Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional

review star

No reviews yet

1027 Sawdust Road suite 375

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Enchiladas Verdes

Mexican Mom

WEEKLY MENU

Chuletas en Salsa Poblana

Chuletas en Salsa Poblana

$21.00

Pork chops in a creamy chile poblano sauce, with a side of rice

Sopa de Spaghetti y Espinacas

Sopa de Spaghetti y Espinacas

$16.00+

Tomato based broth with spaghetti and spinach

Filete de Pescado a la Veracruzana

Filete de Pescado a la Veracruzana

$23.00

Typical Mexican dish, white fish in tomatoes, potatoes, olives and spices

Chicken Enmoladas

Chicken Enmoladas

$19.00

Chicken enchiladas covered in mole sauce.

EMPANADAS

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$4.85

Ground sirloin, olives, egg and house Chimichurri salsa, makes these Empanadas just the best!

Chicken an Cheese Empanada

Chicken an Cheese Empanada

$4.85

Chicken with a blend of cheeses, and chipotle pepper which adds the perfect heat

Creamy Poblano Rajas Empanada

Creamy Poblano Rajas Empanada

$4.85

Poblano pepper, onion and corn, a Mexican favorite

Tuna Empanada

Tuna Empanada

$4.85

Tuna Mexican style empanada

Half Dozen Assorted Empanadas

$26.00

Mix of empanadas half dozen

APPETIZERS

Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$9.50

Melted cheese and chorizo with street taco tortillas

Pico de Colibrí

Pico de Colibrí

$8.00

Colorful pico with Mexican Mom cilantro cream

COCINA TRADICIONAL

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.50

Enchiladas in Mexican Mom Serrano Chile Salsa™, and a side of beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.50

Enchiladas in Mexican Mom Salsa Morita™

Enchiladas Bandera

Enchiladas Bandera

$17.00
Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.50

Totopos in Mexican Mom Serrano Salsa ™

Chilaquiles Rojos

Chilaquiles Rojos

$14.50

Totopos in Mexican Mom Salsa Morita Salsa ™

Chilaquiles Bandera

Chilaquiles Bandera

$15.50
Tacos de Huevo con Chorizo

Tacos de Huevo con Chorizo

$10.00

Two egg and Chorizo tacos on flour tortilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Ham or chicken quesadilla with Chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla, with Pico de Gallo and beans

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Our kids version of the quesadilla with orange slices and a surprise treat!

DESSERT

Flan Napolitano

Flan Napolitano

$5.00
Chocolate Tres Leches

Chocolate Tres Leches

$7.50
Churros

Churros

$6.00
Apple Empanada

Apple Empanada

$4.50

Mexican Hojarascas

$4.00

Sugar and cinnamon savory cookies

Mexican Pastries

$3.00

Rompope Tres Leches

$7.50

SIDES

Sides of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans

$2.50

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Jalapeños

$6.00

Aguacate

$2.75

Guacamole

$3.25

Drinks

Beverages

Agua Fresca Fresa

$1.99

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$1.99

Agua Fresca Mango

$1.99

Sprite

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Organic Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$2.49

Tea

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to my kitchen- my family and friends are my priority in life, and cooking is my passion. I have entertained and catered from more than 10 years, and I enjoy making others feel good and happy throughout my cooking, this is the reason why I created “Mexican Mom Traditional Kitchen”. Freshly made daily dishes with the best ingredients from local farmers, traditional Mexican flavors, some happy experiences from around the world and always with a touch of Mexican Mom! This is the place where you and your loved ones will enjoy a new culinary experience every day. Gina Antimo Executive Chef / Owner

Website

Location

1027 Sawdust Road suite 375, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

RC'S NYC Pizza & Pasta - 501 Sawdust Rd. SUITE I
orange starNo Reviews
501 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Herb & Beet - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 1,255
448 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Cielo Latin Bar - 314 Sawdust Road
orange starNo Reviews
314 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
8865 Six Pines Drive Shenandoah, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Run
orange starNo Reviews
440 Rayford Road Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Goode Company Fish Camp
orange starNo Reviews
8865 Six Pines, suite 100 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Woodlands

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Herb & Beet - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 1,255
448 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Woodlands
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston