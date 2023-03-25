Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) 212 East Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cactus Cafe Menu (Day)

STARTERS

SMALL CORN CHOWDER

SMALL CORN CHOWDER

$5.50
LARGE CORN CHOWDER

LARGE CORN CHOWDER

$7.00
SMALL NACHOS

SMALL NACHOS

$7.50

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro

LARGE NACHOS

LARGE NACHOS

$9.25

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro

SMALL Potato Soup

$5.25

LARGE POTATO SOUP

$7.25
6 PIECE WINGS

6 PIECE WINGS

$8.75

Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce

12 PIECE WINGS

12 PIECE WINGS

$13.25

Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce

SMALL GUAC AND CHIPS

SMALL GUAC AND CHIPS

$6.50
LARGE GUAC AND CHIPS

LARGE GUAC AND CHIPS

$12.00
SMALL CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS

SMALL CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS

$5.50
LARGE CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS

LARGE CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS

$12.00
SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA

SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00

Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo

Cheese Fries

$7.50

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, guacamole and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette

SANTA FE SALAD

SANTA FE SALAD

$7.65

Lettuce, black beans, corn, cheese, tomatoes, toasted cumin, jalapeño and ranch dressing

CACTUS CORN SALAD

CACTUS CORN SALAD

$9.50

Homemade street corn salad, on a bed of spring mix, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado and Cotija cheese, served with our yellow ranch on the side

SOFT TACOS 🌮

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.25

Marinated steak, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$3.85

Shredded chicken breast, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo

VEGETABLE TACO

VEGETABLE TACO

$3.85

Sautéed vegetables, lettuce, onion, cilantro & tomatillo salsa

BLACK BEAN TACO

$2.00

Refried or black beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$4.25

Seasoned fried tilapia, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo

SHRIMP TACO

SHRIMP TACO

$4.25

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & chipotle sauce

CHORIZO TACO

$3.85

Spicy chorizo, lettuce, onion, cilantro & arbol sala

BBQ RIB TACO

$3.85

Smoked tender BBQ pork, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & cheese

SMOKED PORK TACO

SMOKED PORK TACO

$3.85

Seasoned tender pork with grilled scallions & arbol salsa

SMOKED BRISKET TACO

SMOKED BRISKET TACO

$3.85

Marinated brisket, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo salsa

 FAJITA TACO

FAJITA TACO

$2.00

Grilled peppers and onions, fajita spices, black beans and green stuff

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

$2.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce

REFRIED BEAN Taco

$2.00

BURRITOS 🌯

SERVED IN YOUR ORADE OF A TORTILLA OR BURRITO BOWL-GET ANY BURRITO ENCHILADA STYLE $2.00
CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.00

Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.00

Marinated steak, rice, black beans, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream

BLACK BEAN BURRITO

BLACK BEAN BURRITO

$5.00

Black beans, rice, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese & sour cream

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.50

Sautéed vegetables, rice, onion, cilantro, black bean chili, tomatillo salsa, cheese & sour cream

GARDEN BURRITO

$10.50

Shredded chicken breast, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole on a whole wheat tortilla

SHRIMP GARDEN

$11.50

CARNE ASADA GARDEN

$11.50

FISH BURRITO

$11.50

Seasoned fried tilapia, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, onions, cilantro, rice, refried beans, cheese & sour cream

SALMON BURRITO

$12.00

Grilled salmon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro & balsamic vinaigrette

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, rice, refried beans, chipotle sauce, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream

CHORIZO BURRITO

$11.00

Spicy chorizo, rice, refried beans, arbol salsa, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream

BBQ RIB BURRITO

BBQ RIB BURRITO

$11.00

BBQ smoked pork, refried beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro & sour cream

SMOKED PORK BURRITO

$11.00

Seasoned pork, rice, black beans, arbol salsa, scallions, cheese & sour cream

SMOKED BRISKET BURRITO

$11.00

Smoked brisket, sour cream, rice, black beans, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo sauce

CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO

CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO

$11.50

Fajita style grilled chicken, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo

CARNE FAJITA BURRITO

$12.50

fajita style grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo

SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO

SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO

$12.50

fajita style grilled shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo

CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO

CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.50

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.50

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE, SHREDDED CHICKEN

REFRIED BEAN BURRITO

$5.00

SURF AND TURF

$13.00

BUFFALO BURRITO

$10.50

$5 Burrito (After 10PM)

$5.00

$6 Burrito (After 10PM)

$6.00

QUESADILLAS

Served with pico de gallo & sour cream
CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.50

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.00
CHORIZO QUESADILLA

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$9.50

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$10.00

with sauteed onions

SMOKED BRISKET QUESADILLA

SMOKED BRISKET QUESADILLA

$9.50

with sauteed peppers and onions

SMOKED PORK QUESADILLA

$9.50

with scallions

BBQ RIB QUESADILLA

$9.50

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$10.00

BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA

$8.75

REFRIED BEAN

$8.75

ENCHILADA

Served with Rice & Refried Beans
CHEESE ENCHILADAS

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$10.00
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$12.50
VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS

VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS

$12.50

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$14.00

BBQ RIB ENCHILADAS

$12.50

CHORIZO ENCHILADAS

$12.50
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS

CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS

$14.00

with sauteed onions

BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$12.50

with sauteed peppers and onions

SMOKED PORK ENCHILADAS

SMOKED PORK ENCHILADAS

$12.50

with scallions

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$14.00

CHICKEN 🐔

SERVED KITH FOUR SIDES: RICE, BEANS, SALAD, FRENCH FRIES, CORN BREAD OR VEGETABLES
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$13.00
WHOLE CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN

$25.00
2 WHOLE CHICKEN SPECIAL

2 WHOLE CHICKEN SPECIAL

$35.00
WHOLE CHICKEN NO SIDES

WHOLE CHICKEN NO SIDES

$12.00

RICE DISHES

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$12.75

Chicken and rice

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$13.75

Shrimp and rice

ARROZ CON CARNE

ARROZ CON CARNE

$13.75

Steak and Rice

Rice With Shredded Chix

$8.75

Rice With Carne Asada

$9.00

Rice, Beans, Meat

$9.50

Rice, Veggies, Meat

$9.50

Rice Grilld Chix

$9.00

Rice And Refried Beans

$5.00

Rice B. Beans

$5.00

SIDES

RICE

RICE

$3.50

BLACK BEANS

$3.50

REFRIED BEANS

$3.50
FRENCH FRIES 🍟

FRENCH FRIES 🍟

$5.25

VEGETABLES

$4.50
JALAPENO CORN BREAD

JALAPENO CORN BREAD

$3.50
LARGE RICE

LARGE RICE

$6.00

LARGE BLACK BEAN

$6.00

LARGE REFRIED BEANS

$6.00

LARGE VEGGIES

$7.00

WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA

$0.50

SM FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.25

LRG FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.50

CORN TORTILLA

$0.25

SIDE SALAD

$2.50

Grilled Chix With Rice

$9.00

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

Side Grilled Chix

$5.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Smoked Brisket

$5.00

Side Smoked Pork

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side BBQ Rib

$5.00

ALCOHOL 🍹

TECATE

TECATE

$2.00
MODELO

MODELO

$2.00
CORONA

CORONA

$4.00

PACIFICO

$4.00
SANGRIA

SANGRIA

$7.00
RUM PUNCH

RUM PUNCH

$8.00

DRINKS

Up Charge

$1.00

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.50

WATER

$1.65

JARRITOS

$2.50

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

CANNED SODA

$0.92

20OZ BOTTLE

$2.25

GATORADE

$2.25

DIET PEPSI

$0.92

PEPSI

$0.92
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$0.92

WILD CHERRY

$0.92
INCA KOLA

INCA KOLA

$0.92

ORANGE CRUSH

$0.86

SELTZER

$0.92

SIERRA MIST BOTTLE

$2.25

DIET PEPSI BOTTLE

$2.25

PEPSI BOTTLE

$2.25

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.50

PEACH TEA

$2.50

DIET LEMON TEA

$2.50

LEMON TEA

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH JARRITOS

$2.00
LIME JARRITOS

LIME JARRITOS

$2.00
PINEAPPLE JARRITOS

PINEAPPLE JARRITOS

$2.00
MANDARIN JARRITOS

MANDARIN JARRITOS

$2.00
MANGO JARRITOS

MANGO JARRITOS

$2.00

HIBISCUS

$2.75

LIMEADE

$2.50

COOL BLUE GATO

$2.25

LEMON LIME GATO

$2.25

ORANGE GATO

$2.25

KIDS MENU 👶

SERVED WITH RICE OR FRENCH FRIES AN A CAN OF SODA OR BOTTLED WATER
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese and a side of sour cream

