mexican rice an beans. topped with cheese dip hot sauce sour cream and pico de gallo.

Lunch Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

Crispy flour shell with melted cheese, beans and your choice chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad

$8.99

Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese, beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and grated cheese.

Lunch Fajitas

Fajitas Chipotle

$10.99

A combination of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onion and pineapple

Fajitas Chicken

$9.99

All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.

Fajitas Steak

$9.99

All fajitas sizzled up with bell peppers and onion.

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$8.99

A healthy mix off mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, squash and zucchini, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Fajitas Shrimp

$10.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with bell pepper and onion.

Lunch Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp slices coocked with onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and beans. Seved with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$8.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with black beans and your choice of mushrooms or spinach. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Verde

$8.99

Our stuffed cheese quesadsilla with shopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cram, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice and beans

Quesadilla Acapulco

$8.99

House Margaritas

Margarita on the Rocks

$7.99+

Blue Margarita

$7.99+

Frozen Margarita

$7.99+

Frozen Flavored Margarita

$7.99+

Specialty Margaritas

Coronadite Margarita

$15.99

Homemade margarita mix with a corona beer

Sangria Frozen Margarita

$15.99

Homemade margarita mix with a touch of red sangria

Mango Margarita

$15.99

Made up with Tres generaciones plata and fresh mango with our margarita mix and agave nectar

Pomegranate Margarita

$15.99

Made up with jimador silver, homemade margarita mix fresh pomegranate and grand mariner

Jalapeno Margarita

$15.99

Made up with 1800 silver and our house margarita mix , Cointreau, fresh lime juice and jalapeños

Margarita Texas

$15.99

Made up with don Julio reposado and our hose margarita mix, grand Marnier, and fresh lime juice

Perfect Margarita

$15.99

Made up with patron and our hose margarita mix, grand Marnier, and fresh lime juice

Liquor

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

1800

$9.00

Centinela

$9.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Adictivo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Jimador

$9.00

Riazul

$9.00

Herradura

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Tres Generaciones

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Azulejo

$35.00

Caza Dragones

$35.00

Deleon

$35.00

Casa Noble

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Caza Amigos

Ilegal

Blue Label

$45.00

Macallan

$25.00

Crown Royal

$25.00

Aberlour

$25.00

Chivas Regal

$10.99

Jameson

$10.99

Caribbean Club

$10.99

Old Parr

$10.99

Dewar's

$10.99

Wild Turkey

$10.99

Jack Daniels

$10.99

Baileys

$6.99

Fireball

$6.99

Jaegermeister

$6.99

Controy

$6.99

Grand Marnier

$6.99

Appleton Estate

$12.00

Plantation XO

$12.00

Cruzan

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$9.99

Malibu

$9.99

Bacardi

$9.99

El Dorado

$9.99

Pilar

$9.99

Titio's

$10.99

Smirnoff

$10.99

Sky

$10.99

Absolut

$10.99

Belvedere

$10.99

Effen

$10.99

Grey Goose

$10.99

Courvoisier

$45.00

Remi Martin

$45.00

The Botanist 22

$9.99

Tanguaray

$9.99

Bombay

$9.99

Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.99

Tropical Island

$10.99

VODKA TITO´S ORANGE JUICE, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE WITH A TOUCH OF GRENADINE AND ESFERIC ICE.

Michelada

$11.99

VODKA TITO´S ORANGE JUICE, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE WITH A TOUCH OF GRENADINE AND ESFERIC ICE.

Pina Colada Malibu

$10.99

MADE WITH COCO CREAM, triple sec. Malibu fresh pinaple juice and with cream.

Perfect Mojito

$10.99

made up with Bacardi, fresh, lime juice mint brown sugar.

Bahama Mama

$10.99

made up with bacardi, orange juice, pineapple juice, granade and malibu.

Tequila Blood Orange

$10.99

orange juice, cabo wabo tequila fresh lime. salt rim.

Cantarito

$13.99

made up with fresh lime, orange juice, grape fruit juice and grape fruit soda, salt rim.

Daiquiris

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Mango Daiquiri

$9.99

Lime Daiquiri

$9.99

Raspberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Watermelon Daiquiri

$9.99

Peach Daiquiri

$9.99

KIWI Daiquiri

IPA Beer

Bells Two Hearted

Boston Lager

All Day Founder

Blue Moon

Apple Cid

Oberon

Amber Ale

Guinness

Imported Beer

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Sol

$4.75

Stella

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.75

XX Lager

$4.75

Domestic Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.99

Blue Ribbon

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Draft Beer

DRT Bud Light

$6.99

DRT XX Amber

$6.99

DRT Armoy

$6.99

DRT Modelo

$6.99

DRT Grand Amory

$6.99

Seltzers

Seltzer

$5.00

White Wine

GLS White Haven (Sauv Blanc)

$9.00

GLS Tabor Hill (Semi-Dry)

$9.00

GLS Leelanau (Chardonay)

$9.00

GLS Gran Traverse (Pinot Grigio)

$9.00

GLS Grand Traverse (Riesling)

$9.00

BTL White Haven (Sauv Blanc)

$25.00

BTL Tabor Hill (Semi-Dry)

$25.00

BTL Leelanau (Chardonay)

$25.00

BTL Grand Traverse (Pinot Grigio)

$25.00

BTL Traverse (Riesling)

$25.00

Sangria

House Sangria

$11.00

BTL House Sangria

$35.00

beverage

COCA COLA

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

MELLO YELOW

$2.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

COCA COLA

$2.99

jarritos

JARRITOS

$3.25

SOFT DRINK

$2.99

Red Wine

CONUNDRUM

$9.00

LOUIS MARTINI

$9.00

RODNEY STRONG

$9.00

BOTTLE CONUNDRUM

$25.00

BOTTLE LOUIS MARTINI

$25.00

BOTTLE RODNEY STRONG

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1796 garfield ave, traverse city, MI 49686

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BC Pizza of Traverse City
orange star4.4 • 357
3186 Lafranier Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Common Good Bakery
orange star4.9 • 366
537 W 14th Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Traverse City
orange starNo Reviews
1201 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Red Ginger
orange starNo Reviews
237 E Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Brew
orange starNo Reviews
108 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in traverse city

Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1544 US 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
The Little Fleet
orange star4.9 • 683
448 E. Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
GJ's Pizza & Market
orange star4.3 • 396
2700 Holiday Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near traverse city
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston