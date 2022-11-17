Restaurant header imageView gallery

Model Citizen

70 South Oak Street

Ventura, CA 93001

Popular Items

The Italian Sandwich
Side of Fries
Lobster Roll

Lunch

Headwinds hoagie, prosciutto, soppressata, pepperoni, lettuce, herbs, heirloom tomato, aioli, pepper relish.

Baby Gem Salad

$13.00

Baby Gem Lettuces, soft herbs, ricotta salata, shaved cucumber + carrot.

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar dressing, pecorino, croutons, lemon, chive.

The Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Hoagie, prosciutto, soppressata, pepperoni, shrettuce, herbs, sun-dried tomato, aioli, pepper relish.

The Morty D. Sandwich

$14.00

Texas Toast, thick cut mortadella, American cheese, grilled red onion, pickles, mustard, aioli.

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Hoagie, cornmeal fried oysters, shishito tartar, shrettuce, pickled red onion, dill pickles

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Brioche, Kewpie mayo, Old Bay, lemon, celery.

Zucchini Sando

$12.00

Thrice-Cooked Eggplant, Arugula, Salsa Verde, Focaccia. Make it a Parmy + $3

Hot Dog

$10.00

Brioche Bun, Pepper Relish, Aioli, Mustard, Chopped Onion

Double Smash Burger

$14.00

Two Flannery beef patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, aioli.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Sauces

Sd Ranch

$2.50

Sd Butter

$1.75

Sd Lemon Butter

$2.50

Sd Cowboy Butter

$2.50

Sd Chermoula

$2.50

Sd Evoo

$1.75

Sd Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Sd Horseradish

$1.50

Lunch Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$3.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
All online orders include a 10% service charge. We thank you for your patronage.

Location

70 South Oak Street, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

