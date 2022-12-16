  • Home
  • /
  • New Bern
  • /
  • Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern - 208 Pollock St
A map showing the location of Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern 208 Pollock StView gallery

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern 208 Pollock St

review star

No reviews yet

208 Pollock St

NewBern, NC 28560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Add-Ons

Bacon

$2.00

Bread - Extra

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Diced Tomatoes

$0.65

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Ham

$1.50

Homemade Salsa

$3.00

Jalapenos

$0.65

Mushrooms

$0.65

Olives

$0.65

Onions (Grilled or Raw)

$0.65

Peppers

$0.65

Pickles - sliced

$0.35

Pickles - Spear

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.30

Salmon

$7.00

Sausage

$2.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Turkey

$1.50

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$9.99

Chicken Wings 12 ct

$15.99

Chicken Wings 6 ct

$8.99

Fried Okra Appetizer

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Michael's Meatballs Appetizer

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara

$6.99

Onion Rings Appetizer

$6.99

Pimento Cheese Appetizer

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Potato Skins Appetizer

$4.00

Pub Nachos

$11.99

Pub Style Fries Bacon Cheddar

$7.99

Pub Style Fries Chili Cheese

$7.99

Quesadilla Appetizer

$8.99

Ribs Appetizer

$7.99

Rosemary Fries w/Ranch Appetizer

$6.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Tortilla Chips w/Homemade Salsa

$5.99

Breakfast/Brunch

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.75

Egg Plate (Scrambled or Fried)

$10.99

Meat Lovers Plate

$14.99

Omelet

$4.25

Omelet Plate

$12.99

Pancake Plate

$13.99

Pancakes

$4.25

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Dessert - Open/Specialty Item

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Quadruple Chocolate Mouse Pie

$6.00

Reese's Chocolate Thunder Cake

$6.00

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Pie

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Brownie

$3.50

Dressing

Ranch

Thousand Island

Blue Cheese

Honey Mustard

Italian

Oil & Vinegar

Caesar

Entrees

Beef Stew w/Rolls

$8.99

Brisket Plate - Smoked

$18.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Corned Beef Plate

$18.99

Fish and Chips

$17.99

Beer battered haddock served with our house fries and tarter sauce

Flounder Plate

$19.99

Flounder/Shrimp Combo

$22.99

Ginger glazed Salmon over Pasta

$20.99

Grilled Salmon Plate

$20.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Pork Chops

$18.99

Pub Hamburger Plate

$10.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Ribeye 12oz

$24.99

Ribeye 12oz & Flounder

$32.99

Ribeye 12oz & Shrimp

$32.99

Ribs - BBQ - 1/2 Rack

$15.99

Ribs - BBQ - Full Rack

$23.99

Shepard's Pie w/Roll

$14.99

Shrimp Plate

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Smoked Pork Plate

$15.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.99

Marinara sauce served over spaghetti ,rigatoni or Sub

Tenderloin

$13.99

Italian Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Kids

Kids Pub Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti and Meat Ball

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog (1)

$6.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Pecans, bacon, red onion, feta

House Side Salad

$3.99

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich - Sliced -Beef or Pork

$12.99

Brisket - Smoked

$14.99

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast glazed with honey siracha sauce topped with ranch lettuce and house made pickles served on a toasted Kaiser roll

Cold Turkey Ham and Swiss

$12.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Dogs (2)

$8.99

Hot Turkey Ham and Swiss

$12.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

New York Pastrami Rueben

$14.99

Choice of slaw, swiss, thousand island, sour kraut or mustard

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Thinly sliced ribeye sautéed with peppers and onions, topped with provolone.

Pub BLT

$8.99

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, crisp roman lettuce and seasoned heirloom tomatoes layered on Texas toast with an basil aioli

Pub Burger

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato/Butter & Sour Cream

$3.00

Brocolli

$3.00

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Corn

$3.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Grilled Zucchini

$3.00

House Side Salad

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.25

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

No Side

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato/Baked

$3.25

Vegetable Normandy

$3.00

Soup

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$6.00

Chicken & Pastry

$6.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Chicken Pablano Pepper

$6.50

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00

Pub Chili Grande Bowl

$8.00

Pub Chili Grande Cup

$6.50

Vegetable

$6.00

Zuppa Toscana w/Garlic Bread

$8.00

Soup/Chili/Sandwich Combo

Broccoli & Cheese/Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Chicken Noodle/Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Chicken Pablano Pepper/Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Chili/Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Manhattan Clam Chowder/Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Vegetable Soup/Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Specials/Jamaican

Chicken Jalapeno Popper Casserole

$7.99

Fish (Haddock) Tacos

$15.99

Jamaican Chorizo Burger

$14.99

Jamaican Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Jamaican Pork Chop

$21.99

Jamaican Smoked Sliced Beef/RIce & Mango Salsa

$16.99

Jerk BBQ Ribs

$14.99

Jerk Burger

$14.99

Jerk Chicken

$15.99

Jerk Sliced Beef w/Fries & Cole Slaw

$15.99

Lamb Chops w/Polenta & Broccoli

$22.99

Lamb Sausage Sub w/Fries

$16.99

Pesto Pasta w/Vegetables

$14.99

Pollo Loco

$14.99

Sauteed Mussels

$14.99

Shrimp Kabobs

$14.99

Smoked Chicken Leg Quarter

$14.99

Smoked Pork Jerk BBQ/Sliced

$15.99

Steak Taco

$15.99

Tropical Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Burger Heaven

Classic Burger

$14.99

Spicy Burger

$14.99

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Asian Burger

$14.99

Veggie Burger

$14.99

UP CHARGE

Up Charge Sub

$1.25

Specials

French Dip Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Plate w/Fries & Green Beans

