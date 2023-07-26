- Home
- /
- Santa Cruz
- /
- Namaste Grill & Bar
Namaste Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
303 Beach Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZER
SMALL PLATES
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy patties stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.
Avocado Millet Chat
Fresh Avocadoes, spiced potatoes, yogurt, sav, millet and pomegranate.
Masala Fries
Traditional fries with Indian twist
Vegetable Momo
Famous Nepalese dumpling with veggies 8ps
Fried Calamari
Monterey's calamari with Indian dipping sauce
Chicken Momo
Famous Nepalese dumpling with chicken
Manchurian
Onion, tomato, bell pepper tossed in soy, garlic and cumin
Lemon Pepper
Tiger prawns black pepper, ginger, garlic bell pepper with creamy lemon sauce.
WINGS
Tandoori Chicken wings
Bone in wings with traditional tandoori flavors
Lasooni pepper wings
Bone in wings with garlic , lemon and Indian spices
Achari wings
Chicken wings marinated with house made pickle sauce.
Mango masala wings
Bone-in wings seasoned with Signature Namaste spicy mango chutney.
Spicy Curry wings
SOUP & SALAD
SALAD
SOUP
ENTREES
VEGETARIAN CURRY
Malai Kofta
Homemade cottage cheese simmered in special cashew and onion tomato sauce
Saag Paneer
Watsonville spinach cooked with cottage cheese, garlic and cream.
Aloo Gobi
Organic red skin potatoes, Watsonville cauliflower, onion, tomato, ginger, cilantro
Tadka Dal
Combination of yellow and red lentils tempered with garlic, red chilies, turmeric and cumin.
Oyster mushroom Curry
Mushroom, curry leaf, mustard coconut milk and spices
Mix veg curry
Seasonal mixed vegetable sautéed with curry leaf, mustard seed spices and coconut milk.
NON VEGETARIAN CURRY
Chicken Tikka Masala "Signature”
Roasted chicken breast, slowly simmered in tomato cream sauce.
Butter Chicken
Tandoori chicken boneless, Shredded Coconut Slowly simmered in tomato cream sauce.
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked with cumin, turmeric, ginger, garlic, onion, tomato and cilantro
Cashew Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in tomato, onion, blend of spices, and cashew cream sauce.
Goan Style Lamb
Boneless lamb cube, curry leaf, mustard seed, garlic and coconut milk.
Seabass Curry 24
Chilean seabass cube Kerala-style coconut curry tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
Lemon Grass Prawn Curry
Shrimp cooked in gravy based of coconut milk, lemon grass and spices
Bhuna Lamb
RICE & BIRYANI
BIRYANI
Vegetarian Biryani
Seasonal vegetables, rice, Barista onions cooked in Dum style with the hint of saffron and rose water
Chicken Biryani
Chicken , Barista onion and rice cooked in Dum style with the hint of saffron and rose water
Lamb Biryani
Lamb, basmati rice , mint, Barista onion cooked in Dum style with the hint of saffron
FROM THE GRILL
GRILLED ITEM
Lamb Rack
Australian Lamb Rack Marinated in hung yogurt & exotic spices skewered in clay oven.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken-On-Bone in A Traditional Classic Tandoor Marinade skewered in clay oven.
Chatpat Murg
Chicken-On-Bone in A Traditional Classic Tandoor Marinade skewered in clay oven.
Green Herb Chicken
Chicken thigh marinated in green herb and chef especial spices yogurt sauce, roasted in our tandoori oven
Chilean Seabass
Seabass Cube Lime juice, garlic, cumin marinated in hung yogurt, and spices skewered in a clay oven.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet flavored with pesto, herbs and spices skewered in clay oven.
Tandoor Meat Platter
Lamb chop, tandoori chicken, malai chicken, green herb chicken and boti lamb kabab skewered in clay oven.
Grilled Seafood Platter
Broccoli, pineapple, cauliflower paneer, marinated in yogurt and pickling spices skewered in clay oven.
Mix Veg Platter
PIZZA
CURRY PIZZAS
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, red sauce ,olives, Canadian bacon homemade tomato sauce base.
Lamb Boti Kabab Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce base, Lamb cubes, onion, bell pepper, tomato's and cilantro.
Chicken Bacon Pizza
Malai chicken breast, thin sliced bacon, garlic cream sauce base.
Namaste Specials Pizza
Masala marinated Ground chicken, Home made tomato chutney base.
Green Herb Chicken Pizza
Pesto mint sauce, chicken thigh, bell pepper, olives, onion and cheese.
Butter Chicken Pizza
Chicken thigh, tikka masala sauce, bell pepper, onion, cheese.
Mix Vegetable Pizza
Lemon grass sauce bace, olives, bell paper, red onion, diced seasonal veggies cilantro.
Shahi Paneer Pizza
Cashew cream sauce base , bell pepper, onion, diced tomato's, cheese and cottage cheese.
Tandoor Paneer Pizza
Cottage-cheese , bell pepper, red onion and diced tomato home made tomato sauce base.