APPETIZER

SMALL PLATES

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$10.50+

Crispy patties stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.

Avocado Millet Chat

Avocado Millet Chat

$12.00

Fresh Avocadoes, spiced potatoes, yogurt, sav, millet and pomegranate.

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$9.50

Traditional fries with Indian twist

Vegetable Momo

Vegetable Momo

$13.00

Famous Nepalese dumpling with veggies 8ps

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Monterey's calamari with Indian dipping sauce

Chicken Momo

Chicken Momo

$14.00

Famous Nepalese dumpling with chicken

Manchurian

Manchurian

$14.00+

Onion, tomato, bell pepper tossed in soy, garlic and cumin

Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper

$14.50

Tiger prawns black pepper, ginger, garlic bell pepper with creamy lemon sauce.

WINGS

Tandoori Chicken wings

Tandoori Chicken wings

$15.00

Bone in wings with traditional tandoori flavors

Lasooni pepper wings

Lasooni pepper wings

$15.00

Bone in wings with garlic , lemon and Indian spices

Achari wings

Achari wings

$15.50

Chicken wings marinated with house made pickle sauce.

Mango masala wings

Mango masala wings

$15.00

Bone-in wings seasoned with Signature Namaste spicy mango chutney.

Spicy Curry wings

Spicy Curry wings

$15.00

SOUP & SALAD

SALAD

Arugula Pomegranate Salad

Arugula Pomegranate Salad

$11.00

Organic baby arugula, cherry tomato, goat cheese with raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing

SOUP

Mulligatawny veggie soup

Mulligatawny veggie soup

$7.00

Yellow mixed lentils ,coconut milk and curry leaf with fine chopped veggie

Murgh lentil soup

Murgh lentil soup

$8.00

Chicken breast cube Yellow lentil, coconut milk, curry leaf, mustard seed.

Masaledar Cioppino

Masaledar Cioppino

$20.00

Seabass, salmon, clams, mussels, shrimp with Indian style

ENTREES

VEGETARIAN CURRY

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$17.95

Homemade cottage cheese simmered in special cashew and onion tomato sauce

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$16.95

Watsonville spinach cooked with cottage cheese, garlic and cream.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Organic red skin potatoes, Watsonville cauliflower, onion, tomato, ginger, cilantro

Tadka Dal

Tadka Dal

$15.50

Combination of yellow and red lentils tempered with garlic, red chilies, turmeric and cumin.

Oyster mushroom Curry

Oyster mushroom Curry

$18.00

Mushroom, curry leaf, mustard coconut milk and spices

Mix veg curry

Mix veg curry

$17.50

Seasonal mixed vegetable sautéed with curry leaf, mustard seed spices and coconut milk.

NON VEGETARIAN CURRY

Chicken Tikka Masala "Signature”

Chicken Tikka Masala "Signature”

$20.00

Roasted chicken breast, slowly simmered in tomato cream sauce.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Tandoori chicken boneless, Shredded Coconut Slowly simmered in tomato cream sauce.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$20.00

Boneless chicken cooked with cumin, turmeric, ginger, garlic, onion, tomato and cilantro

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$21.00

Boneless chicken cooked in tomato, onion, blend of spices, and cashew cream sauce.

Goan Style Lamb

Goan Style Lamb

$21.00

Boneless lamb cube, curry leaf, mustard seed, garlic and coconut milk.

Seabass Curry 24

Seabass Curry 24

$24.00

Chilean seabass cube Kerala-style coconut curry tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Lemon Grass Prawn Curry

Lemon Grass Prawn Curry

$24.00

Shrimp cooked in gravy based of coconut milk, lemon grass and spices

Bhuna Lamb

Bhuna Lamb

$22.00

RICE & BIRYANI

BIRYANI

Vegetarian Biryani

Vegetarian Biryani

$20.00

Seasonal vegetables, rice, Barista onions cooked in Dum style with the hint of saffron and rose water

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$22.00

Chicken , Barista onion and rice cooked in Dum style with the hint of saffron and rose water

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$24.00

Lamb, basmati rice , mint, Barista onion cooked in Dum style with the hint of saffron

Rice

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$2.50
Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$5.00
Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$5.00
Mix Veg Pulau

Mix Veg Pulau

$6.00

FROM THE GRILL

GRILLED ITEM

Lamb Rack

Lamb Rack

$31.00

Australian Lamb Rack Marinated in hung yogurt & exotic spices skewered in clay oven.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$23.00

Chicken-On-Bone in A Traditional Classic Tandoor Marinade skewered in clay oven.

Chatpat Murg

Chatpat Murg

$24.00

Chicken-On-Bone in A Traditional Classic Tandoor Marinade skewered in clay oven.

Green Herb Chicken

Green Herb Chicken

$22.00

Chicken thigh marinated in green herb and chef especial spices yogurt sauce, roasted in our tandoori oven

Chilean Seabass

Chilean Seabass

$35.00

Seabass Cube Lime juice, garlic, cumin marinated in hung yogurt, and spices skewered in a clay oven.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Grilled salmon fillet flavored with pesto, herbs and spices skewered in clay oven.

