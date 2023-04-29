Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midway Wings & More

3723 Covington Hwy Ste B

Decatur, GA 30032

Entree

Wings

Wings

$5.99

Crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Midway Waffle

Midway Waffle

$3.99

Midway Waffle , Your choice of Plain or with Special Toppings

Midway Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Juicy & Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Fries

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$11.99

Crispy Egg rolls filled with Cheesy Buffalo Chicken

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.99

Flavorful Fries topped with our famous Philly Cheesesteak Mix

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Philly with Fresh Veggies and Cheese

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$12.99

Penne Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Cajun Sauce W/ Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes

Combo

Wing Combo

Wing Combo

$8.99

Wings in your choice of sauce with fries and drink

Chicken & Waffles Combo

Chicken & Waffles Combo

$13.99

Midway Waffle , With your choice of Chicken Tenders or Wings

Philly Combo

Philly Combo

$15.99

Beef or Chicken Philly with Fries and drink

Philly And 5 Wing Combo

Philly And 5 Wing Combo

$20.99

Beef or Chicken Philly with 5 wings, Fries and drink

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Made to order Crispy flavorful Fries

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.99

Fried Rice with Mixed Veggies, Onions and Egg

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Drinks

Canned Soda/Water

$1.50

Soda

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.99Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy, we have options ranging from Wings and Waffles to Cajun Pasta and Philly cheesesteaks!

Website

Location

3723 Covington Hwy Ste B, Decatur, GA 30032

Directions

