Sushi & Japanese

Nami Nori Williamsburg

review star

No reviews yet

236 N 12th St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Popular Items

create your own set

- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

classic set

classic set

$28.00

- california - tuna avocado - yellowtail scallion - salmon cucumber - spicy tuna - all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY

APPETIZERS

wasabi cucumber tataki

wasabi cucumber tataki

$9.00
nami nori salad

nami nori salad

$11.00

iceberg, tomato, rice chips, buttermilk nori dressing

spicy tuna dip

spicy tuna dip

$16.00

serrano, asian pear, crispy rice chips

mushroom dip

mushroom dip

$11.00

black garlic, tofu cream, crispy rice chips

crispy calamari

crispy calamari

$14.00

yuzu soy

furikake fries

furikake fries

$8.00

tomato tonkatsu

shishito peppers

shishito peppers

$9.00

smoked honey miso

asari clam soup cup

asari clam soup cup

$9.00

miso, butter, potato

veggie miso soup cup

veggie miso soup cup

$6.00

age tofu, carrots

TEMAKI

vegan set

vegan set

$24.00

- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - sweet potato tempura - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame - all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

create your own set

- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

TEMAKI PARTY KIT

Have a temaki party with this special kit. Serves 4. Choose your main ingredients (min of 6, max of 9). The party kit includes: - sushi rice, nori sheets, wasabi, ginger - sauces: spicy mayo, nikiri soy, orange ponzu, chimichurri - sides: cucumber, scallion, daikon - garnishes: crispy shallots, plum sesame seeds, crispy potato, micro cilantro, diced jalapeno
temaki party kit

temaki party kit

$100.00

Have a temaki party with this special kit. Serves 4. Choose your main ingredients (min of 6, max of 9). The party kit includes: - sushi rice, nori sheets, wasabi, ginger - sauces: spicy mayo, nikiri soy, poke sweet soy, orange ponzu, chimichurri - sides: cucumber, scallion, daikon - garnishes: crispy shallots, plum sesame seeds, crispy potato, micro cilantro, diced jalapeno

DESSERT

miso chocolate chip cookie

miso chocolate chip cookie

$4.00

sesame, dark chocolate, maldon sea salt

mochurros, lemon curd

mochurros, lemon curd

$8.00

EXTRAS

extra rice chips, 50g

$5.00
side caviar, 15g / .5oz.

side caviar, 15g / .5oz.

$16.00

side mentaiko mayo

$2.00

extra ginger

$1.00

extra soy sauce

$1.00

extra wasabi

$1.00
side ikura, 50g / 1.75oz

side ikura, 50g / 1.75oz

$18.00
side caviar, 50g / 1.75oz

side caviar, 50g / 1.75oz

$55.00

SOFT DRINKS

white peach soda

white peach soda

$6.00
hibiscus rose seltzer, something & nothing

hibiscus rose seltzer, something & nothing

$6.00
cucumber seltzer, something & nothing

cucumber seltzer, something & nothing

$6.00
yuzu seltzer, something & nothing

yuzu seltzer, something & nothing

$6.00
bruce cost pomegranate ginger ale

bruce cost pomegranate ginger ale

$5.00

GIFT CARDS

gift card

Give the gift of temaki to that special someone! Order it here and have it delivered to your door.

MERCH

HATS

beanie

beanie

$40.00

ribbed, cuffed beanie in navy

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nami Nori Williamsburg is a casual, Japanese restaurant specializing in open-style temaki hand rolls, located across from McCarren Park on North 12th St. The menu features signature hand rolls, including crunchy varieties, as well as classic versions, and a special vegan section. Japanese-inspired snacks and desserts are also on offer. Beer, sake and wine are available both on tap and by the bottle.

236 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

