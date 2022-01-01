Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muddled Thyme 75 West 3rd Street

75 West 3rd Street

Winona, MN 55987

Popular Items

Sausage
Vegan
Crab Artichoke dip with bread

APPS

Crab Artichoke dip with bread

$9.00

crab, artichoke, 3 cheese blend, garlic

Homemade foccacia

$4.00

homemade foccacia, olive oil, balsamic

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

brussel sprouts, pancetta, lemon, mint, chili, arugula

Stuffed mushrooms vegetarian

$12.00

Stuffed mushrooms bacon

$12.00

Spicy candied bacon

$10.00

Bierrocks

$12.00Out of stock

potato roll stuffed with seasonal ingredients

Burrata (season prepared)

$12.00

App Special

$10.00

SALADS

Arugula salad

$11.00

local arugula, cadied walnuts, shaved fennel, goat cheese, pesto walnut oil

Wedge salad

$10.00

Iceberg, bacon, pancetta, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, shaved parm, homemade cruton, homemade caesar

Vegan Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, vegan cheese, homemade cruton, homemade vegan caesar (nut based)

Caprese

$9.50

Fresh tomato, fresh mozza, fresh basil, pesto and balsamic glaze)

Salad special

$11.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$14.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Basic Pep

$15.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Spicy Pep

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, carmelized onions, hot honey drizzle

Vegan

$15.50

butternut squash, vegan garlic spread, caramelized onions, thyme, sage, balsamic glaze

Triple mushroom, cheese and herb

$17.50

olive oil, garlic, three mushroom,three cheese, fontini, gruyere, mozzarella, fresh garlic and herbs

Sausage and herbs

$15.50

tomato sauce, Italian sausage, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, herbs

Fig and Bleu

$18.00

fig spread, gorgonzola, proscuitto, carmelized onions, arugula, balsamic glaze

Yolo

$17.50

tomato, mozzarella, pancetta, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Spicy hawaiian

$16.50

tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, pineapole, hot honey

Cheese

$13.00

Pizza Special

$16.50

Dessert

Salted caramel cheesecake

$7.50

Bronie German Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50

Take out special 9-11 ONLY

Pepperoni

$10.00

Sausage

$10.00

Cheese

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Heineken NA

$4.75

Rose NA

$8.00

Red NA

$8.00

NA Aperol Spritz

NA Gin and Tonic

$8.00

NA Margarita

$8.00

NA Spicy Margarita

$8.00

NA Gin Basil Smash

$8.00

NA Mojito

$8.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic Water

$1.50

Speciality Cocktails

Fjord Fiesta

$7.50

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Sky Blue Sky

$7.00

Gin Basil Smash

$7.00

Beer

Honeycrisp

$4.00

Ulta Light Mich

$3.00

Fair State Sour

$4.00

Mango Blond

$4.00

Surly Octoberfest

$4.00

Surly Ax Man

$5.00

Topling Sudo sue

$5.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$4.00

Wine

Vihno Verde

$5.00

Evolution Riesling

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft cocktail bar serving brick oven pizza, beer, and wine!

Location

75 West 3rd Street, Winona, MN 55987

Directions

