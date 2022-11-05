  • Home
Miami River 2 1881 NW 7th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1881 NW 7th Street

Miami, FL 33125

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.95

Huevos al Gusto

$9.95

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Megachilaquiles

$12.95

Appetizers

Guacamole

$8.00

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$8.00

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Jalapenos Rebozados

$9.95

La Botana

$40.00

Elote

$3.00

Esquite

$5.75

Vegetarian

Huarache de Calabacita

$11.50

Chile Relleno de Vegetales

$14.00

Nachos Vegetarinos

$14.00

Mexican Favorites

Gorditas

$3.95

Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Mr Pancho

$15.99

Sopes

$3.95

Quesadilla

$13.75

Quesadilla de Fajitas

$15.99

Tamales

$2.95

Volcanes

$3.50

Gringas

$4.50

Flautas

$13.50

Huaraches

$11.50

Tostadas

$3.95

Quesapizza

$18.00

Tortas

Torta la comun

$9.75

Torta de jamon y queso

$9.75

Torta de Milanesa

$11.99

Torta Cubana

$9.75

Torta de Huevo con Chorizo

$9.75

Torta 1810

$10.50

Specialties

Alambre Camaron

$22.99

Alambre Combo

$21.00

Alambres

$18.00

Bistec de Pollo a la Plancha

$14.00

Bistec de Pollo a Mexicana

$14.00

Bistec de Res a la Mexicana

$14.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

$14.50

Chile Relleno

$14.99

Enchiladas

$14.99

Fajitas

$18.00

Fajitas Camaron

$22.99

Fajitas Combo

$21.00

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.00

Molcajete Mixto

$45.00

Mole

$15.99

Nachos Supremos

$15.95

Tampiquena

$17.99

Soups

Sopa de Res

$11.95

Menudo

$11.95

Pozole

$11.95

Sopa de Mariscos

$16.95

Taco de Carnitas

$3.00

Tacos

Taco de Pastor

$3.00

Taco de Pollo

$3.00

Taco de Chicharron

$3.00

Taco de Nopal

$3.00

Taco de Calabacita

$3.00

Taco de Costra de Queso

$3.00

Taco de Asada

$3.00

Taco de Barbacoa

$3.00

Taco de Chorizo

$3.00

Taco Campechano

$3.00

Tacos de Lengua

$4.50

Tacos de Tripa (orden de 3)

$13.00

Taco de Tripa Unidad

$4.50

Tacos Gabachos (orden de 3)

$14.00

Tacos de Camaron (orden de 3)

$15.00

Tacos de Alambre (orden de 3)

$15.00

Taco de Carnitas

$3.00

Taco de Carnitas con costra

$4.50

Taco de Asada con Costra

$4.50

Taco de Nopal con Costra

$4.50

Taco de pastor con Costra

$4.50

Taco de Chicharron con Costra

$4.50

Taco de Pollo con costra

$4.50

Taco de Chorizo con Costra

$4.50

Taco de calabaza con costra

$4.50

Taco Campechano con costra

$4.50

Birria

Tacos de Birria (orden de 3)

$12.00

Taco de Birria unidad

$4.50

Quesatacos (orden de 3)

$14.00

Quesataco unidad

$5.00

Consome de Birria Plato

$13.00

Quesabirria

$14.00

Burrito de Birria

$14.00

Combinations

Chale

$16.00

Seafood

Molcajete de Mariscos

$45.00

Quesadilla de Camaron

$15.99

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Camarones Enchilados

$15.99

Camarones al Chipotle

$15.99

Camarones a la Plancha

$15.99

Coctel de Camaron

$17.00

Coctel Vuelve a la Vida

$17.00

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$8.50

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$8.50

Tostada de Ceviche Mixta

$8.50

Las Locas

$21.00

Ceviche el Picosito Pescado

$18.00

Ceviche el Picosito Camaron

$18.00

Ceviche el Picosito Mixto

$18.00

Filete de Pescado empanizado

$14.99

Filete de Pescado a la Plancha

$14.99

Pescado frito

$18.00

Aguachile

$22.00

Ostiones Dozen

$20.00

Ostiones half- dozen

$10.00

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$3.75

Frijoles Fritos

$3.75

Frijoles Enteros

$3.75

Arroz Mexicano

$3.75

Papas Fritas

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$3.75

Crema

$3.75

Aguacate

$3.75

Chiles Toreados (3)

