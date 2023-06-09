Restaurant header imageView gallery

MetroWest

review star

No reviews yet

5611 West Fayetteville Road

Atlanta, GA 30349

Popular Items

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$5.00


Mains

Salmon Philly and French Fries

Salmon Philly and French Fries

$17.00

Seasoned Chopped Salmon, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Topped w/Metro West Sauce on a Sub Roll. Drink Included.

Metro Surf N' Turf

Metro Surf N' Turf

$22.00

Seasoned Chopped Salmon and Ribeye Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Colored Peppers, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and MetroWest Sauce on Sub Roll. Drink Included.

Wings and French Fries

Wings and French Fries

$16.00

10 Fried Wings Tossed in Either Honey Garlic, Honey BBQ or Honey Henny Sauce w/ French Fries. Drink Included.

Metro Twin Tails

Metro Twin Tails

$37.00

Two Fried Lobster Tails Over a Bed of Rice w/2 Sides. Drink Included.

Metro Shrimp

Metro Shrimp

$32.00

6 JUMBO Shrimp Sautéed or Fried. Served w/Rice.

Metro Salmon

Metro Salmon

$27.00

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon Filet Served Over Rice w/2 Sides. Drink Included.

Metro Salmon Pasta

Metro Salmon Pasta

$30.00

Penne Pasta Topped w/ a Salmon Filet, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers & Alfredo Sauce. Drink Included.

Metro Shrimp Pasta

Metro Shrimp Pasta

$30.00

Penne Pasta Topped w/Jumbo Shrimp, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers & Alfredo Sauce. Drink Included.

Deep Fried Catfish

Deep Fried Catfish

$23.00

Two pieces of Catfish Over French Fries w/Hush Puppies. Drink Included.

Salmon Philly Fries

Salmon Philly Fries

$15.00

Chopped Salmon with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Provolone Cheese Topped w/ Our Cheese Sauce. Drink Included.

Bone-In Ribeye Steak

$37.00

Bone-In Ribeye Steak Over Rice w/2 Sides. Drink Included.

Metro Deluxe Meal

$35.00

1 Fried Lobster Tail and 6 Jumbo Shrimp, Fried or Sautéed Over Rice w/2 Sides. Drink Included.

Sides

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00
Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$3.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00
Sweet Potato Soufflé

Sweet Potato Soufflé

$4.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Beverages

Homeade Lemonade

Homeade Lemonade

$4.00
