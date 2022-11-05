- Home
Mill Pond House
437 East Main St.
Centerport, NY 11721
Appetizers
*Seared citrus Salmon
five spice rub, garlic chips, yuzu vinaigrette
*Hamachi and jalapeńo Sashimi
yellowtail, jalapeno, citrus ponzu-ginger vinaigrette
*Poke Tuna Salad
yellowfin tuna and diced avocado in a Boston lettuce bowl with seaweed salad, soy, sriracha and sesame oil
*Sushi and Sashimi tasting
5 pcs. sushi: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani and shrimp 6 pcs. sashimi: 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail
House Rolls
Vegetable Roll
carrot, cucumber and asparagus topped with avocado
California Roll
crabmeat, cucumber and avocado
*Salmon and avocado roll
Eel and avocado roll
*Spicy tuna roll
*Hamachi and jalapeńo roll
yellowtail, scallions and jalapeńo
Shrimp tempura roll
*Spicy salmon roll
Sushi/Sashimi a la carte
Specialty Rolls
Dynamite Roll
shrimp, crab and spicy mayo
*Passion Roll
tuna, yellowtail and crabmet topped with avocado and hjot sauce
*Tiger Roll
tuna, avocado and shrimp with spicy mayo and kabayaki sauce
*Double spicy Tuna crunch Roll
spicy tuna and avocado roll topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch and spicy mayo
J.T. Roll
shrimp tempura topoped with crab and spicy mayo
*Hurricane Roll
shrimp tempura topoped with spicy tuna and kabayaki sauce
*Saru Roll
shrimp tempura and spicy tuna roll topped with salmon, avocado and spicy mayo
*Howaeee Roll
spicy tuna, tempura flakes and cucumber topped with yellowtail and mango
*Red Phoenix Roll
blue crab and avocado topped with spicy cruncy tuna and spicy aioli
*Monster Roll
spicy tuna and avocado, tempura style with kabayaki sauce
*Itsaki Maki
salmon, shrimp and avocado topped with yelllowtail and sliced jalapeńo, spicy mayo and tempura flakes
Black Dragon
crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with eel and kabayaki sauce
*Volcano Roll
inside out tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and kabayaki sauce
Desserts
Baked Apple Crisp
vanilla ice cream
Warm Chocolate Cake
vanilla ice cream
Tiramisu
mascarpone, coffee, cocoa
Creme Brulee
vanilla bean, seasonal berries
Bannana Bread Pudding
creme anglaise, vanilla ice cream
New York Cheesecake
whipped cream and raspberry coulis
Seasonal Berries
creme anglaise, whipped cream
Chocolate Mousse
whipped cream
Vanilla Gelato
Chocolate Gelato
Entrees
Pistachio Salmon
braised vegetables, dijon mustard sauce
Sesame Seared Tuna
stir-fry vegetables, sweet soy, wasabi mayo
Fillet of Sole Roberto
lightly breaded, lemon white wine sauce, with basil and chopped tomato
Fra Diavolo
little neck clams, shrimp, calamari and PEI mussels over linguini
Shrimp Scampi
jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce with artichoke hearts
Linguini White Clam
little neck clams, garlic, white wine, EVOO and lemon over linguini
Parmesan Pork Chop
mushroom brown sauce, sliced mozzarella, cherry peppers, brussel sprouts and mashed potato
Blackened Pork
center cut, sweet potato mash, roasted brussel sprouts, caramelized apple sauce
Spaghetti Squash & Kale
heirloom cherry tomato, roasted garlic, EVOO
Braised boneless Beef Short Ribs
mixed vegetables, whipped potato, horseradish cream sauce
Stuffed Chicken
bone in breast stuffed with goat cheese and proschiutto with roasted rood vegatables, fig & balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmesan
with linguini pomodoro
Cavatelli
ricotta cavatelli with fillet mignon tips, wild mushroom, sun-dried tomato and peas
Penne alla Vodka w/ Chicken
tomato, cream and parmesan with chicken cutlet and penne pasta
Lunch Ala Carte
