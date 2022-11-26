  • Home
  • /
  • Hialeah
  • /
  • Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miami Tres Leches Y Mas Miami Tres Leches Y Mas

review star

No reviews yet

7801 Northwest 95th Street

Suite #5

Hialeah, FL 33016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Meals

Picadillo

Picadillo

$13.50Out of stock

Miami Tres Leche's Family Secret Menu Picadillo... speaks for itself. Contains tons of flavor, homemade fresh cut fries, and olives. Served on a bed of white rice, with a mini side of maduros + our famous black beans. <3

Carne Con Papa

Carne Con Papa

$13.50Out of stock

Miami Tres Leche's Family Secret Menu Carne Con Papa... speaks for itself. Contains tons of flavor, fresh cut potatoes, and olives. Served on a bed of white rice, with a mini side of maduros + our famous black beans. <3

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small business that specializes in tres leche as well as many other handmade dessert items.

Location

7801 Northwest 95th Street, Suite #5, Hialeah, FL 33016

Directions

Gallery
Miami Tres Leche y Mas image
Miami Tres Leche y Mas image
Miami Tres Leche y Mas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Camaron - Hialeah Gardens
orange star3.3 • 238
9491 NW 77th Ct Hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
Napolitano
orange star4.5 • 7
8481 NW South River Dr medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Hialeah
orange starNo Reviews
5350 W 16th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - Hialeah - 2050 W 56 ST #24
orange starNo Reviews
2050 w 56 st #24 hialeah, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
I Heart Fries
orange star4.0 • 27
1675 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
orange star4.2 • 675
1192 W 49 Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hialeah

Pizza Scene - 6725 Main Street
orange star4.6 • 1,731
6725 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Cuban Miami Lakes
orange star4.3 • 1,190
15135 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Hialeah
orange star4.3 • 1,143
445 E 49 St Hialeah, FL 33013
View restaurantnext
La Guajira Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,058
1905 w 60 st Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
orange star4.2 • 675
1192 W 49 Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Miami Lakes
orange star4.0 • 445
15462 NW 77th Ct Miami Lakes, FL 33016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hialeah
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (974 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston