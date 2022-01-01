- Home
Nalu Dewey
No reviews yet
1308 Coastal Hwy
Dewey Beach, DE 19971
Starters
Bacon Wrapped Pineapple
salted caramel sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
salsa, & jalapeños
Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers
served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Wings (8)
buffalo, mango habanero, huli bbq, pupu, or teriyaki
Coconut Shrimp
served with sweet chili sauce
Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp
garlic, lemon, butter, paprika (traditional Hawaiian street food served at local shrimp trucks)
Nalu Nachos
1lb shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream,
Pupu Edamame
garlic, ginger, soy sauce, & sweet chili
Street Corn Dip
roasted corn, jalapeno, queso fresco, parmesan, lime, cilantro, & tortilla chips
Side of Fries
Chips & salsa
Chips & Guac
Chips & Sals/Gauc
Chips & Queso
Soup & Salads
Creamy Seafood Chowder
tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallops, onions, celery, carrots, & potatoes
Caesar Salad
romaine, wonton crisps, & shaved parmesan
House Salad
romaine, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, wonton crisps, queso fresco, cucumber, radish, & mango pineapple vinaigrette
Nalu Signature Cobb
huli huli bbq chicken, romaine, cucumbers, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, queso fresco & mango pineapple vinaigrette
Poke
Rainbow Poke
Tuna, Salmon, and Shrimp w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips
Salmon Poke
w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips
Shrimp Poke
w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips
Spicy Salmon Poke
w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips
Spicy Tuna Poke
w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips
Traditional Tuna Poke
w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips
Fried Chicken Poke
Veggie poke
Street Tacos
Blackened Tuna Taco
All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw
Coconut Shrimp Taco
All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw
Huli BBQ Chicken Taco
All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw
Japanese Fried Chicken Taco
All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw
Kalua Pulled Pork Taco
All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Grilled Rockfish Taco
Tempura Rockfish Taco
Short Rib Taco
Sandwiches & Wraps
12 Hour Kalua Pork
huli bbq sauce & Nalu slaw (All served w/ fries)
Big Island Cheesesteak Wrap
blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)
Blackened Tuna Blt Wrap
blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)
Huli Huli Bbq Chicken Wrap
American cheese, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)
Japanese Fried Chicken
w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw (All served w/ fries)
King Kamehameha Surf & Turf Burrito
flank steak, shrimp, spicy mayo, Nalu slaw, queso fresco & sour cream (All served w/ fries)
Spam Blt
spam, grilled pineapple, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)
Tempura Rockfish Sandwich
Blackened Rockfish Sand
Smash Burgers
All American
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato (Served w/ Fries)
Big Kahuna
grilled pineapple, SPAM, teriyaki sauce (Served w/ Fries)
Impossible Burger
teriyaki, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole (Served w/ Fries)
Ono Burger
American cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & spicy mayo served between two grilled cheese sandwiches (Served w/ Fries)
The Loco Moco
sticky rice, two burgers, two eggs sunny side up, & smothered in gravy (substitute burger for Japanese fried chicken option)
Fried chicken loco
Lava Burger
Entrees
Fried Rice Bowl
sticky rice, egg, edamame, carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, & scallions
Parmesan Crusted Rockfish
served with sticky rice & pupu green beans
Pad Thai
stir fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind, cilantro, green beans, carrots, crushed peanuts, & scallions
Teriyaki Grilled Pineapple Salmon
served with sticky rice & Nalu slaw
Huli Pork Chop
Ramen Bowl
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Sides
Gluten Free
NA Beverages
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Mr. Pibb
Lemonade
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
High quality H2O
Apple
Cranberry
Lemonade
Orange
Pineapple Juice
Coffee
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Espresso
EMP Red Bull
Red Bull
Sugar Free
Virgin Strawberry
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin pineapple whip
Coconut
Beer
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
DF Blood Crush
DF Blue Hen
Guinness
High noon
Loyal
Miller Lite
Nutrl
O'douls
Sam Oct Fest
Truly Cherry
Truly Pineapple
Twisted Tea
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
Yuengling
Allagash
Bells
Big Oyster Hammerheads
Bud Light DFT
Cigar City
Corona Premier
Dales Pale
Death by Coconut
Dog Fish 60
Dog Fish Hazy-O
Down east cider
Draft Sample
Evil Genius
Evolution Pine'hople
Kona Big Wave
Kona Longboard
Kona Mai Time
Land Shark
Mango Cart
Michelob Ultra
Pacifico
Shiner Peach Wheat
Shock Top
Stella Artios
Troegs
Yards
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Baby Wipe
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blow Job SHT
Bourbon Crush
Car Bomb
Cherry Bomb
Cosmo
Dark & Stormy
Dirty banana
Dirty Shirley
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grape Bomb
Grapefruit Crush
Green Tea
Gummybear Sht
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Ice Pick
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
John Daly
Kamikaze
Lemon Crush
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Lime Crush
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Malibu Bay Breeze
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Orange Bomb
Orange Crush
Pain Killer
Paloma
Pina Colada
Puple Gatorade
Rum Punch
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On the Beach
Skittle Bomb
Slippery Nipple
Spring Water
Strawberry Daquiri
Surfer On Acid
Tequila Sunrise
Trash Can
Vegas Bomb
Watermelon Crush
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
White Tea
Mind eraser
Aloha Felicia
Back Scratcher
Banana Bread Old Fashione
Carlitos Way
COCONUT BOMB
Coconut Iced Coffee
Hibiscus Bourbon
Kapu
Luau Coconut Mojito
Maui Mule
Nalu Mai Tai
Nuthin but a thang
Pineapple Margarita
The Wipe Out
Tropical Fizz
Blue Margarita
Happy To Do It
Lava Flow
Pineapple Whip
GM Floater
Myers Floater
Blue Lagoon
Coconut Guava
Kona Espresso
Nalu Hawaiian
Sunset Beach
Liquor
Deep Eddy Mix
DF vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel Mix
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Grape Vodka
Smirnoff Grapefruit
Smirnoff Lemon
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermel
Titos
Bombay Saphire
DF gin
Empress
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bacardi
Black Cat
Captain Morgan Coco
Captain Morgan Pinea
Captain Morgan Spice
Captain Morgan Whit
Coconut cartel
DF Rum
Diplomatico
Flora de Cana 25
Malibu
Meyers
Mount Gay
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Claze Azul
Don 1942
Don Juio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Patron platinum
Patron Silver
Tequila Mix
Basil Haden
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
VO
Woodford Reserve
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Grand Marnier MX
Grand Marnier 100
Jagermeister
Irish Cream
Rumple
Kahlua
Tuaca
Fireball
Sambuca
GM Shot
Wine
Maggio Cabernet GLS
Old Zin Red Blend GLS
Old Soul Pinot Noir GLS
Maggio Cabernet BTL
Old Zin Red Blend BTL
Old Soul Pinot Noir BTL
Old Zin Vines Rose GLS
Castalidi Prosecco GLS
Old Zin Vines Rose BTL
Castalidi Prosecco BTL
Old Soul Chardonnay GLS
Bogel Sav Blanc GLS
Cielo Pinot Grigio GLS
Old Soul Chardonnay BTL
Cakebread Chardonnay BTL
Bogel Sav Blanc BTL
Cielo Pinot Grigio BTL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1308 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971