Lunch/Dinner-Appetizers
NE Chowder
Lobster Bisque (bowl)
Crab Cake
roasted corn, sweet pepper salad
PEI Mussels
fra diavolo OR bianco
Lobster Mac
wild mushroom, truffle oil
Clams Casino
Baked Clams
Sauteed Clams
andouille sausage, cherry peppers, fresh basil, white wine
Tuna Dumplings
kabayaki sauce
Fried Calamari
fra diavolo or Thai style
Tuna Tartare
avocado, wonton chips, spicy mayo
Octopus APP
fingerling potatoes, baby heirloom, white beans, fresh basil, roasted garlic, olive oil and lemon
Beef Carpaccio
baby arugala, capers, red onion, shaved parmesan, truffle
Burnt Ends
filet mignon tips, sauteed mushroom and onions
Coconut Shrimp
toasted coconut and pińa colada sauce
Lunch/Dinner-Caviar
Lunch/Dinner-Raw Bar
*1/2 Shell Clams
*Oysters
Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Orient, Long Island
Shrimp Cocktail
Crabmeat cocktail
Chilled half Lobster
cocktail sauce, lemon
*Petite Seafood Plateau
4 jumbo shrimp cocktail, 6 littleneck clams and 6 oysters in half shell
*Grand Seafood Plateau
4 jumbo shrimp cocktail, 6 littleneck clams and 6 oysters in half shell, colossal crab cocktail and half chilled lobster
Price Fix Lunch
PF Clam Chowder
PF Lobster Bisque
PF Ceasar
PF Mill Pond Chopped
PF Baked Clams
PF Beet Carpaccio
PF Mussels
PF Spicy tuna Roll
PF California Roll
PF Tuna Tartare
PF Steak Sandwich
PF Bl Chicken Wrap
PF Gr Chicken Sandwich
PF Rigatoni Ragu
PF Eggplant Sandwich
PF Sole Roberto
PF Chicken Milanese
PF Chicken Parm
PF Penne Vodka
PF Papardelle Bolognese
PF Salmon Fillet
PF Burger
PF Seared Tuna
PF Chopped Sirloin
PF Cheesecake
PF Tiramisu
Salads
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, creamy blue cheese dressing
Roasted Beet & Arugula
chèvre, almonds, citrus vinaigrette
Mill Pond Chopped
mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, strawberries, crumbled blue cheese, port wine dressing
*Caesar
croutons, shaved grana padano cheese
Creamy Burrata
grilled peach, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Sides
Specials-APPS
Specials-FISH
Specials-MEAT
Specials-SUSHI
Steaks
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Watermelon
Absolut Peach
Absolut Pear
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Crop Organic
Crop Pumpkin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Kettle Botanical Cuc&mint
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Elite
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Well-Bellows
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well-Bellows
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Goslings
Malibu
Meyers
Mt Gay
Well-Ron Rico
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cassamigos Mezcal
Clasa Azul Reposado
Clasa Azul Gold
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Anejo
Patron Blanco
Patron Reposado
Milagro Silver
Well-Montezuma Silver
Basil Hayden 10yr
Blantons
Bulleit Burbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Gentelman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels Honey
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Suntory
Tempelton Rye
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye
Woodford Reserve
Screwball
Sazerac Rye
Eagle Rare
Jeffersons Ocean Aged Sea
Bib & Tucker 6yr
Buffalo Trace
Well-High Ten
Balvenie 12
Benriach
Bushmills
Chivas 12
Dalmore 12
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenfiddich 15
Glenlivet 12
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker 18
Lagavulin
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Oban 14
Peatmonster
Highland Park
Cockburn Ruby
Cockburns 10yr
Cockburns 20yr
Cockburns 30yr
Cockburns Tawny
Duckwalk Blueberry
Fonseca 27
Grahams 20yr
Grahams 30yr
