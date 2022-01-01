Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

31 Reviews

$$

2759 E COLLEGE AVE

Decatur, GA 30030

Popular Items

PORK PLATE
BRISKET EGG ROLLS
PORK SANDWICH

SPECIALS

PULLED PORK QUEBANO

PULLED PORK QUEBANO

$13.00Out of stock

OUR TAKE ON A CUBANO. PULLED PORK, HAM, SWISS, MUSTARD, PICKLE, & PRESSED. CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.

GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$3.00Out of stock

MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, JALAPENO SLAW, TACO SAUCE, PICO, CHOICE OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA

THE BEAR ITALIAN BEEF SW

$12.00Out of stock

THIN SLICED TOP ROUND BEEF DIPPED IN AU JUS TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF HOT (VERY) GIARDINIERA, MILD GIARDINIERA OR HALF/HALF. SERVED W/ 1 SIDE

SMASH BURGERS

SINGLE SMASH BURGER

SINGLE SMASH BURGER

$8.50

SINGLE SMASH BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHZ, MUSTARD, PICKLE, ONION. CHOICE OF 1 SIDE

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER

$10.00

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHZ, MUSTARD, PICKLE, ONION. CHOICE OF 1 SIDE

TRIPLE SMASH BURGER

TRIPLE SMASH BURGER

$12.00

TRIPLE SMASH BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHZ, MUSTARD, PICKLE, ONION. CHOICE OF 1 SIDE

EGG ROLLS

BRISKET EGG ROLLS

BRISKET EGG ROLLS

$8.00

CHOPPED BRISKET, PEPPERS, JALAPENOS, AND A 3 CHEESE MIX IN A CRUNCHY EGG ROLL SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI DIPPING SAUCE, 2 PER ORDER.

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$8.00Out of stock

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP IN AN EGG ROLL, 2 PER ORDER. YOUR CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH WITH WING SAUCE.

WINGS

JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET
6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$10.50

6 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.

10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$17.50

10 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.

25 WINGS

25 WINGS

$37.50

25 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT. DUE TO SUBSTANTIAL (67%) PRICE INCREASES OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS WE'VE HAD TO INCREASE THE PRICE OF 25 WINGS.

BOWLS

MAK BOWL

MAK BOWL

$9.00

DOUBLE SIDE OF OUR CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, QUESO, AND PICO.

SPUD BOWL

SPUD BOWL

$8.00

WAFFLE FRIES OR TATER TOTS TOPPED WITH QUESO. ADD SMOKED CHICKEN, PULLED PORK, OR CHOPPED BRISKET FOR 3 BUCKS

BRUNSWICK STEW BOWL

$9.00

CLASSIC BRUNSWICK STEW. PULLED PORK, CHICKEN, TOMATOES, ONIONS, POTATOES, CORN. NO LIMAS.

JAMBALAYA QUE BOWL

JAMBALAYA QUE BOWL

$9.00Out of stock

SMOKED PORK, CHICKEN, BRISKET, & ANDOUILLE IN RICE TOPPED WITH GREEN ONION & PARSLEY. CRYSTAL HOT SAUCE ON THE SIDE

BAKED POTATO SOUP BOWL

$9.00Out of stock

PLATES

BRISKET PLATE

$19.00

CHOPPED BRISKET SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET.

PORK PLATE

$15.00

PULLED PORK SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET.

CHICKEN PLATE

$15.00Out of stock

CHOPPED CHICKEN. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. "WHOLE" ORDERS WILL BE A 6 OZ PORTION OF B/S THIGHS.

WINGS (6) PLATE

$19.00

6 SMOKED JUMBO WINGS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 SIDES & SLICE OF WHITE BREAD. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.

