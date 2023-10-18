Food Menu

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (3 Egg Rolls)
$12.00

Homemade eggrolls with philly steak and cheese. Option of onion or no onions

Chicken Tenders
$13.00

Made with fresh chicken breasts and erved with choice of sauce

French Fries
$5.50
Funnel Fries
$7.50

Hot and Sweet Funnel Fries with Chocolate & Caramel dipping sauces

Loaded Fries
$11.00

with Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00

with marinara sauce

Nachos
$10.00

topped with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and cheese

Onion Petals w/Blooming Onion Sauce
$8.50
Onion Rings
$5.00
Personal Pizza - Cheese (Toppings additional)
$10.00

10" personal cheese pizza

Potato Skins
$9.00

topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, served with sour cream

Quesadilla
$10.00

Flour Tortillas w/Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Steamed Shrimp
$12.50
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.00
Tator Tots
$6.00
Wing Dings or Boneless Wings
$12.00

served with choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery

Wings (10 wings)
$15.00

Served w/Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery

Nachos 1/2 order
$5.00

Salads

Side Salad
$5.50
Wedge Salad
$10.00

iceberg, tomato, bacon and blue cheese

Garden Salad
$10.00
Chef Salad
$14.00

with roasted turkey, ham, provolone, swiss and egg wedges

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.00

with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.00

with lettuce and tomato

Roasted Turkey Sandwich
$12.00

slow roasted in house

Roast Beef Sandwich
$12.00

slow roasted in house

The BLT
$9.00

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato

Club Sandwich
$12.00

choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna salad, or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon

Soups

Crock of French Onion Soup
$8.50

Homemade with beef stock, caramalized onions, topped with melted cheese and onion straws

Chili
$7.50

Warm and delicious made with ground beef, beans and mix of peppers

Soup de Jour
$7.00

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

with potato chips and pickle

Reuben
$12.00

Pub Favorite! Choice of corned beef, turkey or pastrami, sauerkraut or coleslaw served on grilled rye with thousand island dressing

Keilbasa and Sauerkraut
$12.00
Hot Roast Beef Au Jus
$12.00
Meatball Sandwich
$12.00

Homemade fresh daily

Grilled Chicken Breast
$13.00

with lettuce and tomato

Burgers and Cheesesteaks

Charbroiled 8 oz Burger
$12.00

Cooked to your temperature

Steak Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Steak Sandwich
$13.00

Made with fresh chicken breast

Daily Specials

Backdraft
$12.50

Chicken, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos on a Kaiser Role. Served with Fries

Sliders
$12.00

Three mini cheeseburgers served with fries

Sandwich & Soup
$12.00

Half a Club with your selection of meats served with a cup of soup du jour

Nigerian Club
$12.00

Roast Beef & Turkey Club made the way you want. Served with chips

Turkey Bacon Melt
$12.00

Turkey, Bacon & Ranch on a Bagel served with Fries

Tuna Melt
$11.00

English Muffin topped with tuna, tomato and cheese broiled. Served with chips

Shrimp Wrap
$11.00

Grilled Shrimp with lettuce, bacon and ceaser dressing in a toasted wrap. Served with chips.

New Yorker Club
$14.00

Roast Beef & Pastrami Club made the way you want. Served with chips

Montecristo
$13.00

Grilled sandwich with Ham, Swiss, Pickles and mustard with an egg dip on sourdough. Served with chips.

Barnyard
$13.00

Chicken, Steak & Bacon smoothered with BBQ sauce on a sub roll. Served with fries.

1/4 Dog with Tots
$9.00

1/4 lb hot dog served with tator tops

Shrimp Lejon
$12.00

Shrimp wrapped in Bacon with Lejon Sauce (5)

1/4 Dog with Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00

1/4 lb hot dog served with sweet potato fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich
$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with fries

Mini Subs
$10.00

Choice of meat served on a sub rolls made the way you want. Served with chips

Shrimp Scampi
$12.00

Shrimp served over pasta in a garlic sauce.

