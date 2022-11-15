  • Home
  Brownsville
  Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill - 3101 pablo kisel suite c1
Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill 3101 pablo kisel suite c1

No reviews yet

3101 pablo kisel suite c1

Brownsville, TX 78520

Order Again

Appetizers

Champinones al Ajillo

$11.99

Mushrooms made with garlic, white wine and guajillo pepper.

Champinones Xochitl

$11.99

Mushrooms with butter, white wine and cascabel pepper

Salchicha Asada

$10.99

Grilled sausage

Salchicha Gratinada

$11.99

Grilled sausage with melted cheese

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Melted cheese, natural or with chorizo, poblano pepper or mushrooms.

Mollejas

$12.99

Mi Pueblito style sweet bread

Nachos

$12.99

Crispy tortilla chips with melted cheese

Panchos

$12.99

Crispy tortilla chips with beans and melted cheese.

Panchos Albañil

$18.99

Crispy tortilla chips with beans, melted cheese, grilled fajitas, jalapeños and onions

Chicharron de Rib Eye

$24.99

Fried Rib Eye with guacamole garnish

Frijoles con Veneno

$9.99

Refried beans with pork

Frijoles Refritos Side

$3.99

Refried beans

Arroz side

$3.99

Rice

Quesadillas

$9.99

White cheese tacos

Quesadillas con Fajita

$14.99

White cheese tacos with fajita

Nopales Asados

$7.99

Grilled cactus

Chiles Toreados

$7.99

Grilled jalapeno pepper

Guacamole

$11.99+

Avocado

Papas fritas

$7.99

French fries

Soups

Sopa Azteca

$9.99

Tortilla soup

Caldo Tlalpeno

$9.99

Chicken soup with avocado and Chile chipotle

Pozole Verde de Pollo

$9.99

Green chicken pozole

Consome de Pollo

$9.99

Chicken soup with rice

Frijoles a la Charra

$1.99+

Tlalpeñito

$5.99

Aztequita

$5.99

Consome chico

$5.99

Pozolito chico

$5.99

Salads

Ensalada Verde

$7.99

Green salad

Ensalada Mi Pueblito

$12.99

Green said with seasoned chicken fajita, cheese and special dressing

Chicken Platters

Fajita de Pollo Marinada

$16.99

Spicy marinated chicken fajita

Fajita de Pollo

$16.99

Chicken fajita

Pollo al Carbon

$16.99

Half a chicken served with sautéed potatoes and green salad

Flautas de Pollo

$10.99

Crispy chicken tacos

Enchiladas de Pollo

$10.99

Chicken enchiladas with green sauce, melted cheese and cream

Fajita de Pollo 1Kg

$39.99

Chicken fajita served with frilled onions and 3 sides of charro beans

Medio Kilo Fajita de Pollo

$27.99

Enchiladas queso

$10.99

Enjoying Mi Pueblito

Hamburguesa Angus

$12.95

Grilled cheeseburger with French fries

Fajita Tradicional

$22.99

Beef fajita served with grilled onions and charro beans

Fajita Ladrillo

$22.99

Thick beef fajita steak served with rice and grilled onions

Fajita Guadalajara

$25.99

Fajita strips in a molcajete with cactus, sauce, cheese, avocado and onions

Zarape

$23.99

Fajita with melted cheese

Filete a la Pimienta

$22.99

Peppered tenderloin served with a sautéed potatoes and salad

Filete Arriero

$22.99

Tenderloin with red pepper salsa served with rice and grilled onions

Tampiquena de filete

$23.99

Grilled beef fillet meat served with guacamole, taco, quesadilla and refried beans

Tampiquena de Fajita

$23.99

Fajita beef served with guacamole, taco, quesadilla and refried beans

La Flecha de Indio

$21.99

Tenderloin on a skewer served over rice with salad and refried beans

Sabana Sonorense

$21.99

Tenderloin filled with melted cheese, onion and poblano pepper drenched in salsa accompanied with salad and refried beans

Puntas de Filete a la Mexicana

$21.99

Mexican style tenderloins tips served with rice and refried beans

Parrillada

$59.99+

Half charbroiled chicken, fajita, finger ribs, sausage, cactus and charro beans

Parrillada Mi Pueblito

$89.99

Sliced Rib Eye, half charbroiled chicken, fajita, finger ribs, sausage, cactus, charro beans, guacamole and cheese

Costillas de Res

$19.99

Finger ribs served with grilled onions and charro beans.

