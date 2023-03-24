Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Original BBQ - Metiarie

review star

No reviews yet

1101 N Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
Ribs Platter, Large (6)
Smoked Half Chicken Platter


Sandwich Meals

Served with two sides and a drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

$11.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$13.75

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$13.75

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Platter Meals

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$12.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style

$12.00
Smoked Half Chicken Platter

Smoked Half Chicken Platter

$13.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter

Smoked Turkey Platter

$15.00

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

$14.50

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$16.50

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Side Platter

$7.75
Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$16.00

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

$15.00

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork Platter

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Platter

$7.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Platter

$7.00

Kids Rib

$7.00

Kids Smoked Wings

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Catfish Platter

$7.00

Kids Catfish Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Platter

$7.00

Single Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$8.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

$8.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$8.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$8.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$9.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

$9.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double Wide Pork

$30.00

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Chicken

$30.00

1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Turkey

$30.00

1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Pork

$42.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Chicken

$42.00

1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Turkey

$42.00

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Bulk Meat

Pound of Smoked Wings

$14.00

Half Pound of Pulled Pork

$7.00

Pound of Pulled Pork

$13.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$9.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$17.00

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey

$10.00

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$20.00

Half Rack of Ribs

$13.50

Rack Of Ribs

$27.50

Single Items

Add Moe

$4.00

Small Side

$1.75

1/2 Pint Side

$4.00

Pint Side

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Website

Location

1101 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001

Directions

Gallery
Moe's Original BBQ image
Moe's Original BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Boy's Pizza - Metairie Road
orange star4.3 • 1,297
2565 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Metairie
orange star4.5 • 504
2700 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
orange starNo Reviews
2300 N. Causeway Blvd. Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Airline Hwy Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Metairie

Acme Oyster House - Metairie
orange star4.3 • 1,706
3000 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza - Metairie Road
orange star4.3 • 1,297
2565 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Riccobono's Peppermill
orange star4.2 • 602
3524 Severn Ave Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
orange star4.0 • 574
3616 N Causeway Blvd Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange star4.2 • 506
2120 David Dr Metairie, LA 70003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Metairie
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston