Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern 208 Pollock St
208 Pollock St
NewBern, NC 28560
Add-Ons
Bacon
$2.00
Bread - Extra
$1.00
Cheese
$0.75
Diced Tomatoes
$0.65
Fried Chicken
$5.00
Grilled Chicken
$5.00
Ham
$1.50
Homemade Salsa
$3.00
Jalapenos
$0.65
Mushrooms
$0.65
Olives
$0.65
Onions (Grilled or Raw)
$0.65
Peppers
$0.65
Pickles - sliced
$0.35
Pickles - Spear
$0.50
Pimento Cheese
$1.30
Salmon
$7.00
Sausage
$2.00
Shrimp
$7.00
Turkey
$1.50
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
$9.99
Chicken Wings 12 ct
$15.99
Chicken Wings 6 ct
$8.99
Fried Okra Appetizer
$5.99
Fried Pickles
$6.99
Michael's Meatballs Appetizer
$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
$6.99
Onion Rings Appetizer
$6.99
Pimento Cheese Appetizer
$7.99
Pizza Fries
$7.99
Potato Skins Appetizer
$4.00
Pub Nachos
$11.99
Pub Style Fries Bacon Cheddar
$7.99
Pub Style Fries Chili Cheese
$7.99
Quesadilla Appetizer
$8.99
Ribs Appetizer
$7.99
Rosemary Fries w/Ranch Appetizer
$6.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$8.99
Tortilla Chips w/Homemade Salsa
$5.99
Breakfast/Brunch
Desserts
Entrees
Beef Stew w/Rolls
$8.99
Brisket Plate - Smoked
$18.99
Chicken Tenders
$12.99
Corned Beef Plate
$18.99
Fish and Chips
$17.99
Beer battered haddock served with our house fries and tarter sauce
Flounder Plate
$19.99
Flounder/Shrimp Combo
$22.99
Ginger glazed Salmon over Pasta
$20.99
Grilled Salmon Plate
$20.99
Hamburger Steak
$12.99
Pork Chops
$18.99
Pub Hamburger Plate
$10.99
Quesadilla
$10.99
Ribeye 12oz
$24.99
Ribeye 12oz & Flounder
$32.99
Ribeye 12oz & Shrimp
$32.99
Ribs - BBQ - 1/2 Rack
$15.99
Ribs - BBQ - Full Rack
$23.99
Shepard's Pie w/Roll
$14.99
Shrimp Plate
$17.99
Shrimp Scampi
$17.99
Smoked Pork Plate
$15.99
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$12.99
Marinara sauce served over spaghetti ,rigatoni or Sub
Tenderloin
$13.99
Italian Chicken
$15.99
BBQ Chicken
$15.99
Kids
Salads
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich - Sliced -Beef or Pork
$12.99
Brisket - Smoked
$14.99
Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
$13.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.99
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast glazed with honey siracha sauce topped with ranch lettuce and house made pickles served on a toasted Kaiser roll
Cold Turkey Ham and Swiss
$12.99
Egg Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Hot Dogs (2)
$8.99
Hot Turkey Ham and Swiss
$12.99
Italian Sausage Sandwich
$12.99
Meatball Sub
$12.99
New York Pastrami Rueben
$14.99
Choice of slaw, swiss, thousand island, sour kraut or mustard
Philly Cheese Steak
$13.99
Thinly sliced ribeye sautéed with peppers and onions, topped with provolone.