$3.75

Tostones

$3.75

Maduros

$3.75

Cebolla Asada

$3.75

Limones

$3.75

Tortilla de Harina

$3.75

Tortilla de Maiz

$3.75

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.75

Taquitos Kids

$6.75

Quesadillas kids

$6.75

Salchipapa

$6.75

Burrito kids

$8.00

Extras

Costra de Queso

$1.50

Desserts

Flan de Caramelo

$4.75

Tres Leches

$4.75

Churros

$7.00

Beverages

Jarrito

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Coca Cola Importada

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Topochico

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Fanta Importada

$3.00

Soda de lata

$1.50

Jugo de Manzana

$2.50

Horchata

$3.50

Maracuya

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Mora

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Pina

$3.50

Limonada

$4.00

Jamaica

$3.50

Agua Fresca Grande

$7.00

Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Red Bull pequeno

$3.00

Red Bull Grande

$5.00

Beer

Modelo

$4.50

Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Tecate Roja

$4.50

Tecate Azul

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Michelada

$7.50

Michelada Doble

$14.00

Chelada

$5.50

Cubetazo 6 Modelo

$24.00

Cubetazo Doble (12)

$45.00

Corona

$4.50

Salsa Secreta

$15.00

XX

$4.50

Cubetazo 6 Corona

$24.00

Cubetazo 6 Heineken

$24.00

Cubetazo 6 Pacifico

$24.00

Cubetazo 6 Victoria

$24.00

Jarra Michelada

$25.99

Cocktails

Margarita limon

$8.00

Margarita Maracuya

$8.00

Margarita Fresa

$8.00

Vampirito

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Tequila Shot

$4.00

Tequila Shot Doble

$7.00

Wednesday Specials

Taco de Pastor

$3.00

Taco de Carnitas

$3.00

Taco de Pollo

$3.00

Taco de Chicharron

$3.00

Taco de Nopal

$3.00

Taco de Calabacita

$3.00

Taco de Costra de Queso

$3.00

Thursday Special

Ceviche Jueves

$6.99

Monday Special

Tostadas Lunes

$5.00

Tuesday Special

Tacos de Birria Martes

$5.00

Cerveza especial

Cerveza septiembre

$2.00

Shot septiembre

$2.00

Mercadito

Botella Correlena

$25.00

Botella Viuda de Sanchez

$25.00

Botella Jose Cuervo Mix

$15.00

Botella Michelada Mix

$15.00

Paleta Payaso

$1.50

Paleta Payaso Caja

$11.00

Galletas Surtido Rico Caja

$8.00

Galletas Arcoiris Caja

$8.00

Galleta Arcoiris

$1.50

Galleta Chocolatines Caja

$6.00

Galleta Chocolatines

$1.50

Galleta Saladitas Caja

$12.00

Paleta Vero Sandia 2x1

$1.00

Paleta Vero Mango 2x1

$1.00

Paleta Vero Mango Bolsa

$12.00

Paleta Vero Sandia Bolsa

$12.00

Duvalin 2x1

$1.00

Duvalin Caja

$6.00

Mazapan 2x1

$1.00

Mazapan Caja

$10.00

Glorias 2x1.50

$1.50

Gloria Caja

$9.00

Pelon Pelo Rico

$1.50

Lucas Muecas

$1.50

Paleta Coronado 2X1

$1.00

Bubulubu

$1.00

Chocolate Carlos V

$1.00

Loteria

$12.00

Chicles Canels 5x1

$1.00

Gansito

$2.50

Takis

$2.50

Frituras

$6.00

Pinguinos Unidad

$1.50

Cacahuates Japoneses 2X1.50

$1.50

Tajin 5 oz

$3.50

Oblea unidad

$1.50

Gansito Unidad

$1.50

Gansito Caja

$8.00

Chocolatines caja

$8.00

Chocolatines unidad

$1.50

Salsa Valentina Grande

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Kitchen

Location

1881 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL 33125

