Mc Qua Marvolus Seafood & Daiquiri Shack 3321 Dixie Dr

Burgers + Pasta

Cheeseburger solo

$10.00

Cheese Burger W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Cajun Chicken/Shrimp/Sausage Pasta

$25.00

Cajun Sausage Pasta

$20.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Cajun Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Hamburger W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$12.00

Fish + Shrimp

(3) Shrimp

$6.00

1 Catfish 3 Shrimp W/ Fries of Onion Rings

$15.00

1 Catfish W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$12.00

2 Catfish 6 Shrimp W/ Fries of Onion Rings

$22.00

2 Catfish W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

6 Shrimp W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

8 Shrimp W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$17.00

Catfish Po Boy W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$17.00

Single Catfish

$7.00

Pork Chop + Steak

1 Pork Chop W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$12.00

2 Pork Chop W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$17.00

Pork Chop Sandwich W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$12.00

Single Pork Chop

$5.00

Solo Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Wings + Tenders

(10) LP Wings

$17.00

(10) LP Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) BBQ Wings

(10) BBQ Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Buffalo Wings

$17.00

(10) Buffalo Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) CK Asian Bang Wings

$17.00

(10) CK Asian Bang Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Garlic Parmesan Wings

$17.00

(10) Garlic Parmesan Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Ghost Pepper Wings

$17.00

(10) Ghost Pepper Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Honey LP Wings

$17.00

(10) Honey LP Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Hot LP Wings

$17.00

(10) Hot LP Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Mango Habanero Wings

$17.00

(10) Mango Habanero Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

(10) Reg Wings

$17.00

(10) Reg Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$20.00

4 Tenders BBQ

$10.00

4 Tenders BBQ W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Buffalo

$10.00

4 Tenders Buffalo W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders CK Asian Bang

$10.00

4 Tenders CK Asian Bang W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Garlic Parmesan

$10.00

4 Tenders Garlic Parmesan W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Ghost Pepper

$10.00

4 Tenders Ghost Pepper W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Honey LP

$10.00

4 Tenders Honey LP W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Hot LP

$10.00

4 Tenders Hot LP W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders LP

$10.00

4 Tenders LP W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Mango Habanero

$10.00

4 Tenders Mango Habanero W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

4 Tenders Reg

$10.00

4 Tenders Reg Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$15.00

Wings Special

$1.00

Wing Platter (50 wings w/ Fries+Onion Rings Or Hushpuppies+MozzSticks)

$100.00

(6) LP Wings

$11.00

(6) LP Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Reg Wings

$11.00

(6) Reg Wings W/ Fried or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Buffalo Wings

$11.00

(6) Buffalo Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Hot LP Wings

$11.00

(6) Hot LP Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Hot Honey Lp Wing

$11.00

(6) Hot Honey Lp Wings Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Garlic Parmesan Wings

$11.00

(6) Garlic Parmesan Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Mango Habanero Wings

$11.00

(6) Mango Habanero Wing W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Ck Asian Bang Bang Wings

$11.00

(6) Ck Asian Bang Bang Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Hot Wings

$11.00

(6) Hot Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Honey Lp Wings

$11.00

(6) Honey Lp wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) Ghost Pepper Wings

$11.00

(6) Ghost Pepper Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

(6) BBQ Wings

$11.00

(6) BBQ Wings W/ Fries or Onion Rings

$13.00

Cajun Style

(Full) Chicken Fried Rice + Salad

$15.00

(Sub) Chicken Fried Rice

$5.00

(Full) Shrimp Fried Rice + Salad

$18.00

(Sub) Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

(Full) Combination Fried Rice + Salad

$22.00

(Sub) Combination Fried Rice

$9.00

(Full) Fried Rice + Salad

$12.00

(Sub) Fried Rice

$3.00

Sides + Extras

Ranch

$0.50

(3) Hushpuppies

$4.00

2 Peppers

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

(5) Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

(3) Boudin Balls

$8.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tacos

Guacamole

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.35

Salsa

$0.10

Single Beef Taco

$4.00

Single Chicken Taco

$3.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.10
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Its A Perfect Blend Of Louisiana Food Flavors

Location

3321 Dixie Dr, Houston, TX 77021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