Pub BLT
$8.99
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, crisp roman lettuce and seasoned heirloom tomatoes layered on Texas toast with an basil aioli
Pub Burger
$10.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Toasted Pimento Cheese
$8.99
Sides
Baked Beans
$3.00
Baked Potato/Butter & Sour Cream
$3.00
Brocolli
$3.00
Caesar Side Salad
$3.99
Corn
$3.00
Cup Of Soup
$3.25
Fried Okra
$3.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Green Beans
$3.00
Grilled Zucchini
$3.00
House Side Salad
$3.99
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.25
Macaroni & Cheese
$3.00
No Side
$3.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Side of Fries
$3.00
Slaw
$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.25
Sweet Potato/Baked
$3.25
Vegetable Normandy
$3.00
Soup
Soup/Chili/Sandwich Combo
Specials/Jamaican
Chicken Jalapeno Popper Casserole
$7.99
Fish (Haddock) Tacos
$15.99
Jamaican Chorizo Burger
$14.99
Jamaican Grilled Salmon
$21.99
Jamaican Pork Chop
$21.99
Jamaican Smoked Sliced Beef/RIce & Mango Salsa
$16.99
Jerk BBQ Ribs
$14.99
Jerk Burger
$14.99
Jerk Chicken
$15.99
Jerk Sliced Beef w/Fries & Cole Slaw
$15.99
Lamb Chops w/Polenta & Broccoli
$22.99
Lamb Sausage Sub w/Fries
$16.99
Pesto Pasta w/Vegetables
$14.99
Pollo Loco
$14.99
Sauteed Mussels
$14.99
Shrimp Kabobs
$14.99
Smoked Chicken Leg Quarter
$14.99
Smoked Pork Jerk BBQ/Sliced
$15.99
Steak Taco
$15.99
Tropical Shrimp Tacos
$14.99
Turkey Burger
$14.99
Burger Heaven
Specials
Soda
Bottle/Can Beer
Bold Rock Cider - Bottle
$5.00
Bold Rock Honey Crisp Cider
$5.00
Bud LT - Bottle
$4.00
Budweiser - Red label
$4.00
Coco Loco Portor - Can
$5.00
Coors - Banquet
$5.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona Extra - Bottle
$5.00
Corona Lt - Bottle
$5.00
Dos Equis
$5.00
Fire Tower Red - Shortway
$5.00
Foothills - Torch Pilsner
$5.00
Foothills Jade IPA - Bottle
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Guinness
$5.00
Hi-Wire Pink Lemonade
$5.00
Long Weekend IPA - Mother Earth Brewing
$5.00
Lost Colony Kill Devil Scotch Ale - Can
$5.00
Michelob Ultra - Bottle
$4.00
Mike's Harder/Lemondade/Tea
$7.00
Miller Lite - Bottle
$4.00
Natural Light
$4.00
O'douls - Bottle
$3.50
PBR Bottles
$3.50
PBR Hard Coffee Salted Caramel
$4.00
Seagrams MB/Cooler - any variety
$3.50
Seltzer - Can/Michalob or Budweiser
$5.00
Shortway Newporter
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Upside Dawn -NA
$5.00
White Claw - any variety
$5.00
Wicked Weed Coastal Love
$5.00
Wicked Weed Pernicious - Can
$5.00
Wicked Weed Watermelon Dragonfruit - Can
$5.00
Draft Beer
Backstreet Bourbon Porter - Shortway
$6.00
Blarney Blonde - Green Beer
$6.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bold Rock Cider Apple
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Carolina Blonde/Foothills
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Coronado Palm Sway
$6.00
Cranberry - Shortway
$6.00
Down East IPA
$6.00
East Bound Brown
$6.00
Fire Tower Red - Shortway
$6.00
French Toast Brown
$6.00
Hoppyum
$6.00
Lookout Blonde
$6.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Sandy White Peaches
$6.00
Sound of Freedom - Shortway Brewing
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Strawberry Blonde Ale/Shortway
$6.00
Sycamore Mountain Candy
$6.00
Sycamore Southern Girl Blonde
$6.00
Torch by Foothills
$6.00
Voodoo Ranger IPA
$6.00
White Street
$6.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Liquors
Jim Beam (Call)
$7.00
Kentucky Gentleman (Well)
$5.00
Makers Mark (Premium)
$8.00
Moonshine
$7.00
Woodford Reserve (Premium)
$10.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Apple Pucker
$6.00
Baileys
$7.00
Banana Licor
$6.00
Buttershots
$6.00
Chambord
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Ginger Beer
$6.00
