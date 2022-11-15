- Home
- Brownsville
- Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill - 3101 pablo kisel suite c1
Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill 3101 pablo kisel suite c1
3101 pablo kisel suite c1
Brownsville, TX 78520
Appetizers
Champinones al Ajillo
Mushrooms made with garlic, white wine and guajillo pepper.
Champinones Xochitl
Mushrooms with butter, white wine and cascabel pepper
Salchicha Asada
Grilled sausage
Salchicha Gratinada
Grilled sausage with melted cheese
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese, natural or with chorizo, poblano pepper or mushrooms.
Mollejas
Mi Pueblito style sweet bread
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips with melted cheese
Panchos
Crispy tortilla chips with beans and melted cheese.
Panchos Albañil
Crispy tortilla chips with beans, melted cheese, grilled fajitas, jalapeños and onions
Chicharron de Rib Eye
Fried Rib Eye with guacamole garnish
Frijoles con Veneno
Refried beans with pork
Frijoles Refritos Side
Refried beans
Arroz side
Rice
Quesadillas
White cheese tacos
Quesadillas con Fajita
White cheese tacos with fajita
Nopales Asados
Grilled cactus
Chiles Toreados
Grilled jalapeno pepper
Guacamole
Avocado
Papas fritas
French fries
Soups
Salads
Chicken Platters
Fajita de Pollo Marinada
Spicy marinated chicken fajita
Fajita de Pollo
Chicken fajita
Pollo al Carbon
Half a chicken served with sautéed potatoes and green salad
Flautas de Pollo
Crispy chicken tacos
Enchiladas de Pollo
Chicken enchiladas with green sauce, melted cheese and cream
Fajita de Pollo 1Kg
Chicken fajita served with frilled onions and 3 sides of charro beans
Medio Kilo Fajita de Pollo
Enchiladas queso
Enjoying Mi Pueblito
Hamburguesa Angus
Grilled cheeseburger with French fries
Fajita Tradicional
Beef fajita served with grilled onions and charro beans
Fajita Ladrillo
Thick beef fajita steak served with rice and grilled onions
Fajita Guadalajara
Fajita strips in a molcajete with cactus, sauce, cheese, avocado and onions
Zarape
Fajita with melted cheese
Filete a la Pimienta
Peppered tenderloin served with a sautéed potatoes and salad
Filete Arriero
Tenderloin with red pepper salsa served with rice and grilled onions
Tampiquena de filete
Grilled beef fillet meat served with guacamole, taco, quesadilla and refried beans
Tampiquena de Fajita
Fajita beef served with guacamole, taco, quesadilla and refried beans
La Flecha de Indio
Tenderloin on a skewer served over rice with salad and refried beans
Sabana Sonorense
Tenderloin filled with melted cheese, onion and poblano pepper drenched in salsa accompanied with salad and refried beans
Puntas de Filete a la Mexicana
Mexican style tenderloins tips served with rice and refried beans
Parrillada
Half charbroiled chicken, fajita, finger ribs, sausage, cactus and charro beans
Parrillada Mi Pueblito
Sliced Rib Eye, half charbroiled chicken, fajita, finger ribs, sausage, cactus, charro beans, guacamole and cheese
Costillas de Res
Finger ribs served with grilled onions and charro beans.
Fajita de Res 1Kg
Beef fajita served with grilled onions and 3 sides of charro beans
Medio Kilo Fajita Res
Charbroiled Special Cuts
Tacos
Extras
Lunch special day
Postres
Eggs
Mi Pueblito Especial
Easy eggs over corn tortillas and ham topped with our spicy salsa, served with chilaquiles and refried beans
Huevos del Patron
Sunny-side up eggs over corn tortilla topped with hot red salsa served with bacon and refried beans
Huevos Campiranos
Sunny-side up eggs over ham, drenched with our delicious house salsa, served with strips of poblano pepper, chesse and chilaquiles
Huevos Sorpresa
Cheese omelet over toast with beef fajita, poblano pepper strips, onions, chilaquiles and refried beans
Huevos Motulenos
Sunny-side up eggs over ham, topped with a special house sauce served along with fried banana, chilaquiles and refried beans
Huevos al Gusto
Two eggs any style, served with your choice of ham, chorizo, bacon, a la mexicana served with chilaquiles and refried beans
Machacado con Huevo
Eggs with machacado served with chilaquiles and refried beans
Huevo extra
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles with your choice of red or green delicious salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream served with refried beans
Chilaquiles con Pollo
Chicken chilaquiles with your choice of red or green delicious salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream served with beans
Light
Toasted bolillo with beans and cheese
Omelets
Vegetariano
Fluffy omelet filled with a delicious blend of cheese, mushrooms and tomatoes serve with chilaquiles and refried beans
Americano
Fluffy omelet filled with ham and cheese served with chilaquiles and refried beans
Ranchero
Fluffy omelet filled with melted cheese, poblano pepper strips and onions
Campesina
Fluffy omelet filled with sautéed chicken breast and vegetables served with chilaquiles and refried beans