Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meridian Street Cafe' & Bar 1800 Dickerson Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BREAKFAST COMBO

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$5.25

MERIDIAN EXPRESS

$7.25

MERIDIAN SUNRISE

$10.25
MERIDIAN FULL LOAD

MERIDIAN FULL LOAD

$12.75
CHICKEN & EGGS

CHICKEN & EGGS

$12.50
CHICKEN & WAFFLE

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$12.50

HAM & EGGS

$12.50
PORCHOPS & EGGS

PORCHOPS & EGGS

$12.75
SALMON CROQUETTE

SALMON CROQUETTE

$14.25
STEAK & EGGS PLATTER

STEAK & EGGS PLATTER

$15.75

BRK BISCUIT SANDWICHES

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$3.00

BACON BISCUIT

$3.50

SALMON BISCUIT

$4.00

EGG BISCUIT

$2.50

EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$3.50

SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$4.75

BACON EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$5.25
SALMON EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

SALMON EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$7.00

HAM EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$5.25

BACON EGG BISCUIT

$3.75

SALMON EGG BISCUIT

$5.50

SAUSAGE EGG BISCUIT

$3.25

HAM BISCUIT

$3.25

BRK TOASTER SANDWICHES

EGG CHEESE TOASTER

$3.75

SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE TOAST

$6.00

BACON EGG CHEESE TOASTER

$6.25

BOLOGNA EGG CHEESE TOAST

$5.45

CHICKEN EGG CHEESE TOAST

$7.45

EGG TOASTER

$2.75

SAUSAGE EGG TOASTER

$5.00

BACON EGG TOASTER

$5.25

BOLONGA EGG TOASTER

$4.45

CHICKEN EGG TOASTER

$6.45

SALMON EGG TOASTER

$7.00

HAM EGG CHEESE TOAST

$5.95

PORKCHOP EGG SANDWICH

$6.00

PORKCHOP EGG CHEESE SAND

$7.00

HAM TOASTER

$4.00

BREAKFAST A LA CARTE

PANCAKES

$2.00

1 COUNT

PANCAKES 2CT

$3.75

SHORT STACK

PANCAKES 3CT

PANCAKES 3CT

$5.25

FULL STACK

WAFFLE

$5.50

BELGIAN

BACON 3CT

$3.25

3 CT PORK OR TURKEY

SALMON CROQUETTE

$4.00+

1 COUNT

PORKCHOP

$2.75+

CENTER CUT 1 COUNT

RIBEYE STEAK

$7.75

5OZ CUT

HAM SLICE

$4.75

COUNTRY

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.75

BONELESS FRIED OR GRILL

SAUSAGE 2CT

$2.75

2CT PATTY PORK OR TURKEY

BOLOGNA

$2.75

1CT SLICE

EGG

SHELL

GOLDEN HASHBROWN

$3.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00
OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$3.00+

SMALL

HOME POTATOES

$5.50+

SMALL

GRITS

$3.00+

SMALL

BISCUIT

$1.00

1CT

TOAST

$1.00

WHITE OR WHEAT

SIDE OF GRAVY

$1.00

SAUSAGE 1CT

$1.50

BEVERAGES

SPRITE FOUNTAIN

$2.75

Fountain

ORANGE FANTA FOUNTAIN

$2.75

Fountain

ORANGE JUICE BOTTLE

$2.50

10oz Bottle

APPLE JUICE BOTTLE

$2.50

10oz Bottle

FRUIT TEA BOTTLE

$4.00

BOTTLE

TROPICAL LEMONADE BOTTLE

$4.00

BOTTLE

BOTTLE WATER

$1.75

BOTTLE

COCA COLA BOTTLE

$3.00

BOTTLE

SPRITE BOTTLE

$3.00

BOTTLE

WATER

CUP OF ICE

$0.50

APPETIZER

QUESO & CHIPS

$9.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP & CHIPS

$8.50
WINGS 6CT

WINGS 6CT

$5.99

6 COUNT

WINGS 10CT

$9.99

10 COUNT

WINGS 12CT

$11.99

12 COUNT

WINGS 18CT

$16.99

18 COUNT

WINGS 20CT

$19.99

20 COUNT

SMOKED CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

CHEESE QUESDILLA

SMOKED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

CHICKEN QUESDILLA

ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

4CT TENDERS

GRILLED SHRIMP & GRITS

GRILLED SHRIMP & GRITS

$12.00

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

LETTUCE, BACON, CHEESE

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

CHICKEN

SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

SHRIMP

Side Salad

$3.00

KIDS MEAL

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE COMBO

$5.00

SERVED WITH FRIES OR TOTS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER COMBO

$5.75

SERVED WITH FRIES OR TOTS

LUNCH SWICH COMBOS

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$5.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$8.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

CLASSIC DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$10.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

WHITING FISH SANDWICH

WHITING FISH SANDWICH

$10.50

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

CLASSIC BLT

$8.00

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

LUNCH SANDWICH

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$4.50

SANDWICH ONLY

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$5.00

SANDWICH ONLY

CLASSIC DOUBLE HAMBURGER

CLASSIC DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$6.95

SANDWICH ONLY

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

SANDWICH ONLY

WHITING FISH SANDWICH

WHITING FISH SANDWICH

$6.75

SANDWICH ONLY

CLASSIC BLT

$4.50

SANDWICH ONLY

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$2.00

SANDWICH ONLY

PORKCHOP SANDWICH

$3.75

SANDWICH ONLY

LUNCH PLATE COMBO

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$11.99

1CT GRILL SERVED W 2 SIDES

PORKCHOP PLATE

$11.50

2CT FRIED SERVED W 2 SIDES

CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$11.50

4CT SERVED W 2 SIDES

GRILLED SHRIMP PLATE

GRILLED SHRIMP PLATE

$13.50

10CT GRILLED SERVED W 2 SIDES

SALMON CROQUETTE PLATE

$13.50

2CT FRIED SERVED W 2 SIDES

WHITING FISH PLATE

$12.50

2CT FRIED SERVED W 2 SIDES

LUNCH A LA CARTE

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.25

MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

CINNAMON APPLES

$3.25

CORN

$3.25

BAKED BEANS

$3.25

GREEN BEANS

$3.25

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

TATER TOTS

$3.25

ONION RINGS

$3.25

GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.00+

Dinner Roll

$1.00

WHITING FISH 1 CT

$2.99

WHITING FISH 2 CT

$5.99

MERIDIAN STREET CAFE T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Don't forget to follow us online: IG: @meridianstreetcafenbar Facebook: Meridian Street Cafe & Bar

Location

1800 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

East Nashville Beer Works - - Trinity Taproom
orange star4.6 • 237
320 East Trinity Lane Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
Coneheads- Nashville - 1315 Dickerson Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1315 Dickerson Pike Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
orange starNo Reviews
747 Douglas Avenue Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
xiao bao at the Dive Motel
orange starNo Reviews
830 Meridian Street Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
Folk
orange star4.3 • 333
823 Meridian St Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
Steam Boys - Germantown
orange starNo Reviews
1200 2nd Avenue North Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston