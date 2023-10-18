- Home
Murph's Irish Pub
No reviews yet
401 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
Food Menu
Appetizers
Homemade eggrolls with philly steak and cheese. Option of onion or no onions
Made with fresh chicken breasts and erved with choice of sauce
Hot and Sweet Funnel Fries with Chocolate & Caramel dipping sauces
with Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing
with marinara sauce
topped with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and cheese
10" personal cheese pizza
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, served with sour cream
Flour Tortillas w/Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa
served with choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery
Served w/Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
Salads
Cold Sandwiches
with lettuce and tomato
with lettuce and tomato
slow roasted in house
slow roasted in house
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato
choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna salad, or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon
Soups
Hot Sandwiches
with potato chips and pickle
Pub Favorite! Choice of corned beef, turkey or pastrami, sauerkraut or coleslaw served on grilled rye with thousand island dressing
Homemade fresh daily
with lettuce and tomato
Burgers and Cheesesteaks
Daily Specials
Chicken, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos on a Kaiser Role. Served with Fries
Three mini cheeseburgers served with fries
Half a Club with your selection of meats served with a cup of soup du jour
Roast Beef & Turkey Club made the way you want. Served with chips
Turkey, Bacon & Ranch on a Bagel served with Fries
English Muffin topped with tuna, tomato and cheese broiled. Served with chips
Grilled Shrimp with lettuce, bacon and ceaser dressing in a toasted wrap. Served with chips.
Roast Beef & Pastrami Club made the way you want. Served with chips
Grilled sandwich with Ham, Swiss, Pickles and mustard with an egg dip on sourdough. Served with chips.
Chicken, Steak & Bacon smoothered with BBQ sauce on a sub roll. Served with fries.
1/4 lb hot dog served with tator tops
Shrimp wrapped in Bacon with Lejon Sauce (5)
1/4 lb hot dog served with sweet potato fries
Chicken Parm Sandwich with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with fries
Choice of meat served on a sub rolls made the way you want. Served with chips
Shrimp served over pasta in a garlic sauce.
Homemade cheesy pizza eggrolls (2)
Cheeseburger with bacon, onion rings and bbq sauce. Served with fries.
Homemade crabcake sandwich on a kaiser roll with cocktail or tartar. Served with fries
Beer battered Flounder sandwich served with fries
Personal cheese pizza (toppings additional)
Personal flatbread pizza with cheese (toppings additional)
Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms (5)
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms (5)
Homemade meatload with mashed potatoes, veggies and brown gravy
Pizza flatbread with BBQ chicken
BLT sandwich with avocado. Served with chips
Cheeseburger quesadilla with lettuce and tomatoes
Pepperoni and cheese pizza quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken quesadilla with blue cheese
Homemade cheese steak eggrolls with fried onions & cheese
Homemade and fresh zucchini boats with cheese and crusted parmesan (2)
Egg salad sandwich served with chips
Three tacos in a flour tortilla. Choose between shrimp or fish
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Shots
Cocktails
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles
Cans
Pitchers
Wine
Red
White
Sparkling
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Amazing food and drinks. Great Neighborhood Irish Pub. Come on in we can’t wait to see you!
401 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809