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$9.00

Shredded chicken with lettuce and cheese on a flour tortilla

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

Three crispy chicken fingers with a side of ketchup

DESSERT

BROWNIES 🍫

BROWNIES 🍫

$1.84
COOKIES 🍪

COOKIES 🍪

$0.92
FLAN

FLAN

$4.50

SAUCES

YELLOW SAUCE 2OZ

YELLOW SAUCE 2OZ

$0.50
PICO DE GALLO 2OZ

PICO DE GALLO 2OZ

$0.50

CHEESE SAUCE 4OZ

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE 2OZ

$0.50

GREEN STUFF 2OZ

$0.50
SOUR CREAM 2OZ

SOUR CREAM 2OZ

$0.50
CHIPOTLE SC 2OZ

CHIPOTLE SC 2OZ

$0.50

BUFFALO 2OZ

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE 2OZ

$0.50

RANCH 2OZ

$0.50

YELLOW RANCH 2OZ

$0.50
GUAC 2OZ

GUAC 2OZ

$1.00

LIMES

ONIONS/CILANTRO 2OZ

$0.25

WHOLE AVOCADO

$3.00

BALSAMIC 2OZ

$0.50

SHREDDED CHEESE 4OZ

$0.75

JALAPENOS 2OZ

$0.50

ENCHILADA SAUCE 4OZ

$0.75

CHIPOTLE 2OZ

$0.50
TOMATILLO 2OZ

TOMATILLO 2OZ

$0.50

ARBOL 2OZ

$0.50

12 AVOCADO

$1.50

UTENSILS

CHIPOLE SC

$0.25

LUNCH COMBOS

LUNCH COMBO #1

$10.00

LUNCH COMBO #2

$10.00

LUNCH COMBO #3

$10.00

LUNCH COMBO #4

$10.00

BEVERAGE UPCHARGE

$1.00

RETAIL

HOT SAUCE BOTTLE

$5.00
YELLOW SAUCE BOTTLE

YELLOW SAUCE BOTTLE

$7.50

GREEN STUFF BOTTLE

$7.99

Cactus Cafe Catering

CATERING

CORN CHOWDER

$12.00

CHIPS AND CHEESE

$12.00

CHIPS AND GUAC

$18.00

NACHOS

$32.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$37.00

50 PIECE WINGS

$50.00

100 PIECE WINGS

$95.00

HOUSE SALAD

$27.00

SANTA FE SALAD

$32.00

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$25.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$40.00

VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$40.00

CARNE QUESADILLA

$45.00

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$40.00

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$40.00

PORK QUESADILLA

$40.00

BBQ RIB QUESADILLA

$40.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$45.00

CATERING BURRITO

GARDEN BURRITO

$5.75

CHICKEN

$6.75

CARNE ASADA

$7.75

CHORIZO

$6.75

SALMON

$7.75

VEGGIE

$6.00

REFRIED BEAN

$4.00

BLACK BEAN

$4.00

SHRIMP

$7.75

BBQ RIB

$6.75

FISH

$7.00

SMOKED PORK

$6.75

SMOKED BRISKET

$6.75

CATERING ENCHILADAS

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$40.00

CARNE ENCHILADAS

$60.00

CHORIZO ENCHILADAS

$50.00

BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$50.00

SMOKED PORK ENCHILADAS

$50.00

BBQ RIB ENCHILADAS

$50.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$60.00

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$50.00

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$50.00

CATERING RICE DISHES

ARROZ CON POLLO

$45.00

ARROZ CON CARNE

$55.00

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$55.00

CATERING MEATS

CARNE ASADA

$85.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$85.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN

$70.00

CHORIZO

$70.00

SMOKED BRISKET

$75.00

SMOKED PORK

$75.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$75.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$70.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$12.00

CATERING SIDES

MEXICAN RICE

$25.00

BLACK BEANS

$25.00

REFRIED BEANS

$25.00

FRENCH FRIES

$25.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$35.00

CORN BREAD

$30.00

SOUR CREAM BLK

$5.00

SHREDDED CHEESE*

$15.00

TORTILLA BAG

$3.75

SHREDDED LETTUCE BLK

$3.00

CHOPPED TOMATOES BLK

$5.00

CATERING CHIPS SALSA

PICO DE GALLO

$10.50

CHIPOTLE

$11.50

TOMATILLO

$11.50

ARBOL

$11.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