Pizza Rolls
$6.00

Homemade cheesy pizza eggrolls (2)

Rodeo Burger
$13.00

Cheeseburger with bacon, onion rings and bbq sauce. Served with fries.

Crabcake Sandwich
$12.50

Homemade crabcake sandwich on a kaiser roll with cocktail or tartar. Served with fries

Fried Flounder Sandwich
$9.00

Beer battered Flounder sandwich served with fries

Personal Pizza - Cheese
$9.00

Personal cheese pizza (toppings additional)

Flatbread Pizza - Cheese
$6.00

Personal flatbread pizza with cheese (toppings additional)

Stuffed Mushrooms
$8.00

Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms (5)

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
$12.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms (5)

Meatloaf
$16.00

Homemade meatload with mashed potatoes, veggies and brown gravy

BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$11.00

Pizza flatbread with BBQ chicken

Avocado BLT
$11.00

BLT sandwich with avocado. Served with chips

Cheeseburger Quesadilla
$12.50

Cheeseburger quesadilla with lettuce and tomatoes

Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla
$11.00

Pepperoni and cheese pizza quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00

Buffalo Chicken quesadilla with blue cheese

Cheese Steak Eggrolls
$12.00

Homemade cheese steak eggrolls with fried onions & cheese

Zucchini Boats
$6.00

Homemade and fresh zucchini boats with cheese and crusted parmesan (2)

Eggsalad Sandwich
$8.00

Egg salad sandwich served with chips

Tacos
$10.00

Three tacos in a flour tortilla. Choose between shrimp or fish

Phillies Specials

$1 Dogs
$1.00

Phillies home only

3/4 pd dog
$3.00
Appetizer Sampler
$10.00
Loaded Potato Chips
$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

BARTON
$6.00+
CIROC
$9.00+
GREY GOOSE
$8.00+
PINNACLE CHERRY
$7.00+
PINNACLE GRAPE
$7.00+
PINNACLE VANILLA
$7.00+
3 OLIVES PINEAPPLE
$7.00+
W. SON LIME
$7.00+
W. SON LEMON
$7.00+
W. SON BLUEBERRY
$7.00+
W. SON WATERMELON
$7.00+
W. SON STRAWBERRY
$7.00+
W. SON RASPBERRY
$7.00+
W. SON CUCUMBER
$7.00+
W. SON PEACH
$7.00+
W. SON GRAPEFRUIT
$7.00+
W. SON ORANGE
$7.00+
TITOS
$7.00+
SMIRNOFF SOUR
$7.00+
SMIRNOFF R,W,B
$7.00+
STATESIDE
$7.50+
STEEL BLU
$7.00+

Gin

BARTON GIN
$6.00+
BEEFEATER
$7.00+
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$7.00+
TANGERAY
$7.00+

Rum

BACARDI
$7.00+
BACARDI LIMON
$7.00+
BARTON RUM
$6.00+
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$7.00+
MALIBU
$7.00+
MOUNT GAY
$7.00+
MYERS
$7.00+
PARROT BAY
$7.00+

Tequila

1800
$8.50+
CASAMIGOS
$8.50+
CUTWATER BLANCO
$8.00+
CUTWATER RESPASADO
$8.00+
DON JULIO
$9.00+
JOSE GOLD
$7.00+
JOSE SILVER
$7.00+
MI CAMPO
$8.00
MONTEZUMA TEQUILLA
$6.00+
PATRON
$8.50+