Godiva Chocolate
$10.00
Hypnotic
$8.00
Kahula
$7.00
Licor 43
$7.00
Midori
$7.00
PAMA
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$6.00
Rumchatta
$7.00
Saint Brendan's Irish Cream
$6.00
Watermelon Pucker
$6.00
Well (Aristocrat)
$5.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Well
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Malibu
$7.00
Meyers
$7.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Well
$5.00
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00
Dewars
$8.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
Johnny Walker Black
$9.00
Well
$5.00
Deleon Platinum
$10.00
Two Fingers
$7.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Margaritaville Silver
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Smirnoff
$7.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$7.00
Smirnoff Cucumber
$7.00
Smirnoff Rasberry
$7.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$7.00
Titos
$8.00
Vangogh Expresso
$8.00
Well
$5.00
Smirnoff Whipped
$7.00
Crown
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Egg Nog/Evan Williams
$8.00
Fireball
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson
$8.00
Proper 12 Irish Whiskey
$8.00
Well
$5.00
Seagram 7
$7.00
Clan MacGregor
$8.00
Cocktails
3 Way with a Dirty Pirate Hooker
$13.00
A Day at the Beach
$8.00
Adios M'Fucker
$11.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Another Year Older/Birthday Cake Cocktail
$10.00
Apple Martini
$9.00
Apple Pie Cocktail (Moonshine)
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Bananna Pudding Cocktail
$9.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Between the Sheets
$9.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blue Hawaiian
$7.00
Blue Motorcycle
$11.00
Blue Water Breeze
$9.00
Blue Wave
$7.00
Brown Cow
$8.00
Chocolate Martini
$9.00
Cinamon Toast Crunch
$9.00
Cosmo
$7.00
Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour
$9.00
Creamsicle - Orange
$9.00
Daquiri
$8.00
Dark n' Stormy
$7.00
Drunken Leprechaun
$8.00
Duck Fart (shot)
$7.00
Emerald Isle Whiskey Lemon
$9.00
Emerald Lady
$10.00
Fuzzy Leprechaun
$10.00
Fuzzy Navel
$7.00
Georgia Peach
$7.00
Hawaiian Hammer
$12.00
Holy Water
$8.00
In My Chocolate Dreams
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Irish Margarita
$10.00
Irish Mule
$10.00
Irish Whiskey Cocktail
$10.00
Jello Shot
$3.00
Kahlua Hot Chocolate
$9.00
Key Lime Pie Martini
$9.00
Liquid Marijuana
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Long Island Lifesaver
$10.00
Malibu Bay Breeze
$8.00
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mexican Screwdriver
$8.00
Miami Vice
$9.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mojito
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mudslide
$11.00
NON Alcoholic Cocktail
$4.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Painkiller
$9.00
Peppermint Chocolate Mocha Martini
$9.00
Peppermint Martini
$8.00
Pineapple Mojito
$9.00
Pineapple Rum Punch
$8.00
Pink Vodka Lemonade
$8.00
Pot of Gold
$9.00
Pot of Gold MIMOSA
$11.00
Prosecco Punch
$8.00
Raspberry Martini
$9.00
Raspberry Vodka Lemonade
$9.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sex on the beach
$7.00
Shut The Hell Up
$11.00
Strawberry Champagne Float
$13.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Sugar Cookie Martini
$9.00
Tequila Oasis
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Texas Fever Water
$10.00
The Grinch
$8.00
The Grinch
$8.00
The Transfusion
$8.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Tropical Turquoise Hpnotiq
$10.00
Washington Apple Martini
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$10.00
Yellow Bird
$9.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.00
Wine
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
208 Pollock St, NewBern, NC 28560