SANDWICHES

PORK SANDWICH

$8.50

1/4 LB PULLED PORK SANDWICH SERVED WITH PICKLES AND SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. ADD CHIPS & A DRINK FOR $1.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50Out of stock

1/4 LB CHOPPED CHICKEN OR WHOLE B/S THIGH SANDWICH SERVED WITH PICKLES AND SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. ADD CHIPS OR SIDE SALAD & A DRINK FOR ONLY $1.50

BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.50

1/4 LB CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH SERVED WITH PICKLES AND SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. 1/4 LB CHOPPED CHICKEN OR WHOLE B/S THIGH SANDWICH SERVED WITH PICKLES AND SAUCE IS ALWAYS ON THE SIDE, PICK ONE OF OUR 3 SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, OR SWEET. ADD CHIPS OR SIDE SALAD & A DRINK FOR ONLY $1.50

SALADS

FRESH SALAD

$7.00

MIXED GREENS + CUKES + TOMATOES + CHEDDAR. ADD SMOKED CHICKEN, PULLED PORK, OR CHOPPED BRISKET FOR $4

SIDES

CHOOSE FROM OUR DELICIOUS SIDES

BEANS

$5.00

BACONY, SWEET, & SMOKEY BBQ BAKED BEANS

MAC CHZ

$5.00

CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE

CREAMY SLAW

$3.00

TRADITIONAL CREAMY MAYO COLESLAW

POTATO SALAD

$5.00Out of stock

RED POTATOES WITH OUR HOUSE MADE CREAMY DILL, RED ONION, & CELERY DRESSING

BRUNSWICK STEW CUP

$5.00

CLASSIC BRUNSWICK STEW. PULLED PORK, CHICKEN, TOMATOES, ONIONS, POTATOES, CORN. NO LIMAS.

JAMBALAYA QUE CUP

JAMBALAYA QUE CUP

$5.00Out of stock

SMOKED PORK, CHICKEN, BRISKET, & ANDOUILLE IN RICE TOPPED WITH GREEN ONION & PARSLEY. CRYSTAL HOT SAUCE ON THE SIDE

CHIPS

$2.00Out of stock

ZAPPS ORIGINAL KETTLE CHIPS

FRIES

$5.00

WAFFLE FRIES

TOTS

$5.00

TATER TOTS

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

MIXED GREENS + CUKES + TOMATOES + CHEDDAR

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$5.00

SLOW COOKED AND FLAVORED WITH PORKY GOODNESS

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

CLASSIC GREEN BEANS, VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY.

BAKED POTATO SOUP

$5.00Out of stock

PICK 4 SIDES

PICKY ANY OF OUR 4 SIDES FOR 12 BUCKS!

PICK 4 SIDES

$15.00

DRESSINGS

RANCH

$0.50

HOUSE MADE RANCH

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

WORLD FAMOUS HOUSE MADE BLUE CHEESE.

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

HOT HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

GOLDEN ITALIAN

$0.50

NO DRESSING

XRTA BREAD

EXTRA BUN

$1.50

EXTRA BUN

EXTRA TT

$1.00

2 SLICES OF WHITE BREAD

SAUCES

ORIGINAL

$0.50

SWEET

$0.50

SPICY

$0.50

HABANERO HOT

$1.00

LINGERING GHOST PEPPER

$1.00

ORIGINAL & SWEET

$1.00

ORIGINAL & SPICY

$1.00

SPICY & SWEET

$1.00

ALL3 OG, SP, SW

$1.50

HOT HONEY MUSTARD BBQ

$0.50

NO SAUCE

CANNED SODAS

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

COKE ZERO

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

DR PEPPER

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

TEA & LEMONADE

TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

HALF AND HALF TEA

$2.00

TEA GALLON

$6.00

HALF AND HALF TEA GALLON

$6.00

UNSWEET TEA GALLON

$6.00

LEMONADE GALLON

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER GALLON

$6.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$4.00Out of stock

BANANA PUDDING WITH SLICED STRAWBERRIES AND NILLA WAFERS TOPPED WITH CHANTILLY

PECAN PIE

$5.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$5.00

SWEET POTATO PIE

$5.00

CATERING PICKUP

CHASE 10/16 6PM P/U

$100.00

3# PORK 3# CXN 1/2P MAC 1/2P COLLARD 6x 2z ALL 3 SAUCE

ROGER 10/29 5PM P/U

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in for takeout, dine in, or order online. We are working hard to become your favorite BBQ joint around!

Website

Location

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

Gallery
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image