Courvoisier VS
Courvoisier VSOP
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin XO
Hennessey XO
Hennessey
Apricot Brandy
Benedictine
Drambuie
B & B
Samos Moscato
Chiarlo Moscato
Royal Tokaji Red Label Azsu
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
James Dean
Ninac
The Lady
Equione Mukle
Peary & Foil
Spiced Royale
Jackalope
Spicy Paloma
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Hot Toddy
Italian Coffee
Belgian Coffee
Nutty Irishman
Irish Coffee
Espresso Martini
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Bellini
Kir
Kir Royale
Rob Roy
N/A Bevs
Hot Bevs
Wine By the Glass
Guenoc Cabernet GL
Nicols Potel Beaujolais GL
Alamos Malbec GL
Villa Antinori GL
Intercept Pinot Noir GL
Chateau St Michelle Merlot GL
Luigi Righetti Valpolicella GL
Robert Hall Cabernet GL
Chateau Cruzeau Bordeaux GL
CK Mondavi Chardonnay GL
Ruffino Pinot Grigio GL
Thomas Shmitt Reisling GL
Kim Crawford Sav Blanc GL
Jadot Bourgogne Blanc GL
Pighin Pinot Grigio GL
La Crema Chardonnay GL
Pierres Sancerre GL
La Vieille Ferme GL
Notorious Pink GL
Whispering Angel GL
Ruffino Rose Sparkling GL
Mionetto Posecco GL
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut GL
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut GL
Heidsieck Brut GL
1/2 Bottles
1/2 2018 Catena Zapata Malbec 126
1/2 2018 La Crema Pinot Noir 127
1/2 2018 Ruffino Tan Label 134
1/2 2015 Luigi Righetti Amarone 131
1/2 2015 Duckhorn Merlot 130
1/2 2019 Mt. Veeder Cab 129
1/2 Quintessa Faust Cab 133
1/2 2018 Stags Leap Artemis 128
1/2 2018 Caymus Cab 132
1/2 2020 Joel Gott Sav Blanc 111
1/2 2021 Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc 119
1/2 2018 La Crema Chardonnay
1/2 2019 Sonoma Cutrer RRR Ch 110ard
1/2 2020 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 115
1/2 2019 Duckhorn Sauv Blanc 121
1/2 Cakebread Chard 118
1/2 Jean Louis Puligny Montrachet 120
1/2 Moet & Chandon Imperial 100
1/2 Moet & Chandon Rose Imper 101ial
1/2 Nicolas Feuillatte Rose 103
1/2 Perrier Jouet Grand Brut 105
1/2 Henriot Brut 107
Wine BTB
2019 Underwood Pinot Noir 321
2020 Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir 317
2021 Meomi Pinot Noir 307
2017 Kenwood Pinot Noir 304
2019 La Crema Pinot Noir 325
2018 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir 312
2019 Intercept Pinot Noir
2019 Charles Krug Pinot Noir 349
2019 Josh Cellars Pinot Noir 320
2017 Patz & Hall Pinot Noir 323
2017 Mer Soleil Pinot Noir 318
2020 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone 309
2020 Belle Glos Las Alturas 310
2020 Belle Glos Dairyman 311
2016 Pat Lafontaine Pinot Line 301
2019 Flowers Pinot Noir 308
2018 Sea Smoke Southing 303
2018 Hahn Merlot 366
2016 Chateau St Michelle Indian Wells 350
2019 Rutherford Merlot 355
2017 Duckhorn Merlot
2018 Plumpjack Merlot 351
2018 14 Hands Cabernet 515
2019 Josh Cellars Reserve Cabernet 543
2018 Josh Cellars Heritage 544
2018 Rodney Strong Cabernet 526
2019 Robert Hall Cabernet 559
2019 Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet 565
2018 Chateau St Michelle Canoe Ridge Estate Cab 505
2018 Charles Krug Cabernet 510
2019 Faust Cabernet 519
2019 Mt Veeder Cabernet 518
2018 Stags Leap Artemis 521
2016 Jordan Cabernet 522
2017 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cab 570
2017 Paul Hobbs Cabernet 520
2017 Shafer One Point Five 540
2017 Silver Oak Napa Cabernet 545
2017 Charles Krug Howell Mountain Can 546
2017 Caymus Special Selection 571
2017 Intercept Red Blend 622
2017 Smith & Hook Proprietary Blend 625
2019 Orin Swift Abstract 614
2018 Decoy Red Blend 627
2019 The Prisoner 609
2018 Shafer TD9 618
2019 Montes Purple Angel 619
Overture V7 by Opus One 605