$12.99

Open Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef Plate

$13.99

Wings - 4pc w/fries

$7.25

Soda

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Slushie

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.65

Hawaiian Punch/Cool-Aid

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Bottle/Can Beer

Bold Rock Cider - Bottle

$5.00

Bold Rock Honey Crisp Cider

$5.00

Bud LT - Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser - Red label

$4.00

Coco Loco Portor - Can

$5.00

Coors - Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra - Bottle

$5.00

Corona Lt - Bottle

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Fire Tower Red - Shortway

$5.00

Foothills - Torch Pilsner

$5.00

Foothills Jade IPA - Bottle

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Hi-Wire Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Long Weekend IPA - Mother Earth Brewing

$5.00

Lost Colony Kill Devil Scotch Ale - Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$4.00

Mike's Harder/Lemondade/Tea

$7.00

Miller Lite - Bottle

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

O'douls - Bottle

$3.50

PBR Bottles

$3.50

PBR Hard Coffee Salted Caramel

$4.00

Seagrams MB/Cooler - any variety

$3.50

Seltzer - Can/Michalob or Budweiser

$5.00

Shortway Newporter

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Upside Dawn -NA

$5.00

White Claw - any variety

$5.00

Wicked Weed Coastal Love

$5.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious - Can

$5.00

Wicked Weed Watermelon Dragonfruit - Can

$5.00

Draft Beer

Backstreet Bourbon Porter - Shortway

$6.00

Blarney Blonde - Green Beer

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock Cider Apple

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Carolina Blonde/Foothills

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Coronado Palm Sway

$6.00

Cranberry - Shortway

$6.00

Down East IPA

$6.00

East Bound Brown

$6.00

Fire Tower Red - Shortway

$6.00

French Toast Brown

$6.00

Hoppyum

$6.00

Lookout Blonde

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sandy White Peaches

$6.00

Sound of Freedom - Shortway Brewing

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Strawberry Blonde Ale/Shortway

$6.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy

$6.00

Sycamore Southern Girl Blonde

$6.00

Torch by Foothills

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

White Street

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Liquors

Jim Beam (Call)

$7.00

Kentucky Gentleman (Well)

$5.00

Makers Mark (Premium)

$8.00

Moonshine

$7.00

Woodford Reserve (Premium)

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Banana Licor

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Hypnotic

$8.00

Kahula

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

PAMA

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Rumchatta

$7.00

Saint Brendan's Irish Cream

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Well (Aristocrat)

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Well

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Well

$5.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Well

$5.00

Deleon Platinum

$10.00

Two Fingers

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Margaritaville Silver

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Cucumber

$7.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Vangogh Expresso

$8.00

Well

$5.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Egg Nog/Evan Williams

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Proper 12 Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Well

$5.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Clan MacGregor

$8.00

Cocktails

3 Way with a Dirty Pirate Hooker

$13.00

A Day at the Beach

$8.00

Adios M'Fucker

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Another Year Older/Birthday Cake Cocktail

$10.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Apple Pie Cocktail (Moonshine)

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bananna Pudding Cocktail

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Between the Sheets

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$11.00

Blue Water Breeze

$9.00

Blue Wave

$7.00

Brown Cow

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cinamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Creamsicle - Orange

$9.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Dark n' Stormy

$7.00

Drunken Leprechaun

$8.00

Duck Fart (shot)

$7.00

Emerald Isle Whiskey Lemon

$9.00

Emerald Lady

$10.00

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Georgia Peach

$7.00

Hawaiian Hammer

$12.00

Holy Water

$8.00

In My Chocolate Dreams

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Margarita

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Irish Whiskey Cocktail

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Kahlua Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Island Lifesaver

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mexican Screwdriver

$8.00

Miami Vice

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$11.00

NON Alcoholic Cocktail

$4.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Painkiller

$9.00

Peppermint Chocolate Mocha Martini

$9.00

Peppermint Martini

$8.00

Pineapple Mojito

$9.00

Pineapple Rum Punch

$8.00

Pink Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Pot of Gold

$9.00

Pot of Gold MIMOSA

$11.00

Prosecco Punch

$8.00

Raspberry Martini

$9.00

Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Shut The Hell Up

$11.00

Strawberry Champagne Float

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$9.00

Tequila Oasis

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Texas Fever Water

$10.00

The Grinch

$8.00

The Grinch

$8.00

The Transfusion

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Tropical Turquoise Hpnotiq

$10.00

Washington Apple Martini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Yellow Bird

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00+

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Moscato

$6.00+

Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Pinot Nior

$6.00+

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Sweet Red

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Malbec

$6.00+

Riesling

$6.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

White Zinfandel

$6.00+

SPECIALS

Draft Beer/Domestic

$2.00

Draft Beer/Craft - IPA - Import

$3.00

Stars & Stripes

$7.00

UP CHARGE

Well to Call

$3.25

T-Shirts

Mens T-shirt (any size)

$12.00

Womens T-shirt (any size)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 Pollock St, NewBern, NC 28560

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar - New Bern
orange starNo Reviews
219 Middle St. New Bern, NC 28562
View restaurantnext
Thai Angel - 247 Craven St.
orange starNo Reviews
247 Craven St. New Bern, NC 28560
View restaurantnext
Captain Ratty's
orange starNo Reviews
202 Middle Street New Bern, NC 28560
View restaurantnext
Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 Pollock St. New Bern, NC 28650
View restaurantnext
The Country Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
809 Broad Street New Bern, NC 28560
View restaurantnext
Vine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd New Bern, NC 28562
View restaurantnext
Map
More near NewBern
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston