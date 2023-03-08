Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Casa Restaurant 5549 Woodruff Avenue

5549 Woodruff Avenue

Lakewood, CA 90713

Main Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Chip

$10.00

Pronto Nachos

$12.00

Caramba Peppers

$10.00

Taquitos

$6.00

Coctel De Camarón

$19.00

Taquito / Quesadilla

$11.00

Combos

#1 Choice of 1 item

$12.00

Served with Rice and Refried Beans

#2 Choice of 2 items

$15.00

Served with Rice and Refried Beans

#3 Choice of 3 itmes

$18.00

Served with Rice and Refried Beans

Burritos

#4 Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

#5

$10.00

#6

$13.00

#7 El Patron

$18.00

#8 Chimichanga

$13.00

Children’s Plate

#9 Childrens Plate

$10.00

Taco, Taquito, Enchilada, Beans & Cheese Burrito, One Egg or Small Quesadilla

Kids Burrito ( bean n cheese )

$4.00

Tostadas

#10Flat Tostada

$11.00

#11Tostada Bowl

$13.00

#12 Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken on iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs and your choice of dressing

House Specialties

#13 Carnitas

$22.00

#14 Steak Picado

$22.00

Chopped Steak cooked with bell pepper ,onions , and tomatoes. Simmered in a tomatoe sauce.

#15 Chile Plate

$22.00

Chunks of beef or pork in its own unique sauce

#16 Fajitas- Steak, Chicken or shrimp

$23.00

#17 Grilled New York Steak

$23.00

Caldos

#18 Albondigas

Meatballs & vegetable soups

#19 Caldo de Pollo

$12.00

Chicken & Vegetable soup

#20 Menudo

$13.00+

#21 Caldo de Camarón

$20.00

Camarones

#22 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$23.00

Grilled shrimp w/delighfull garlic butter

#23 Camarones a la Plancha

$23.00

Grilled shrimp

#24 Camarones a la Diabla

$23.00

Shrimp simmered in red sauce

Breakfast

#25 Egg Omelet

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, beans & choice of Ham, Bacon, Chorizo, cachaca or vegetarian

#26 Mi Burrito

$12.00

#27 El Jefe

$16.00

#28 Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

#29 Chorizo con Huevos

$13.00

#30 Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

#31 Machaca con Huevos

$14.00

#32 Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

#33 Chilaquiles

$13.00

A la Carte

Beef Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$5.00

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Tamale

$6.00

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Beef Enchilada

$6.00

Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Enchilada Ranchera

$8.00

Taco Papa

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Flauta

$6.00

Bowl of Chile Colorado

$11.00

Bowl of Chile Verde

$11.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

32 oz Rice

$10.00

32 oz Beans

$10.00

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Beverages

House Beverages

Bottles

Aguas Frescas

Mexican

Cans

$2.00

Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Estrella

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

Xx Lg

$7.00

Coors

$6.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Arroz Con Leche

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Wine

1 Litter

$12.00

1 litter Margarita

$15.00

1/2 Carafe

$9.00

Wine Margarita

$5.00

Glass

$5.00

Extras

Salsa Enchilada

$2.00

Salsa Ranchera

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

2 oz Guaca

$2.00

Salsa de Mole

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Grilled Garlic

$3.00

One Egg

$1.50

Monday Specials

Monday Special

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.00

Tuesday Specials

Pozole

Pozole

$10.00

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday Special

Cocido Soup

$11.00

Thursday Specials

Mole

Mole

$11.00

Friday Specials

Friday Special

Mole

$11.00

Camarones Con nopales

$12.00

Secret Menu

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.00

Two grilled Chicken tacos

$17.00

Camarones Con Nopales

Grilled Fish Tacos

Catering

Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

Enchiladas

Shredded Beef

Shredded Chicken

Ground Beef

Cheese

Tacos

Tacos

El Patron Burrito

El Patron Burrito

Tamales

Tamales

32 oz Ground Beef

32 oz Ground Beef

$40.00

Gift Certificate

25.00

25.00

$25.00

20.00

20.00

$20.00

15.00

15.00

$15.00

10.00

10.00

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Dine in or Take out . Friendly Family Atmosphere !

5549 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713

