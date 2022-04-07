Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mulberry Street Manchester

981 Main Street

Manchester, CT 06040

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Angry Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Nachos

$16.00

Meatball w/ Bread

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Parm Sticks

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$8.50

Cup Of Soup

$5.50

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Cup Of Gumbo

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Gumbo

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$9.00Out of stock

SALADS

Veggie Caesar W Chx

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mulberry Street Salad

$13.00

Romaine & Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.00

Tequila Lime Chicken Salad

$19.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

WINGS

8 Pc Wing

$13.00

12 Pc Wings

$18.50

18 Pc Wings

$28.00

25 Pc Wings

$38.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

ENTREES

Chicken And Broccoli

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Lasagna

$22.00Out of stock

Pasta Bolognese

$21.00Out of stock

Pasta Marinara

$17.00

Penne A La Vodka

$19.00

Salmon

$26.00

Adult Pasta Butter

$13.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.75

Kid Mac And Cheese

$8.50

Kid Pasta Marinara

$8.50

Kid Chicken Finger & Fries

$8.50

Kid Mac Cheese

$8.50

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

SANDWICHES

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Chicken A La Sulla

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Godfather

$14.50

Chicken & Pesto

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

Portabello And Feta

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet-ADD TOPPINGS

$15.00

Classic Burger

$15.50

Honey Hot Chicken

$15.00

12” BLOCKBUSTER PIZZA

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.50

12" As Good As It Gets

$18.50

12" Backdraft

$18.50

12" Gidget Goes Hawaiian

$18.00

12" Gladiator

$18.50

12" Goodfellas

$18.00

12" Italian Job

$18.00

12" Jaws

$18.00

12" M*A*S*H

$18.00

12" Mighty Ducks

$18.00

12" Natural

$18.00

12" Peter Pan

$18.00

12" Richy Rich

$18.00

12" Seabiscuit

$18.00

12" Secret Garden

$18.00

12" Titanic

$18.50

12" Twister

$18.50

12" Untouchable

$18.50

12" White Castle

$18.50

12" Wild, Wild West

$18.50

12" Wizard Of Oz

$18.00

18” BLOCKBUSTER PIZZA

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

18" As Good As It Gets

$27.00

18" Backdraft

$27.00

18" Gidget Goes Hawaiian

$26.00

18" Gladiator

$27.00

18" Goodfellas

$26.00

18" Italian Job

$26.00

18" Jaws

$26.00

18" M*A*S*H

$26.00

18" Mighty Ducks

$26.00

18" Natural

$26.00

18" Peter Pan

$24.50

18" Richy Rich

$26.00

18" Seabiscuit

$25.00

18" Secret Garden

$26.00

18" Titanic

$27.00

18" Twister

$27.00

18" Untouchable

$27.00

18" White Castle

$27.00

18" Wild, Wild West

$27.00

18" Wizard Of Oz

$26.00

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$14.50

DESSERTS

Blondie

$3.50

Bob's Brownie

$3.50

Bobs Cookies

$2.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Coconut Cake

$8.50

Crème Brulee

$8.50

Semifreddo

$8.50

Snowball

$8.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Dessert Specials

$9.00

Platecharge

$1.75

N/A DRINKS

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Kids Fountain

$1.99

Kids Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Coffee/Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Kids Juice

