Mill Pond House

Appetizers

*Seared citrus Salmon

$17.00

five spice rub, garlic chips, yuzu vinaigrette

*Hamachi and jalapeńo Sashimi

$18.00

yellowtail, jalapeno, citrus ponzu-ginger vinaigrette

*Poke Tuna Salad

$20.00

yellowfin tuna and diced avocado in a Boston lettuce bowl with seaweed salad, soy, sriracha and sesame oil

*Sushi and Sashimi tasting

$31.00

5 pcs. sushi: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani and shrimp 6 pcs. sashimi: 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail

House Rolls

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

carrot, cucumber and asparagus topped with avocado

California Roll

$10.00

crabmeat, cucumber and avocado

*Salmon and avocado roll

$11.00

Eel and avocado roll

$11.00

*Spicy tuna roll

$12.00

*Hamachi and jalapeńo roll

$13.00

yellowtail, scallions and jalapeńo

Shrimp tempura roll

$14.00

*Spicy salmon roll

$11.00

Sushi/Sashimi a la carte

*Tuna (maguro)

$8.00

*Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.00

*Salmon (Sake)

$8.00

Eel (unagi)

$8.00

Crab (kani)

$8.00

Specialty Rolls

Dynamite Roll

$18.00

shrimp, crab and spicy mayo

*Passion Roll

$18.00

tuna, yellowtail and crabmet topped with avocado and hjot sauce

*Tiger Roll

$18.00

tuna, avocado and shrimp with spicy mayo and kabayaki sauce

*Double spicy Tuna crunch Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna and avocado roll topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch and spicy mayo

J.T. Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura topoped with crab and spicy mayo

*Hurricane Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura topoped with spicy tuna and kabayaki sauce

*Saru Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura and spicy tuna roll topped with salmon, avocado and spicy mayo

*Howaeee Roll

$20.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes and cucumber topped with yellowtail and mango

*Red Phoenix Roll

$20.00

blue crab and avocado topped with spicy cruncy tuna and spicy aioli

*Monster Roll

$20.00

spicy tuna and avocado, tempura style with kabayaki sauce

*Itsaki Maki

$20.00

salmon, shrimp and avocado topped with yelllowtail and sliced jalapeńo, spicy mayo and tempura flakes

Black Dragon

$20.00

crabmeat, cucumber and avocado topped with eel and kabayaki sauce

*Volcano Roll

$20.00

inside out tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and kabayaki sauce

Desserts

Baked Apple Crisp

$12.00

vanilla ice cream

Warm Chocolate Cake

$12.00

vanilla ice cream

Tiramisu

$12.00

mascarpone, coffee, cocoa

Creme Brulee

$12.00

vanilla bean, seasonal berries

Bannana Bread Pudding

$12.00

creme anglaise, vanilla ice cream

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

whipped cream and raspberry coulis

Seasonal Berries

$12.00

creme anglaise, whipped cream

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

whipped cream

Vanilla Gelato

$11.00

Chocolate Gelato

$11.00

Entrees

Pistachio Salmon

$39.00

braised vegetables, dijon mustard sauce

Sesame Seared Tuna

$39.00

stir-fry vegetables, sweet soy, wasabi mayo

Fillet of Sole Roberto

$33.00

lightly breaded, lemon white wine sauce, with basil and chopped tomato

Fra Diavolo

$38.00

little neck clams, shrimp, calamari and PEI mussels over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$39.00

jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce with artichoke hearts

Linguini White Clam

$30.00+

little neck clams, garlic, white wine, EVOO and lemon over linguini

Parmesan Pork Chop

$41.00

mushroom brown sauce, sliced mozzarella, cherry peppers, brussel sprouts and mashed potato

Blackened Pork

$33.00

center cut, sweet potato mash, roasted brussel sprouts, caramelized apple sauce

Spaghetti Squash & Kale

$29.00

heirloom cherry tomato, roasted garlic, EVOO

Braised boneless Beef Short Ribs

$40.00

mixed vegetables, whipped potato, horseradish cream sauce

Stuffed Chicken

$32.00

bone in breast stuffed with goat cheese and proschiutto with roasted rood vegatables, fig & balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

with linguini pomodoro

Cavatelli

$34.00

ricotta cavatelli with fillet mignon tips, wild mushroom, sun-dried tomato and peas

Penne alla Vodka w/ Chicken

$18.00+

tomato, cream and parmesan with chicken cutlet and penne pasta

Lobster

Twin Lobster Tails

$48.00

lemon, garlic and white wine with sautéed spinach and basmati rice

Lunch Ala Carte

MP Burger

$22.00

Dino Steak Sand

$19.00

SW Wrap

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Rigatoni Ragu

$25.00

Grill Chix Sand

$16.00

Eggplant Sand

$16.00

Lunch/Dinner-Appetizers

*Volcano Roll

NE Chowder

$12.00

Lobster Bisque (bowl)

$13.00

Crab Cake

$25.00

roasted corn, sweet pepper salad

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$17.00

fra diavolo OR bianco

Lobster Mac

$22.00

wild mushroom, truffle oil

Clams Casino

$18.00

Baked Clams

$18.00

Sauteed Clams

$18.00

andouille sausage, cherry peppers, fresh basil, white wine

Tuna Dumplings

$20.00

kabayaki sauce

Fried Calamari

$19.00

fra diavolo or Thai style

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

avocado, wonton chips, spicy mayo

Octopus APP

$21.00

fingerling potatoes, baby heirloom, white beans, fresh basil, roasted garlic, olive oil and lemon

Beef Carpaccio

$25.00

baby arugala, capers, red onion, shaved parmesan, truffle

Burnt Ends

$19.00

filet mignon tips, sauteed mushroom and onions

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

toasted coconut and pińa colada sauce

Lunch/Dinner-Caviar

1oz. American Paddlefish

$65.00

with blinis, toast points, chopped egg, parsley, onions, capers and creme fraîche

1oz. Royal Siberian Ossetra

$160.00

with blinis, toast points, chopped egg, parsley, onions, capers and creme fraîche

Lunch/Dinner-Raw Bar

*1/2 Shell Clams

$2.50

*Oysters

$3.50

Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Orient, Long Island

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Crabmeat cocktail

$39.00

Chilled half Lobster

$35.00

cocktail sauce, lemon

*Petite Seafood Plateau

$60.00

4 jumbo shrimp cocktail, 6 littleneck clams and 6 oysters in half shell

*Grand Seafood Plateau

$130.00

4 jumbo shrimp cocktail, 6 littleneck clams and 6 oysters in half shell, colossal crab cocktail and half chilled lobster

Price Fix Lunch

PF Clam Chowder

PF Lobster Bisque

$2.00

PF Ceasar

PF Mill Pond Chopped

PF Baked Clams

PF Beet Carpaccio

PF Mussels

PF Spicy tuna Roll

PF California Roll

PF Tuna Tartare

PF Steak Sandwich

$32.95

PF Bl Chicken Wrap

$32.95

PF Gr Chicken Sandwich

$32.95

PF Rigatoni Ragu

$32.95

PF Eggplant Sandwich

$32.95

PF Sole Roberto

$32.95

PF Chicken Milanese

$32.95

PF Chicken Parm

$32.95

PF Penne Vodka

$32.95

PF Papardelle Bolognese

$32.95

PF Salmon Fillet

$32.95

PF Burger

$32.95

PF Seared Tuna

$42.95

PF Chopped Sirloin

$32.95

PF Cheesecake

PF Tiramisu

Salads

Wedge

$16.00

iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, creamy blue cheese dressing

Roasted Beet & Arugula

$16.00

chèvre, almonds, citrus vinaigrette

Mill Pond Chopped

$16.00

mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, strawberries, crumbled blue cheese, port wine dressing

*Caesar

$16.00

croutons, shaved grana padano cheese

Creamy Burrata

$20.00

grilled peach, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Sides

Asparagus with Blue Cheese

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Lobster Mac

$22.00

Mash Potatoes

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$14.00

Sautéed Spinach

$13.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

$13.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$10.00

Homefries

$10.00

French Fries

$11.00

Specials-APPS

Stuffed Poached Pear

$20.00

goat cheese and truffle aioli drizzle

Mozzarella, Tomato & Prosciutto

$19.00

red onion, roasted pepper, balsamic

Gr Baby Artichoke salad

$19.00

arugala, hearts of palm, ytomato

Stuffed Clams

$20.00

Burrata Special

$22.00

Fall Salad

$17.00

Specials-FISH

Diver Scallops

$46.00

sauteed broccoli rabe,. chery tomato, lemon and white wine

Wild Striped Bass

$45.00

roasted butternut squash risotto, dijon mustard sauce

Halibut Filet

$45.00

Branzino Special

$47.00

Specials-MEAT

Steak & Rock Shrimp

$50.00

garlic whipped potato, sauteed broccoli rabe, braising juices and chimichurri

Duck a 'la Orange

$42.00

mixed vegetables, basmati rice, orange sauce

Lamb Special

$58.00

Specials-SUSHI

Special Sushi

$22.00

spicy crab, tuna, cucumber & shrimp tempura flakes wrapped in a peppered soybean wrap

Steaks

Filet Mignon 9oz.

$55.00

Filet Mignon 12oz.

$65.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$69.00

16oz. Strip Steak

$65.00

40oz. Porterhouse

$125.00

Liquor

Absolut

$14.00

Absolut Watermelon

$14.00

Absolut Peach

$14.00

Absolut Pear

$14.00

Absolut Citron

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

Crop Organic

$15.00

Crop Pumpkin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Ketel One Citron

$16.00

Kettle Botanical Cuc&mint

$16.00

Stoli

$14.00

Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

Stoli Elite

$17.00

Stoli Orange

$14.00

Stoli Razz

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

Titos

$15.00

Well-Bellows

$14.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Well-Bellows

$14.00

Bacardi Silver

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Goslings

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Meyers

$14.00

Mt Gay

$16.00

Well-Ron Rico

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Cassamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Clasa Azul Reposado

$38.00

Clasa Azul Gold

$55.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$21.00

Patron Blanco

$17.00

Patron Reposado

$19.00

Milagro Silver

$16.00

Well-Montezuma Silver

$16.00

Basil Hayden 10yr

$18.00

Blantons

$21.00

Bulleit Burbon

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Canadian Club

$14.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Gentelman Jack

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$15.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$14.00

Seagrams VO

$15.00

Suntory

$17.00

Tempelton Rye

$16.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Screwball

Sazerac Rye

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Jeffersons Ocean Aged Sea

$20.00

Bib & Tucker 6yr

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Well-High Ten

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$21.00

Benriach

Bushmills

$14.00

Chivas 12

$16.00

Dalmore 12

$20.00

Dewars

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00

Glenfiddich 14

$23.00

Glenfiddich 15

$46.00

Glenlivet 12

$20.00

Jameson

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie Walker 18

$22.00

Lagavulin

$32.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Peatmonster

$20.00

Highland Park

$19.00

Cockburn Ruby

$14.00

Cockburns 10yr

$16.00

Cockburns 20yr

$20.00

Cockburns 30yr

$68.00

Cockburns Tawny

$14.00

Duckwalk Blueberry

$16.00

Fonseca 27

$15.00

Grahams 20yr

$26.00

Grahams 30yr

$32.00

Courvoisier VS

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$20.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$22.00

Remy Martin XO

$50.00

Hennessey XO

$50.00

Hennessey

$20.00

Apricot Brandy

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Drambuie

$12.00

B & B

$14.00

Samos Moscato

$13.00

Chiarlo Moscato

$14.00

Royal Tokaji Red Label Azsu

$22.00

Draft Beer

Mill Pond Ale

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Sand City

$9.00

Montauk

$9.00

Paulaner

$9.00

Bluemoon

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser BTL

$7.00

Bud Light BTL

$7.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

Guinness BTL

$9.00

Heineken BTL

$8.00

Heineken Light BTL

$8.00

Becks N/A BTL

$7.00

Schlafly BTL

$9.00

Cocktails

James Dean

$16.00

Ninac

$16.00

The Lady

$16.00

Equione Mukle

$16.00

Peary & Foil

$16.00

Spiced Royale

$16.00

Jackalope

$16.00

Spicy Paloma

$16.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Italian Coffee

$14.00

Belgian Coffee

$14.00

Nutty Irishman

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Bellini

$14.00

Kir

$14.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

N/A Bevs

Club soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Large Still

$11.00

Large Sparkling

$11.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Cran/Seltzer

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$11.00

Hot Bevs

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$4.50

Decaf espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Dbl Decaf Espresso

$7.00

Machiato

$6.00

Decaf Machiato

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Decaf Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Decaf Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Wine By the Glass

Guenoc Cabernet GL

$13.00

Nicols Potel Beaujolais GL

$12.00

Alamos Malbec GL

$13.00

Villa Antinori GL

$14.00

Intercept Pinot Noir GL

$14.00

Chateau St Michelle Merlot GL

$15.00

Luigi Righetti Valpolicella GL

$16.00

Robert Hall Cabernet GL

$18.00

Chateau Cruzeau Bordeaux GL

$20.00

CK Mondavi Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio GL

$13.00

Thomas Shmitt Reisling GL

$13.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc GL

$15.00

Jadot Bourgogne Blanc GL

$15.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio GL

$15.00

La Crema Chardonnay GL

$17.00

Pierres Sancerre GL

$17.00

La Vieille Ferme GL

$13.00

Notorious Pink GL

$14.00

Whispering Angel GL

$17.00

Ruffino Rose Sparkling GL

$14.00

Mionetto Posecco GL

$14.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut GL

$23.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut GL

$25.00

Heidsieck Brut GL

$26.00

1/2 Bottles

1/2 2018 Catena Zapata Malbec 126

$26.00

1/2 2018 La Crema Pinot Noir 127

$30.00

1/2 2018 Ruffino Tan Label 134

$30.00

1/2 2015 Luigi Righetti Amarone 131

$35.00

1/2 2015 Duckhorn Merlot 130

$55.00

1/2 2019 Mt. Veeder Cab 129

$59.00

1/2 Quintessa Faust Cab 133

$60.00

1/2 2018 Stags Leap Artemis 128

$70.00

1/2 2018 Caymus Cab 132

$95.00

1/2 2020 Joel Gott Sav Blanc 111

$24.00

1/2 2021 Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc 119

$25.00

1/2 2018 La Crema Chardonnay

$25.00

1/2 2019 Sonoma Cutrer RRR Ch 110ard

$30.00

1/2 2020 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 115

$35.00

1/2 2019 Duckhorn Sauv Blanc 121

$35.00

1/2 Cakebread Chard 118

$55.00

1/2 Jean Louis Puligny Montrachet 120

$75.00

1/2 Moet & Chandon Imperial 100

$50.00

1/2 Moet & Chandon Rose Imper 101ial

$50.00

1/2 Nicolas Feuillatte Rose 103

$60.00

1/2 Perrier Jouet Grand Brut 105

$60.00

1/2 Henriot Brut 107

$70.00

Wine BTB

2019 Underwood Pinot Noir 321

$42.00

2020 Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir 317

$45.00

2021 Meomi Pinot Noir 307

$50.00

2017 Kenwood Pinot Noir 304

$52.00

2019 La Crema Pinot Noir 325

$55.00

2018 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir 312

$58.00

2019 Intercept Pinot Noir

$60.00

2019 Charles Krug Pinot Noir 349

$60.00

2019 Josh Cellars Pinot Noir 320

$62.00

2017 Patz & Hall Pinot Noir 323

$75.00

2017 Mer Soleil Pinot Noir 318

$75.00

2020 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone 309

$100.00

2020 Belle Glos Las Alturas 310

$100.00

2020 Belle Glos Dairyman 311

$100.00

2016 Pat Lafontaine Pinot Line 301

$100.00

2019 Flowers Pinot Noir 308

$115.00

2018 Sea Smoke Southing 303

$195.00

2018 Hahn Merlot 366

$45.00

2016 Chateau St Michelle Indian Wells 350

$48.00

2019 Rutherford Merlot 355

$68.00

2017 Duckhorn Merlot

$115.00

2018 Plumpjack Merlot 351

$135.00

2018 14 Hands Cabernet 515

$52.00

2019 Josh Cellars Reserve Cabernet 543

$60.00

2018 Josh Cellars Heritage 544

$62.00

2018 Rodney Strong Cabernet 526

$65.00

2019 Robert Hall Cabernet 559

$70.00

2019 Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet 565

$72.00

2018 Chateau St Michelle Canoe Ridge Estate Cab 505

$75.00

2018 Charles Krug Cabernet 510

$85.00

2019 Faust Cabernet 519

$115.00

2019 Mt Veeder Cabernet 518

$115.00

2018 Stags Leap Artemis 521

$145.00

2016 Jordan Cabernet 522

$135.00

2017 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cab 570

$175.00

2017 Paul Hobbs Cabernet 520

$185.00

2017 Shafer One Point Five 540

$225.00

2017 Silver Oak Napa Cabernet 545

$250.00

2017 Charles Krug Howell Mountain Can 546

$250.00

2017 Caymus Special Selection 571

$300.00

2017 Intercept Red Blend 622

$50.00

2017 Smith & Hook Proprietary Blend 625

$55.00

2019 Orin Swift Abstract 614

$85.00

2018 Decoy Red Blend 627

$88.00

2019 The Prisoner 609

$110.00

2018 Shafer TD9 618

$150.00

2019 Montes Purple Angel 619

$175.00

Overture V7 by Opus One 605

$275.00

2004 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Blend 617

$250.00

2018 Quintessa 620

$375.00

2018 Ruffino Tan Label 820

$60.00

2019 Luigi Righetti Valpolicella 841

$64.00

2020 Antinori Il Bruciato

$90.00

2017 Luigi Righetti Amarone 811

$91.00

2017 Gaja Promis 835

$120.00

2015 La Fortuna Brunello 821

$125.00

2017 Antinori Brunello di Montalcino 819

$125.00

2015 Frescobaldi Brunello di Montalcino 801

$150.00

2019 Gaja Magari 874

$150.00