Whiskey

2 GINGERS
$6.00+
BARTON WHISKEY
$6.00+
BULLEIT
$6.00+
CANADIAN CLUB
$7.00+
CROWN APPLE
$8.50+
CROWN PEACH
$8.50+
CROWN ROYAL
$8.50+
DICKEL
$7.50+
IRISH MIST
$7.50+
JACK DANIEL'S
$7.50+
JACK DANIEL'S FIRE
$7.50+
JACK DANIEL'S HONEY
$7.50+
JAMESON
$7.50+
JAMESON BARREL
$8.50+
JIM BEAM
$7.50+
JIM BEAM FIRE
$7.50+
JIM BEAM VANILLA
$7.50+
KNOB CREEK
$7.50+
MAKERS MARK
$7.00+
OLD GRANDAD
$7.00+
Paulie - Whiskey
$6.50
POWERS
$6.00+
SEAGRAMS 7
$7.00+
SEAGRAMS VO
$7.00+
SKREWBALL
$0.00+
SKREWBALL (Copy)
$7.50+
SLANE
$7.50+
SOUTHERN COMFORT
$7.60+
TULLEMORDEW
$7.00+
WILD TURKEY
$7.00+
WOODFORD RESERVE
$7.50+
YUKON JACK
$7.00+

Scotch

CHIVAS REGAL
$8.50+
DEWARS
$8.50+
J & B
$7.00+
JOHNNY WALKER BL
$8.50+
JOHNNY WALKER RD
$7.00+
AMBLER CONTRADICTION
$7.50+

Liqueurs/Cordials

AMARETTO BARTON
$6.00+
DISARONO
$8.50+
GOLDSCHLAGER
$8.00+
RUMPLEMINTZ
$7.00+
COINTREAU
$7.00+
DRAMBUIE
$8.50+
FRANGELICA
$7.50+
GRAND MARINER
$8.50+
JAGERMEISTER
$7.00+
KAHLUA
$8.50+
SAMBROSCO
$6.00+
FIREBALL
$7.00+
RUM CHATA
$7.00+
RUM CHATA PEPPERMT
$7.00+
CREME DE MENTH WHITE
$6.00+
CREME DE MENTH GR
$6.00+
BLACKBERRY BRANDY
$6.00+
GINGER BRANDY
$6.00+
CREME DE CACAO
$6.00+
HAZELNUT
$6.00+
RAZZMATZZ
$6.00+
BUTTERSHOTS
$6.00+
B N B
$8.00+
E & J
$6.00+
HENNESSEY
$9.00+
BRADYS
$6.00+
BAILEYS
$7.00+
CREME DE BANANA
$6.00+
MELON
$6.00+
PEACH
$6.00+
STRAWBERRY
$6.00+
SOUR APPLE
$6.00+
WATERMELON
$6.00+
SAMBUCA
$8.00+
ROCK N RYE
$7.00+

Shots

Bomb
$7.00
Butterfinger
$6.50
Car Bomb
$8.00
White Tea
$6.50
Jager Cup Bomb
$6.50
Buttery Nipple
$6.50
Kamikaze
$6.50
Sour Patch
$6.50
Jager Drop Bomb
$8.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.50
Irish Breakfast
$8.00
Jolly Rancher
$6.50
Green Tea
$7.00
White Gummy Bear
$6.50
Leprechaun
$6.50
Red Headed Fairy
$6.50
Grape Gatorade
$6.50
Red Death
$7.00
Phillies Bomb
$6.50
Eagles Bomb
$6.50
Birthday Cake
$7.00
Chocolate Birthday
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Pimp Juice
$7.50
White Russian (Rail)
$10.00
White Russian (Kaluha)
$12.00
Fuzzy Nipple
$6.50
Skittles Bomb
$7.00
Shamrock (Rail)
$6.50
Shamrock (Premium)
$6.50

