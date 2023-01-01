Starboard Claw 1818 Coastal Highway

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starboard Claw

review star

No reviews yet

1818 Coastal Highway

Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Apps

CALAMARI & CLAMS

$12.00

CHEESE & BREAD

$25.00Out of stock

COCONUT SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

FISH STICKS

$12.00

KILO POT OF MUSSELS

$15.00Out of stock

LOBSTER CORN DOGS

$25.00

MOZZARELLA LOGS

$12.00

PIGS ON THE WING

$14.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00Out of stock

TURF & SURFBOARD

$28.00

WINGS

$15.00

Soup/Salads

Oyster & Crab Stew

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Claw Caesar Salad

$12.00

Smashed Burrata Salad

$14.00

Handhelds

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Claw Burger

$18.00

Crab & Mozzarella

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

Grilled Summer Vegetable Wrap

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$31.00

The Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Steamers

2.5# WHOLE Maine Lobster

$90.00

Blue Crab Claws

$12.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Claws

$12.00Out of stock

Maine Lobster Claws

$8.00

North Atlantic Lobster Tail

$25.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00+

Rhode Island Jonah Crab Claws

$12.00

U/10 Chilled Jumbo Shrimp

$5.00

Virginia Top Neck Clams

$18.00

Bourbon BBQ Salmon

$12.00

BLUE CRABS - MEDIUM

$7.00

BLUE CRABS - LARGE

$9.00

BLUE CRABS - XTRA LARGE

$11.00

BLUE CRABS - JUMBO

$15.00

Entrees

Chef's Daily - Bronzino

$70.00

Chef's Daily - Red Snapper

$60.00

Chef's Daily - Florida Pompino

$50.00

Delmarva Roadside Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Delmarva Steam Pot

$27.00

Florida Grouper

$30.00

Herb-Pepper Rubbed Hanger Steak

$29.00

House Smoked Ribs

$20.00+

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Sides

Barbequed Carrots

$7.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.50+

Delaware Corn Dodgers

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Summer Succotash

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Extra Wontons

$1.00

Extra Crustini

$2.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Dewey's "STBF" Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Key Lime Creme Brulee

$10.00

Seasonal Stone Fruit

$10.00

Kid's Menu

KIDS SALMON

$10.00

KIDS ROASTED CHICKEN

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

We are committed to serving fresh, high quality seafood from the Delmarva region, highlighting the diverse, coastal cuisine of our local community.

Location

1818 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