2014 Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello

$155.00

2009 Bertani Amarone 833

$225.00

2018 Antinori Tignanello 809

$250.00

2018 Sassicaia 817

$450.00

2019 Scandalous One Cab Noir 402

$48.00

2021 Alamos Malbec 404

$50.00

2019 Terrazas Malbec 440

$52.00

2020 Gascon Malbec 401

$52.00

2015 Shafer Relentless 403

$175.00

2020 Nicolas Potel Beaujolais 957

$48.00

2019 La Renjardière Cotes du Rhone 900

$55.00

2019 Drouhin Bourgogne 932

$58.00

2018 Chateau des Jacques Morgon 916

$60.00

2019 La Solitude Cotes du Rhone 954

$62.00

2020 Nicolas Potel Bourgogne

$70.00

2019 Chateau Pegau Cotes du Rhone 947

$72.00

2018 Chateau Cruzeau Bordeaux 919

$75.00

2015 La Justice Gevrey Chambertin

$150.00

2017 Maison Alexandrins Cote Rotie 921

$165.00

2017 Jean Marc Boillot Pommard 917

$175.00

2019 Philippe Colin Chassagne Montrachet 922

$180.00

2018 Chateau Gaffeliere 920

$200.00

2019 Rocca Delle MacieChianti LF 985

$95.00

2017 Justin Cabernet LF 986

$110.00

2019 Mt Veeder Cabernet LF 993

$175.00

2019 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone LF 987

$195.00

2019 The Prisoner LF 988

$220.00

2019 Faust LF 988

$230.00

2018 Stags Leap Artemis LF 990

$290.00

2015 Heitz Cellers LF 991

$250.00

2019 Silver Oak Alexander LF 992

$350.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial LF 998

$200.00

2020 Chappellet Mountain Cuvee 405

$75.00

2018 Infamous Gold Cab Blanc 200

$50.00

2020 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc, Viognier 195

$50.00

Dr. Konstantin Riesling 221

$52.00

2021 Thomas Schmitt Riesling 233

$54.00

2020 La Scolca White Label 182

$44.00

2019 Sergio Alighieri Possession 185 i

$45.00

2020 Umani Ronchi Verdicchio

$45.00

2015 Vesevo Benentano Falanghina

$48.00

2020 Pighin Pinot Grigio 189

$55.00

2019 Feudi di San Gregario 187

$60.00

2021 Pieropane Soave Classico 181

$65.00

2020 Bucci Verdicchio 188

$65.00

2021 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 184

$72.00

2020 Pieropan Soave Calvarino 183

$90.00

2020 Charles Krug Sauv Blanc 229

$44.00

2021 Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 225

$60.00

2020 Groth Sauv Blanc 222

$60.00

2021 Duckhorn Sauv Blanc 224

$65.00

2020 Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc 230

$70.00

2019 Rochioli Sauv Blanc 226

$95.00

2019 La Crema Chard 254

$50.00

2019 Sonoma Cutrer RRR Chard 256

$60.00

2020 Mer Soleil Chard 259

$65.00

2019 Jordan Chard 266

$80.00

2018 Heitz Chard 257

$85.00

2016 Rochioli Chard 264

$90.00

2018 Patz & Hall Chard 260

$90.00

2015 Ramey Chard 265

$90.00

2019 Pahlmeyer Chard 255

$95.00

2018 Newton Chard 262

$100.00

2020 Far Niente Chard 258

$150.00

2021 Louis Jadot Bourgogne Blanc 177

$60.00

2016 Chateau Leroy-Beauval Bord Blanc 166

$65.00

2019 Michel Redder Pouilly Fume 167

$70.00

2021 Le Roi des Pierres Sancerre 171

$85.00

2019 Famille Perrin Chat du Pape Blanc 169

$88.00

2020 La Poussie Sancerre 176

$95.00

2018 Drouhin Puligny Montrachet 175

$145.00

2018 Bouchard Meursault 174

$150.00

2019 Vincent Giradin Meursault 178

$150.00

2020 Chloe Rose 144

$44.00

2020 Notorious Pink 190

$56.00

2021 Pierres Sancerre Rose 145

$60.00

2020 Whispering Angel 191

$68.00

Mionetto Prosecco 150

$48.00

Victorious Pink Rose 152

$60.00

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 156

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose Brut 161

$120.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 162

$125.00

2008 Henriot Brut 158

$140.00

Perrier Jouet Blanc de Blanc 170

$135.00

2013 Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 172

$300.00

2009 Moet & Chandon Dom Perignon 160

$350.00

food

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kid's Pasta Butter

$15.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$15.00

Kid's Pasta Plain

$15.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$15.00

EVENT LIQUOR

Open Liquor

EVENT FOOD

Open Food

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Situated on the Mill Pond of Centerport, this cozy colonial built almost 100 years ago has a great history with more to come. The spectacular water views mirror the kitchen’s creations and humble service. Come sample the finest sushi, chilled raw bar, aged steaks and the freshest local seafood that Long Island has to offer.

Location

437 East Main St., Centerport, NY 11721

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