Cocktails

Bay Breeze
$9.50
Bloody Mary
$9.50
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Gimlet
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$8.50
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.50
Malibu Bay Breeze
$11.50
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$11.50
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.50
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Screwdriver
$9.50
Sea Breeze
$9.50
Stinger
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.50
Toasted Almond
$12.00
Tom Collins
$8.50
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Draft ALLAGASH
$6.00
Draft BLUE MOON
$6.00
Draft COORS LIGHT
$4.00
Draft DOGFISH 60
$6.50
Draft DOWNEAST CIDER
$6.00
Draft GUINNESS
$6.00
Draft LAGANITAS
$6.50
Draft MILLER LITE
$4.00
MICH. ULTRA
$5.00
Draft NEW BELGIUM
$5.50
Draft SMITWICK
$6.00
Draft STELLA
$5.50
Draft YARDS
$5.50
Draft YUENGLING
$4.00
Draft HOOPTEA with W,S. VODKA
$6.50
Draft NFL DOMESTIC PITCHER
$12.00
Draft DOGFISH 60 C & D
$6.00
Paulie Beer
$5.50

Bottles

ALLAGASH
$5.50
AMSTEL LIGHT
$3.75
BUD LITE
$3.75
BUD LITE LIME
$3.75
BUDWEISER
$3.75
COORS LIGHT
$3.75
COORS ORIGINAL
$3.75
CORONA
$4.75
CORONA LIGHT
$4.75
CORONA PREMIERE
$4.75
HEINEKIN
$4.75
HEINEKIN 0.0
$4.75
HEINEKIN LIGHT
$4.75
HEINEKIN SILVER
$4.75
HIGH LIFE
$3.75
LOADED CORONA
$7.50
MICHELOB ULTRA
$3.75
MILLER LITE
$3.75
MODELO
$5.50
NFL DOMESTIC BUCKET
$15.00
O'DOULS
$3.75
PBR
$3.75
ROLLING ROCK
$3.75
SMITWICK
$4.75
YUENGLING
$3.75
YUENGLING FLIGHT
$3.75
YUENGLING LIGHT
$3.75

Cans

BUDWEISER ALUM
$4.00
BUD LITE ALUM
$4.00
COORS LIGHT
$4.00
DOWNEAST CIDER
$6.00
GINGER BEER
$4.00
MILLER LITE
$4.00
STATESIDE VODKA & SODA
$7.00
STATESIDE ICED TEA
$7.00
STATESIDE TEA & LEMONADE
$7.00
STATESIDE PEACH TEA
$7.00
STATESIDE LEMONADE
$7.00
DB SMASH LEMONADE
$7.50
DB SMASH GRAPEFRUIT
$7.50
DB SMASH STRAWBERRY MARG
$7.50
CUTWATER MANGO MARG.
$8.00
WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY
$6.00
WHITE CLAW MANGO
$6.00
WHITE CLAW LIME
$6.00
WHITE CLAW PEACH
$6.00
WHITE CLAW WATERMELON
$6.00
WHITECLAW OTHERS
$6.00
NUTROL BLACK CHERRY
$5.00
VIZZY VARIETY
$5.00
MONSTER BEAST GREEN
$6.00
MONSTER BEAST WHITE
$6.00
MONSTER BEAST BERRY
$6.00
MONSTER BEAST PEACH
$6.00
NFL WHITECLAW BUCKET
$20.00

Pitchers

Domestic
$12.00

Wine

Red

DARK HORSE CAB
$6.50
DARK HORSE PINOT NOIR
$6.50
DARK HORSE RED BLEND
$6.50
DARK HORSE SAV. BLANC
$6.50
101 NORTH CAB
$6.50

White

DARK HORSE SAV BLANC
$6.50
NORTH 101 CHARDONNAY
$6.50
NORTH 101 PINOT GRIGIO
$6.50
NORTH 101 MOSCATO
$6.50
CAVIT PINOT GRIGO
$6.50

Rosé

SUTTER HOME WHITE ZIN
$6.50

Sparkling

BAREFOOT BUBBLES
$7.00
PROSECCO
$9.00

N/A Beverages

COKE
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
GINGER ALE
$3.00
LEMON LIME
$3.00
ICED TEA
$3.00
PINK LEMONADE
$3.00
CRANBERRY
$4.00
ORANGE JUICE
$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$4.00
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$4.00
TONIC
$3.00
CLUB
$3.00
REDBULL
$4.00