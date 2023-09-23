Restaurant info

Fans of the groovy '60s group, Traffic, know the album and song, "John Barleycorn Must Die." What you may not know is that the character first appeared in a ballad by 18th-century Scottish poet Robert Burns. Learn something new every day, eh? "Barleycorn," of course, refers to the barley used in malt liquor. And aren't we glad it does? Inside John Barleycorns, you'll find a nice, dark, cozy space — topped by a dramatic cathedral ceiling — and McMenamins-strength ales and spirits. Outside, the terrace is surrounded by a garden. Stop by with family and friends for a pint or two, handcrafted in-house.