Fajita de Res 1Kg

$46.99

Beef fajita served with grilled onions and 3 sides of charro beans

Medio Kilo Fajita Res

$32.99

Charbroiled Special Cuts

Rib Eye 12 oz

$24.99

Chuleton 12oz

$22.99

Tacos

Tacos Fajita

$19.99

Tacos Molleja

$12.99

Tacos Rib Eye

$23.99

Tacos Chicken Fajita

$18.99

Tacos Costilla

$18.99

Taco Pirata

$12.99

Flour tortilla with fajita and cheese

1\2 orden tacos Fajita

$10.99

1\2orden tacos pollo

$9.99

Kids

Nuggets

$9.99

6 nuggets and fried potatoes

Tacos nino

$9.99

3 tacos and charo beans or rice

Extras

Salsa arriera

$3.49

Salsa chipotle

$3.49

Tostada carbon

$2.49

Nopal asado

$2.99

Tocino

$2.99

Aguacate rebanadas

$2.99

Tortilla harina

$0.99

Cebolla asada side

$1.99

Sides

Refritos side

$2.99

Arroz side

$2.99

Lunch special day

Lunch fajita pollo

$12.99

Lunch fajita res

$12.99

Postres

Flan

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Vanilla Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Latte

$5.00

Capuchino

$5.50

Cafe Expresso

$4.00+

Pistachio Cake

$7.00

Eggs

Mi Pueblito Especial

$6.99

Easy eggs over corn tortillas and ham topped with our spicy salsa, served with chilaquiles and refried beans

Huevos del Patron

$6.49

Sunny-side up eggs over corn tortilla topped with hot red salsa served with bacon and refried beans

Huevos Campiranos

$6.99

Sunny-side up eggs over ham, drenched with our delicious house salsa, served with strips of poblano pepper, chesse and chilaquiles

Huevos Sorpresa

$7.99

Cheese omelet over toast with beef fajita, poblano pepper strips, onions, chilaquiles and refried beans

Huevos Motulenos

$6.49

Sunny-side up eggs over ham, topped with a special house sauce served along with fried banana, chilaquiles and refried beans

Huevos al Gusto

$6.49

Two eggs any style, served with your choice of ham, chorizo, bacon, a la mexicana served with chilaquiles and refried beans

Machacado con Huevo

$6.49

Eggs with machacado served with chilaquiles and refried beans

Huevo extra

$1.25

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$5.99

Chilaquiles with your choice of red or green delicious salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream served with refried beans

Chilaquiles con Pollo

$7.49

Chicken chilaquiles with your choice of red or green delicious salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream served with beans

Light

$4.99

Toasted bolillo with beans and cheese

Omelets

Vegetariano

$6.49

Fluffy omelet filled with a delicious blend of cheese, mushrooms and tomatoes serve with chilaquiles and refried beans

Americano

$6.49

Fluffy omelet filled with ham and cheese served with chilaquiles and refried beans

Ranchero

$6.49

Fluffy omelet filled with melted cheese, poblano pepper strips and onions

Campesina

$7.49

Fluffy omelet filled with sautéed chicken breast and vegetables served with chilaquiles and refried beans

Hot Cakes

Hot Cakes

$5.99

Other

Fruit

$6.99

Fresh Seasonal fruit with yogurt granola

Toast

$0.59

Toasted bread

Clara's d huevo

Clara's d huevo

$6.99

Taco desayuno

Breakfast taco

$2.49

Sabados y Domingos

Barbacoa

$11.99

Menudo

$9.99

Libra de barbacoa

$16.99

3 tacos barbacoa y menudo chico

$12.99

Domestic Beer Bottle

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Michelob

$4.50

Michelob Gold

$4.50

Shinner

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Imported Beer Bottle

XX Lager

$5.00

XX Ambar

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Indio

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Tecate Roja

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Draft Beer Domestic

Miller Light Draft

$4.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Draft Beer Imported

XX Lager Draft

$4.50

Negra Modelo Draft

$4.50

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.50

Tequilas

1800 blanco

$14.00+

Tres generaciones blanco

$8.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$9.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00+

Chinaco Blanco

$11.00+

Corralejo Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio Silver

$9.00+

Gran Centenario Plata

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00+

Hornitos Plata

$9.00+

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo especial

$6.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00+

Gran Centenario Resposado

$9.00+

Tres generaciones Reposado

$9.00+

Herradura Reposado

$10.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Reposado

$11.00+

Tradicional Reposado

$9.00+

Tres generaciones Anejo

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00+

Herradura Anejo

$10.00+

1800 Anejo

$10.00+Out of stock

Patron anejo

$12.00+

Casa Azul

$28.00+

Avion Reserva

$22.00+

Reserva de la familia

$20.00+

Don Julio 70

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00+

Casa dragones joven

$30.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$11.00+

Tradicional Cristalino

$11.00+

1800 Cristalino

$12.00+

Scotch

Buchanan's 12 yrs

$9.00+

Buchanan's 18 yrs

$15.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00+

Johnny Walker Gold

$15.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00+

Chivas 12 yrs

$9.00+

Chivas 18 yrs

$15.00+

Glenlivit 12 yrs

$9.00+

Macallan 12yrs

$9.00+

Jack daniels

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.00+

Fireball Cinnamon

$6.00+

Vodka & Gin

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Absolut

$7.00+

Stolichnaya

$7.00+

Ciroc

$8.00+

Tanquerey

$7.00+

Bombay Saphiere

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00+

Zacapan 23

$8.00+

Zacapa XO

$20.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Flor de Cana

$8.00+

Capitan morgan

$7.00+

Bacardi anejo

$7.00+

Admiral Nelson

$6.00+

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$10.00+

Sombra Joven

$10.00+

Mezcal Union

$10.00+

Casa Amigos

$12.00+

Brandy

Presidente

$7.00+

Don Pedro

$7.00+

Torres 10

$8.00+

Hennessy Vs

$8.00+

Bourbon