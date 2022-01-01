Nalu Dewey

Main picView gallery

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Pineapple

$9.99

salted caramel sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

salsa, & jalapeños

Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers

$11.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

buffalo, mango habanero, huli bbq, pupu, or teriyaki

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

garlic, lemon, butter, paprika (traditional Hawaiian street food served at local shrimp trucks)

Nalu Nachos

$16.99

1lb shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream,

Pupu Edamame

$9.99

garlic, ginger, soy sauce, & sweet chili

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

roasted corn, jalapeno, queso fresco, parmesan, lime, cilantro, & tortilla chips

Side of Fries

$4.00

Chips & salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$4.00

Chips & Sals/Gauc

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Soup & Salads

Creamy Seafood Chowder

$11.99

tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallops, onions, celery, carrots, & potatoes

Caesar Salad

$11.99

romaine, wonton crisps, & shaved parmesan

House Salad

$10.99

romaine, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, wonton crisps, queso fresco, cucumber, radish, & mango pineapple vinaigrette

Nalu Signature Cobb

$17.99

huli huli bbq chicken, romaine, cucumbers, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, queso fresco & mango pineapple vinaigrette

Poke

Rainbow Poke

$19.99

Tuna, Salmon, and Shrimp w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Salmon Poke

$15.99

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Shrimp Poke

$15.99

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Spicy Salmon Poke

$15.99

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Spicy Tuna Poke

$17.99

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Traditional Tuna Poke

$17.99

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Fried Chicken Poke

$15.99

Veggie poke

$12.99

Street Tacos

Blackened Tuna Taco

$16.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$14.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Huli BBQ Chicken Taco

$12.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Japanese Fried Chicken Taco

$13.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Kalua Pulled Pork Taco

$13.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$14.99

Grilled Rockfish Taco

$15.99

Tempura Rockfish Taco

$15.99

Short Rib Taco

$14.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

12 Hour Kalua Pork

$13.99

huli bbq sauce & Nalu slaw (All served w/ fries)

Big Island Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

Blackened Tuna Blt Wrap

$16.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

Huli Huli Bbq Chicken Wrap

$13.99

American cheese, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)

Japanese Fried Chicken

$13.99

w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw (All served w/ fries)

King Kamehameha Surf & Turf Burrito

$19.99

flank steak, shrimp, spicy mayo, Nalu slaw, queso fresco & sour cream (All served w/ fries)

Spam Blt

$13.99

spam, grilled pineapple, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)

Tempura Rockfish Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened Rockfish Sand

$15.99

Smash Burgers

All American

$15.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato (Served w/ Fries)

Big Kahuna

$17.99

grilled pineapple, SPAM, teriyaki sauce (Served w/ Fries)

Impossible Burger

$16.99

teriyaki, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole (Served w/ Fries)

Ono Burger

$20.99

American cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & spicy mayo served between two grilled cheese sandwiches (Served w/ Fries)

The Loco Moco

$19.99

sticky rice, two burgers, two eggs sunny side up, & smothered in gravy (substitute burger for Japanese fried chicken option)

Fried chicken loco

$19.99

Lava Burger

$15.99

Entrees

Fried Rice Bowl

$14.99

sticky rice, egg, edamame, carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, & scallions

Parmesan Crusted Rockfish

$27.99

served with sticky rice & pupu green beans

Pad Thai

$16.99

stir fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind, cilantro, green beans, carrots, crushed peanuts, & scallions

Teriyaki Grilled Pineapple Salmon

$24.99

served with sticky rice & Nalu slaw

Huli Pork Chop

$25.99

Ramen Bowl

$19.99

Desserts

Birthday Cake

Brownie & Ice cream

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Brownie Hula Pie

$9.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

OG Hula Pie

$9.99

Oreo crust, vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut flakes, macadamia nuts, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream

Salted Carmel Hula Pie

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Rockfish Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Pineapple

$2.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Spam

$3.00

Side Pork Belly

$6.00

Side shrimp

$8.00

Side chicken

$8.00

Side short rib

$10.00

Side salmon

$10.00

Gluten Free

GF Nalu Nachos

$16.99

1lb shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream,

GF Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

buffalo, mango habanero, huli bbq, pupu, or teriyaki

GF Bacon Wrapped Pineapple

$9.99

salted caramel sauce

GF Edamame

$9.99

garlic, lemon, butter, paprika (traditional Hawaiian street food served at local shrimp trucks)

GF Street Corn

$9.99

GF Creamy Seafood Chowder

$11.99

tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallops, onions, celery, carrots, & potatoes

GF House Salad

$10.99

romaine, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, wonton crisps, queso fresco, cucumber, radish, & mango pineapple vinaigrette

GF Caesar Salad

$11.99

romaine, wonton crisps, & shaved parmesan

GF Nalu Signature Cobb

$17.99

huli huli bbq chicken, romaine, cucumbers, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, queso fresco & mango pineapple vinaigrette

GF Traditional Tuna Poke

$17.99

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Salmon Poke

$15.99

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Rainbow Poke

$19.99

Tuna, Salmon, and Shrimp w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Shrimp Poke

$15.99

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Grilled Shrimp Taco

$14.99

GF Grilled Rockfish taco

$15.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

GF Blackened Tuna Taco

$16.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

GF SHORT RIB TACO

$14.99

GF Blackened Tuna Blt Wrap

$16.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

GF Big Island Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

GF Blackened Mahi

$15.99

Nalu slaw, avocado, & baja sauce (All served w/ fries)

GF Spam Blt

$11.99

spam, grilled pineapple, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)

GF All American

$15.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato (Served w/ Fries)

GF Fried Rice Bowl

$14.99

sticky rice, egg, edamame, carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, & scallions

GF Grilled Salmon

$24.99

GF Grilled rockfish

$27.99

GF PORK CHOP

$25.99

GF Brownie

$5.99

GF Side of Fries

$4.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

High quality H2O

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free

$4.50

Virgin Strawberry

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin pineapple whip

$8.00

Coconut

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light BTL

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

DF Blood Crush

$6.00

DF Blue Hen

$6.00

Guinness

$6.50

High noon

$6.00Out of stock

Loyal

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.50

Nutrl

$6.00

O'douls

$5.50Out of stock

Sam Oct Fest

$6.00

Truly Cherry

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Allagash

$7.00

Bells

$7.00

Big Oyster Hammerheads

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light DFT

$6.00

Cigar City

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Dales Pale

$7.00Out of stock

Death by Coconut

$7.00

Dog Fish 60

$7.00

Dog Fish Hazy-O

$7.00

Down east cider

$7.00

Draft Sample

Evil Genius

$7.00

Evolution Pine'hople

$7.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Kona Longboard

$7.00

Kona Mai Time

$7.00Out of stock

Land Shark

$6.00

Mango Cart

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Shiner Peach Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Shock Top

$7.00

Stella Artios

$7.00

Troegs

$7.00

Yards

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Baby Wipe

$14.99

Bahama Mama

$11.99

Bay Breeze

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blow Job SHT

$8.00

Bourbon Crush

$9.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.99

Dirty banana

$14.99

Dirty Shirley

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grape Bomb

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Gummybear Sht

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Ice Pick

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

John Daly

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Crush

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lime Crush

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.99

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange Bomb

$9.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Pain Killer

$11.99

Paloma

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.99

Puple Gatorade

$8.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On the Beach

$8.00

Skittle Bomb

$9.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Spring Water

$8.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$11.99

Surfer On Acid

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Trash Can

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Watermelon Crush

$10.00Out of stock

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea

$8.00

Mind eraser

$7.00

Aloha Felicia

$12.99

Back Scratcher

$12.99

Banana Bread Old Fashione

$12.99

Carlitos Way

$10.00

COCONUT BOMB

$8.00

Coconut Iced Coffee

$12.99

Hibiscus Bourbon

$14.99

Kapu

$14.99

Luau Coconut Mojito

$16.99

Maui Mule

$12.99

Nalu Mai Tai

$12.99

Nuthin but a thang

$11.99

Pineapple Margarita

$14.99

The Wipe Out

$49.99

Tropical Fizz

$11.99

Blue Margarita

$9.99

Happy To Do It

$14.99

Lava Flow

$14.99

Pineapple Whip

$11.99

GM Floater

$3.00

Myers Floater

$3.00

Blue Lagoon

$14.99

Coconut Guava

$14.99

Kona Espresso

$14.99

Nalu Hawaiian

$14.99

Sunset Beach

$14.99

Liquor

Deep Eddy Mix

$8.00

DF vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel Mix

$9.50

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.00

Smirnoff Grape Vodka

$8.00

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$8.00

Smirnoff Lemon

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Smirnoff Watermel

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DF gin

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Black Cat

$7.50

Captain Morgan Coco

$8.00

Captain Morgan Pinea

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spice

$8.00

Captain Morgan Whit

$8.00

Coconut cartel

$8.00

DF Rum

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Flora de Cana 25

$20.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Repo

$10.00

Claze Azul

$18.00

Don 1942

$26.00

Don Juio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Patron platinum

$26.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Tequila Mix

$7.50

Basil Haden

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

VO

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Grand Marnier MX

$10.00

Grand Marnier 100

$25.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Rumple

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Sambuca

$8.00

GM Shot

$8.00

Wine

Maggio Cabernet GLS

$12.00

Old Zin Red Blend GLS

$12.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Maggio Cabernet BTL

$39.00

Old Zin Red Blend BTL

$39.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

Old Zin Vines Rose GLS

$12.00

Castalidi Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Old Zin Vines Rose BTL

$39.00

Castalidi Prosecco BTL

$39.00

Old Soul Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Bogel Sav Blanc GLS

$10.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Old Soul Chardonnay BTL

$39.00

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$69.00

Bogel Sav Blanc BTL

$32.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

NALU TSHIRTS

NALU TOP GUN SHIRT

$25.00

NALU GREY SHIRT

$25.00

NALU TEAL SHIRT

$25.00

NALU LONG SLEEVE

$35.00

EMP TEE

$15.00

EMP LONG

$20.00

MISC

NALU HOT SAUCE

$10.00

Back scratcher

$4.00

Bucket

$10.00

Food

Nalu Nachos

$16.99

1lb shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream,

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

buffalo, mango habanero, huli bbq, pupu, or teriyaki

Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers

$11.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Fish n Chips W/ Baja

$11.99

Chicken Fingers & Crinkles

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1308 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

