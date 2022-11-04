Mighty Chick

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings

All battered. Drum & Flat Mix Only
WING S (5 pcs )

WING S (5 pcs )

$11.00

Bone-in Party Wings.Drum & Mix Only

WING M (10 pcs)

WING M (10 pcs)

$20.00

Bone-in Party Wings, Drum & Mix Only

WING L (20 pcs)

WING L (20 pcs)

$38.00

Bone-in Party Wings. Drum & Mix Only

Tenders

TENDER S (3 pcs)

TENDER S (3 pcs)

$11.00

Korean battered and fried boneless chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wet or dry flavors.

TENDER M (5 pcs)

TENDER M (5 pcs)

$18.00

Boneless Tender. All Battered.

TENDER L (10 pcs)

TENDER L (10 pcs)

$33.00

Boneless Tender. All Battered.

Birds (Bone-In)

Half Bird 4 PCS

Half Bird 4 PCS

$15.00

4PCS Bone-in Chicken w/ Slice Bread & House Made Pickles. All Battered.

Whole Bird 8 PCS

Whole Bird 8 PCS

$28.00

8 PCS Bone-in Chicken w/ Slice Bread & House Made Pickles. All Battered.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken SANDO

CRISPY CHICKEN TOPPED WITH COMEBACK SAUCE AND HOUSE MADE VINEGAR SLAW & PICKLES

NASHVILLE HOT SANDO

NASHVILLE HOT SANDO

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken with Comeback Sauce & House made Vinegar Slaw and Pickles. Choose Your Heat I. II. III. IV

Sweet N Spicy SANDO

Sweet N Spicy SANDO

Sweet N Spicy Sauced Fried Chicken with Comeback Sauce & House made Vinegar Slaw and Pickles.

Seoul Hot SANDO

Seoul Hot SANDO

Seoul Hot Sauced Fried Chicken with Comeback Sauce & Homemade Vinegar Slaw and Pickles.

BBQ Soy Garlic SANDO

Mighty Bomb

Crispy BOMB

$11.00

Crispy Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Sweet N spicy BOMB

Sweet N spicy BOMB

$11.00

Sweet N Spicy Sauced Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Seoul Hot BOMB

Seoul Hot BOMB

$11.00

Seoul Hot Sauced Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

BBQ soy BOMB

$11.00

BBQ Soy Sauced Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Cheesy Flake BOMB

$11.00

Cheesy Powdered Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot BOMB

$11.00

Nashville Hot Powdered Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken. Choose your Heat Level

Mighty Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice, Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Corn, Red Onion, House Made Pickled Cucumber & Radish, Comeback Sauce

Crispy Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Top with Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Red Onion, Corn, House Made Pickles, Comeback Sauce

Sweet & Spicy Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Top with Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Red Onion, Corn, House Made Pickles, Comeback Sauce

Seoul Hot Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Top with Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Red Onion, Corn, House Made Pickles, Comeback Sauce

BBQ Soy Garlic Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Top with Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Red Onion, Corn, House Made Pickles, Comeback Sauce

Nashville Rice Bowl (I.II.III.IV)

$12.00

Chicken Rice Top with Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Red Onion, Corn, House Made Pickles, Comeback Sauce

Salads

MC COBB SALAD

MC COBB SALAD

$12.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Kale, Red Onion, Corn, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberry, Cheddar Cheese

HOT CHICKEN SALAD

HOT CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Nashville Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Kale, Red Onion, Corn, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberry, Cheddar Cheese

Bites

K-Corn Cheese

$6.00
Onion ring

Onion ring

$5.50

Breaded Onion Rings

Mozzarellas cheese curd

$6.50

Mac n cheese jack bite

$6.50

Cream Cheese Jalapeño poppers

$7.00

Onion Hush Puppy

$5.50

Sweet N Spicy Skewer

$7.00

Fried Sausage & Rice Cake Skewers

Seoul Hot Spicy SKEWER

$7.00

Fried Sausage & Rice Cake Skewers

HOT CHICKEN FRIES

$13.00

Topped w/ Nashville Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled w/ Cheese & Comeback Sauce

HOT CHICKEN NACHO

$13.00

Topped w/ Nashville Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled w/ Cheese & Comeback Sauce

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

Battered French Fries

NASHVILLE FRIES

NASHVILLE FRIES

$4.50

Spicy Nashville Seasoned French Fries

CHEESY FLAKE FRIES

$4.50

Cheesy Powder Seasoned French Fries

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.50

Cheddar Cheese, Marconi

HOUSE VINEGAR SLAW

$3.50

White Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Red onion

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$3.50

Potato, Egg, Celery, Pickle, Red Onion Mix with Homemade Mother Sauce

PICKLED KOREAN RADISH

$1.00

Kids

Kids Crispy Bomb w/Fries

$7.50

Kids Cheesy Bomb w/ Fries

$7.50

Dipping Sauce

RANCH

$0.75

COMEBACK

$0.75

JALAPEÑO RANCH

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

CREAMY CHEDDAR

$0.75

Sweet N Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Seoul Hot Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Soy Sauce

$0.75

Soft drinks

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hello we are no longer at our Watauga location but at our new Plano location! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8900 Ohio Drive #A, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