Tandoor Meat Platter

Tandoor Meat Platter

$38.00

Lamb chop, tandoori chicken, malai chicken, green herb chicken and boti lamb kabab skewered in clay oven.

Grilled Seafood Platter

Grilled Seafood Platter

$40.00

Broccoli, pineapple, cauliflower paneer, marinated in yogurt and pickling spices skewered in clay oven.

Mix Veg Platter

Mix Veg Platter

$21.00

PIZZA

CURRY PIZZAS

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00+

Pepperoni, red sauce ,olives, Canadian bacon homemade tomato sauce base.

Lamb Boti Kabab Pizza

Lamb Boti Kabab Pizza

$25.00+

Homemade tomato sauce base, Lamb cubes, onion, bell pepper, tomato's and cilantro.

Chicken Bacon Pizza

Chicken Bacon Pizza

$25.00+

Malai chicken breast, thin sliced bacon, garlic cream sauce base.

Namaste Specials Pizza

Namaste Specials Pizza

$27.00+

Masala marinated Ground chicken, Home made tomato chutney base.

Green Herb Chicken Pizza

Green Herb Chicken Pizza

$24.00+

Pesto mint sauce, chicken thigh, bell pepper, olives, onion and cheese.

Butter Chicken Pizza

Butter Chicken Pizza

$22.00+

Chicken thigh, tikka masala sauce, bell pepper, onion, cheese.

Mix Vegetable Pizza

Mix Vegetable Pizza

$22.00+

Lemon grass sauce bace, olives, bell paper, red onion, diced seasonal veggies cilantro.

Shahi Paneer Pizza

Shahi Paneer Pizza

$21.00+

Cashew cream sauce base , bell pepper, onion, diced tomato's, cheese and cottage cheese.

Tandoor Paneer Pizza

Tandoor Paneer Pizza

$21.00+

Cottage-cheese , bell pepper, red onion and diced tomato home made tomato sauce base.

Tandoori Chicken Pizza

Tandoori Chicken Pizza

$21.00+

NAAN BREAD

ALL NAAN BREAD

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.50
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$4.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$5.50+
Roti

Roti

$4.00+
Lacha Paratha

Lacha Paratha

$5.50
Potato Peas Kulcha

Potato Peas Kulcha

$5.50
Chicken Keema Naan

Chicken Keema Naan

$6.50
Spinach Cheese Naan

Spinach Cheese Naan

$6.50
Onion Chilli Kulcha

Onion Chilli Kulcha

$5.50

SIDES

Avocato Raita

$6.00

Cucumber Raita

$5.00

BEERS

DRAFT BEERS

Modelo

Modelo

$8.00+
German Pilsner

German Pilsner

$8.00+
Humble Sea, Munich Helles

Humble Sea, Munich Helles

$8.00+
Allagash White-Ale Portland

Allagash White-Ale Portland

$8.00+
Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, Organic Amber

Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, Organic Amber

$8.00+
Humble Sea, Hazy IPA

Humble Sea, Hazy IPA

$8.00+
Discretion, Uncle Dave's IPA, Santa Cruz

Discretion, Uncle Dave's IPA, Santa Cruz

$8.00+
Hard Kombucha

Hard Kombucha

$9.00+
Cider, Don't make me blush

Cider, Don't make me blush

$10.00+

BOTTLE BEERS

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal

$9.00+

Flying Horse

$13.00

Parga, Authentic Czechs pilsner

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Gutenberg Gluten-Free Blonde

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Erdinger

$6.00

WINE

RED WINE

Malbec Belasco AR

Malbec Belasco AR

$12.00+
Santa Cruz Mountain Pinot Noir

Santa Cruz Mountain Pinot Noir

$13.00+
Joseph Drouhin France

Joseph Drouhin France

$13.00+
MacMurray Pinot Noir

MacMurray Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Lava Cap Red Blend

$12.00+
J-Lohr Cab

J-Lohr Cab

$11.00+

WHITE WINE

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc NZ

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$11.00+
Cadre Stone Blossom Sv Blanc Edna Vally

Cadre Stone Blossom Sv Blanc Edna Vally

$15.00+
Raeburn Chardonnay, Sonoma

Raeburn Chardonnay, Sonoma

$11.00+
Storr Chardonnay Santa Cruz Mountain

Storr Chardonnay Santa Cruz Mountain

$15.00+

J-Vineyards Pinot Gris

$11.00+
Raeburn Rose, Russian River

Raeburn Rose, Russian River

$11.00+
Birichino Vin Gris, Rose, Santa Cruz

Birichino Vin Gris, Rose, Santa Cruz

$11.00+

COCKTAIL

Spicy Mangorita

Spicy Mangorita

$13.00
Lycheetini

Lycheetini

$12.00
Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00
Santa Cruz Sunshine

Santa Cruz Sunshine

$12.00