2004 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Blend 617
2018 Quintessa 620
2018 Ruffino Tan Label 820
2019 Luigi Righetti Valpolicella 841
2020 Antinori Il Bruciato
2017 Luigi Righetti Amarone 811
2017 Gaja Promis 835
2015 La Fortuna Brunello 821
2017 Antinori Brunello di Montalcino 819
2015 Frescobaldi Brunello di Montalcino 801
2019 Gaja Magari 874
2014 Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello
2009 Bertani Amarone 833
2018 Antinori Tignanello 809
2018 Sassicaia 817
2019 Scandalous One Cab Noir 402
2021 Alamos Malbec 404
2019 Terrazas Malbec 440
2020 Gascon Malbec 401
2015 Shafer Relentless 403
2020 Nicolas Potel Beaujolais 957
2019 La Renjardière Cotes du Rhone 900
2019 Drouhin Bourgogne 932
2018 Chateau des Jacques Morgon 916
2019 La Solitude Cotes du Rhone 954
2020 Nicolas Potel Bourgogne
2019 Chateau Pegau Cotes du Rhone 947
2018 Chateau Cruzeau Bordeaux 919
2015 La Justice Gevrey Chambertin
2017 Maison Alexandrins Cote Rotie 921
2017 Jean Marc Boillot Pommard 917
2019 Philippe Colin Chassagne Montrachet 922
2018 Chateau Gaffeliere 920
2019 Rocca Delle MacieChianti LF 985
2017 Justin Cabernet LF 986
2019 Mt Veeder Cabernet LF 993
2019 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone LF 987
2019 The Prisoner LF 988
2019 Faust LF 988
2018 Stags Leap Artemis LF 990
2015 Heitz Cellers LF 991
2019 Silver Oak Alexander LF 992
Moet & Chandon Imperial LF 998
2020 Chappellet Mountain Cuvee 405
2018 Infamous Gold Cab Blanc 200
2020 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc, Viognier 195
Dr. Konstantin Riesling 221
2021 Thomas Schmitt Riesling 233
2020 La Scolca White Label 182
2019 Sergio Alighieri Possession 185 i
2020 Umani Ronchi Verdicchio
2015 Vesevo Benentano Falanghina
2020 Pighin Pinot Grigio 189
2019 Feudi di San Gregario 187
2021 Pieropane Soave Classico 181
2020 Bucci Verdicchio 188
2021 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 184
2020 Pieropan Soave Calvarino 183
2020 Charles Krug Sauv Blanc 229
2021 Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 225
2020 Groth Sauv Blanc 222
2021 Duckhorn Sauv Blanc 224
2020 Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc 230
2019 Rochioli Sauv Blanc 226
2019 La Crema Chard 254
2019 Sonoma Cutrer RRR Chard 256
2020 Mer Soleil Chard 259
2019 Jordan Chard 266
2018 Heitz Chard 257
2016 Rochioli Chard 264
2018 Patz & Hall Chard 260
2015 Ramey Chard 265
2019 Pahlmeyer Chard 255
2018 Newton Chard 262
2020 Far Niente Chard 258
2021 Louis Jadot Bourgogne Blanc 177
2016 Chateau Leroy-Beauval Bord Blanc 166
2019 Michel Redder Pouilly Fume 167
2021 Le Roi des Pierres Sancerre 171
2019 Famille Perrin Chat du Pape Blanc 169
2020 La Poussie Sancerre 176
2018 Drouhin Puligny Montrachet 175
2018 Bouchard Meursault 174
2019 Vincent Giradin Meursault 178
2020 Chloe Rose 144
2020 Notorious Pink 190
2021 Pierres Sancerre Rose 145
2020 Whispering Angel 191
Mionetto Prosecco 150
Victorious Pink Rose 152
Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 156
Veuve Clicquot Rose Brut 161
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 162
2008 Henriot Brut 158
Perrier Jouet Blanc de Blanc 170
2013 Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 172
2009 Moet & Chandon Dom Perignon 160
EVENT LIQUOR
EVENT FOOD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Situated on the Mill Pond of Centerport, this cozy colonial built almost 100 years ago has a great history with more to come. The spectacular water views mirror the kitchen’s creations and humble service. Come sample the finest sushi, chilled raw bar, aged steaks and the freshest local seafood that Long Island has to offer.
437 East Main St., Centerport, NY 11721