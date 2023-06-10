MESA GRILL 5523 Calloway Drive

Main picView gallery

Food

Main Menu

Bowl

Burrito

3 Taco Plate

Nachos

Wet Burrito

Quesarito

Loaded Fries

Quesadilla

Salad

Enchiladas

Tostada

$1.45

Regular Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Large Soup

$9.95Out of stock

Specialty Menu

Yellow Bellies

$12.49

California burrito

$12.95

Banditos

$10.95

El patron quesadilla

$11.95

Chipotle shrimp tacos

$12.49

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.49

Boarder brother burrito

$11.95

Chicken Fajitas

$12.45

Guapo Burrito

$12.64

Capo Nacho

$10.99

Surfer Salad

$14.84

Beachin Fa-ji-tas

$12.64

Upgrade Shrimp /mahi

$2.99

Side Orders

SINGLE TACO

$3.85

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.45

BEAN & CHEESE

$5.65

SIDES OF MEAT

CHIPS

$2.49

RICE/BEANS

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.49

TORTILLA ON SIDE

$0.99

SALSAS/SAUCES

FAMILY DINNER

$64.99

MEATS BY THE POUND

Kids Menu

Kids quesadilla

$3.99

Kids quesadilla combo

$6.45

Kids Taco

$3.45

Kids Taco combo

$6.45

Kid's Single Enchilada

$4.45

Kid's Single Enchilada Combo

$6.55

Sweets

Snickerdoodle

$3.49

Sprinkle

$3.49

Almond

$3.49

Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Brownie

$3.99

ADD GUAC

GUAC

$1.95

AVOCADO

$1.95

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

Tuesday Taco

$2.74

Guac per taco

$0.75

Beer

$2.19

Beverages

NA Beverages

Regular Drink

$2.48

Large Drink

$2.74

Rockstar

$3.29

Tea bottle

$3.29

Cold brew coffee

$3.29

Kids cup

$1.71

Bottled water

$2.15

Bubble

$2.15

Bottles Soda

$2.87

Gatorade

$2.48

Kids-Medium Upgrade

$0.77

Kids- Large Upgrade

$0.89

Cup Beer

Coors Light draft cup

$3.29

Bud Light draft cup

$3.29

Michelob Ultra draft cup

$3.29

805 draft cup

$3.84

Modelo draft cup

$3.84

Luponic Distortion IPA draft cup

$3.84

Pitcher Beer

Coors Light Pitcher

$12.79

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.09

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$12.09

805 Pitcher

$13.19

Modelo Pitcher

$13.19

Luponic Distortion IPA Pitcher

$13.19

Bottled Beer

Modelo Chelada

$5.23

Corona bottle

$3.29

Corona premier bottle

$3.29

Dos equis Bottle

$3.29

Pacifico

$3.29

White claw

$3.29

Catering

Catering Charges

Catering per person

$11.00

Catering per person w/ Guac

$13.00

Delivery charge

$27.50

Catering

$12.00

Merch

Merchandise

Yeti cup

$44.99

Mesa Shirt (Men & Women cuts)

$18.99

Support local Shirt (unisex)

$18.99

Mesa hat

$22.99

Mesa Long Sleeve

$26.99

Black Visor (employees only)

$10.00

Black Head band (employees only)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican food with a California kick

Location

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