$2.50

Adult Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

XTRAS

Side Of

Side Pasta Sauces

Sauté Sides

1 Slice Of Bread

$1.25

No Chips

Xtra Salsa

$1.50

Xtra Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Add Ricotta

$3.00

Plate Fee

$2.00

Extra Oyster Cracker

$0.25

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$8.50

Parm Sticks

$10.00

Meatball w/ Bread

$9.00

Nacho Kit

$15.00

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Small Pizza Dough

$4.00

Large Pizza Dough

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00Out of stock

WINGS

8 Pc Wing

$13.00

12 Pc Wings

$18.50

18 Pc Wings

$28.00

25 Pc Wings

$38.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

SALADS

Veggie Caesar W Chx

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mulberry Street Salad

$13.00

Romaine & Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.00

Tequila Lime Chicken Salad

$19.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

ENTREES

Chicken And Broccoli

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Lasagna

$22.00Out of stock

Pasta Bolognese

$21.00Out of stock

Pasta Marinara

$17.00

Penne A La Vodka

$19.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.75

Kid Pasta Marinara

$8.50

Kid Chicken Finger & Fries

$8.50

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Cutlet-ADD TOPPINGS

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Chicken A La Sulla

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Godfather

$14.50

Chicken & Pesto

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

Portabello And Feta

$14.00

Classic Burger

$15.50

Honey Hot Chicken

$15.00

12” BLOCKBUSTER PIZZAS

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.50

12" As Good As It Gets

$18.50

12" Backdraft

$18.50

12" Gidget Goes Hawaiian

$18.00

12" Gladiator

$18.50

12" Goodfellas

$18.00

12" Italian Job

$18.00

12" Jaws

$18.00

12" M*A*S*H

$18.00

12" Mighty Ducks

$18.00

12" Natural

$18.00

12" Richy Rich

$18.00

12" Secret Garden

$18.00

12" Titanic

$18.50

12" Twister

$18.50

12" Untouchable

$18.50

12" White Castle

$18.50

12" Wild, Wild West

$18.50

12" Wizard Of Oz

$18.00

12" Seabiscuit

$15.99

18” BLOCKBUSTER PIZZAS

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

18" As Good As It Gets

$27.00

18" Backdraft

$27.00

18" Gidget Goes Hawaiian

$26.00

18" Gladiator

$27.00

18" Goodfellas

$26.00

18" Italian Job

$26.00

18" Jaws

$26.00

18" M*A*S*H

$26.00

18" Mighty Ducks

$26.00

18" Natural

$26.00

18" Richy Rich

$26.00

18" Seabiscuit

$26.00

18" Secret Garden

$26.00

18" Titanic

$27.00

18" Twister

$27.00

18" Untouchable

$27.00

18" White Castle

$27.00

18" Wild, Wild West

$27.00

18" Wizard Of Oz

$26.00

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$14.50

TOGO DRINKS

2 Liter

$3.99

20oz Drink

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.89

AHA Sparkling Water

$2.89

Dasani Water

$2.40

XTRAS

Side Of

Slice Bread

$1.25

Xtra Sour Cream

$1.50

Add Plates

Add Silverware

Side Pasta Sauces

Sauté Side Of

Xtra Salsa

$1.50

Add Plastic Cups

Add Napkins

Large Take Out Sauces

DESSERTS

Coconut Cake

$8.50

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Crème Brulee

$8.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Bob's Brownie

$3.50

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Dessert Specials

$9.00

APPETIZERS

Cater Pork Sliders

$3.00

Cater Meatball Sliders

$3.00

Cater Angry Shrimp

$3.00

Cater Meatballs Marinara

$37.00

Cater Meatballs Swedish

$37.00

Buffalo Chx Dip Quart

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Quart

$13.00

Small Mac Cheese

$20.00

Large Mac Cheese

$40.00

Nacho Kit

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip Quart

$13.00

SALADS

Cater House Salad

$30.00

Cater Greek Salad

$36.00

Cater Mulberry Salad

$40.00

Cater Romaine and Bleu

$38.00

Cater Caesar

$32.00

SIDES

Cater Regular Mashed Potato

$29.00

Cater Au Gratin Potato

$33.00

Cater Smoked Gouda Au Gratin

$35.00

Cater Boursin Cheese Au Gratin

$35.00

Cater Brussels Sprouts

$33.00

Cater Green Bean Almondine

$33.00

Cater Grilled Vegetables

$38.00

Cater Rice Pilaf

$28.00

Loaf Foccacia Bread

$5.00

MEATS

Cater Chicken Francese

$7.50

Cater Chicken Marsala

$7.50

Cater Chicken Milanese

$7.50

Cater Chicken Piccata

$8.00

Cater Chicken Parmesan

$7.50

Cater Chicken Saltimbocca

$8.00

Cater Cranberry Chicken

$7.50

Cater Lemon Chicken

$7.50

ENTREES

Cater Eggplant Parmesan

$50.00

Cater Sausage and Peppers

$50.00

Cater Penne Bolognese

$50.00

Cater Chicken Broccoli

$47.00

Cater Sausage Broccoli

$47.00

Cater Baked Mac Cheese

$40.00

No Meat Lasagna

$50.00

Cater Penne Marinara

$28.00

Cater Penne Rustica

$52.00

Cater Chicken Marsala Penne

$50.00

Cater Penne Vodka

$42.00

Cater Baked Pasta

$50.00

Cater Vodka Chicken

$57.00

Cater Vodka Shrimp (12)

$75.00

Meat Lasagna

$56.00

DESSERTS

Cater Carrot Cake

$34.00

Cater Mocha Buttercream Cake

$38.00

Cater Chocolate Mousse Cake

$45.00

Cater Italian Cream Cake

$40.00

Cater Rum Cake

$32.00

Cater Coconut Cake

$34.00

Cater Tiramisu

$40.00

Cater Apple Pie

$18.00

CATER GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$36.00

Daily Specials

Buff Chx Eggrolls

$12.00

Retail

Hat

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

V Neck Womens Shirt

$25.00

Short Sleeve Crew

$25.00

St Pattys Crew

$25.00

St Pattys V Neck

$25.00

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Cheese

$14.50

Frozen Pepperoni

$16.20

Frozen Goodfellas

$17.50

Frozen Gladiator

$17.50

Frozen Italian Job

$17.50

Frozen Secret Garden

$17.50

Frozen Mash

$17.50

Frozen Wizard Oz

$17.50

Frozen Backdraft

$17.50

Frozen Titanic

$17.50

Frozen Twister

$17.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

981 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040

Directions

Gallery
Mulberry Street image
Mulberry Street image

