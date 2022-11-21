Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

10995 Owings Mills Blvd

Suite 100

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Popular Items

10” 4 Topper Pizza
10” Cheese Pizza
14” Cheese Pizza

Specialty Pizzas

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro and bbq sauce

14" Chesapeake

14" Chesapeake

$23.99

Olive oil, lump crab, Italian parsley, mozzarella, old bay, lemon thyme aioli

14" Downtown Philly

14" Downtown Philly

$19.99

Shaved ribeye steak, caramelized bell pepper and onions, mozzarella, and our Boursin cheese spread

14" Florentine

14" Florentine

$19.99

Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, spinach, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese

14" Fuego

14" Fuego

$19.99

Marinated chicken, chorizo sausage, jalapeño pesto, chipotle aioli, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

14" Goodfellas

14" Goodfellas

$19.99

Signature red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, applewood bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and basil

14" Great White

14" Great White

$19.99

Olive oil, crumbled goat cheese, marinated chicken, caramelized onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli and mozzarella cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$19.99

Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and our traditional red sauce

14" Veggie Lovers

14" Veggie Lovers

$19.99

Signature red sauce, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, green peppers and artichokes

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro and bbq sauce

10" Chesapeake

10" Chesapeake

$16.99

Olive oil, lump crab, Italian parsley, mozzarella, old bay, lemon thyme aioli

10" Downtown Philly

10" Downtown Philly

$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak, caramelized bell pepper and onions, mozzarella, and our Boursin cheese spread

10" Florentine

10" Florentine

$13.99

Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, spinach, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese

10" Fuego

10" Fuego

$13.99

Marinated chicken, chorizo sausage, jalapeño pesto, chipotle aioli, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

10" Goodfellas

10" Goodfellas

$13.99

Signature red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, applewood bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and basil

10" Great White

10" Great White

$13.99

Olive oil, crumbled goat cheese, marinated chicken, caramelized onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$13.99

Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and our traditional red sauce

10" Veggie Lovers

10" Veggie Lovers

$13.99

Signature red sauce, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, green peppers and artichokes

Build Your Own Pizza

14” Cheese Pizza

14” Cheese Pizza

$14.99

homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add your own toppings for 1.99 each

10” 4 Topper Pizza

10” 4 Topper Pizza

$12.99

homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese

10” Cheese Pizza

10” Cheese Pizza

$10.99

homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add toppings for .99 cents each

Sandwich

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Homemade meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a soft baguette

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, peppers, provolone, boursin cheese spread on our soft baguette

Italian Sausage and Peppers

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$12.99

Italian sausage, peppers and caramelized onions smothered in our signature red sauce on our soft baguette

California Club

California Club

$12.99

Shaved turkey breast, avocado, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on rustic white bread

Salads

House

House

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$10.99

romaine, garlic croutons, shredded parmesan, and caeser dressing

Neo Greek

Neo Greek

$10.99

Romaine, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, and yasou Greek dressing

Neo Chopped

Neo Chopped

$11.99

Romaine, maytag bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, applewood smoked bacon, crispy chick peas, basil, and balsamic vinegar

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.99

Served with sriracha-ranch sauce

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Fire roasted with bacon, shallots, and parmesan

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara

Fried Mac N Cheese

Fried Mac N Cheese

$11.99

Homemade creamy macaroni, cheddar and bacon

Neo Fries

Neo Fries

$5.49
Neo Meatballs

Neo Meatballs

$9.99

Marinara, provolone and parmesan

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Fries

$1.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49
Wings

Wings

$14.99

Tossed in your choice of mild, kinda hot, smokey bbq, garlic parm, honey sriracha, honey old bay or old bay dry rub

Zucchini Fritti

Zucchini Fritti

$11.99

Panko crusted with sriracha-ranch sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Fried cake dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar

Kids

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Specials

Morning After Turkey Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce on toasted white rustic bread. Served with a side of fries and a side of gravy.

Winter Salad

$13.99

Roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, beets, dried cranberries, and pecans. Drizzled with honey balsamic glaze.

Appetizer Sampler

$17.99

Wings, fried pickles, onion rings, with sriracha ranch, and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10" Butternut Squash Pizza

$12.99

Neo traditional red sauce, mozzarella, zucchini, artichoke, butternut squash, bacon, and gouda.

14" Butternut Squash Pizza

$18.99

Neo traditional red sauce, mozzarella, zucchini, artichoke, butternut squash, bacon, and gouda.

Non-alcoholic Beverage

Soda

$2.45

Kids Soda

Kids OJ

$1.95

Water Bottle

$1.49

Catering

Wings (50)

$79.99

Meatballs (20)

$49.99

Brussels Sprouts (1/2 Pan)

$59.99

Mac 'N Cheese (50)

$59.99

Veggie Tray

$55.99

Caesar (Catering)

$35.99

House (Catering)

$31.99

Greek (Catering)

$38.99

California Club (20)

$99.99

Five 10" Cheese

$44.99

Five 14" Cheese

$69.99

Five 10" Specialty

$59.99

Five 14" Specialty

$89.99

Five 10" 1 Topping

$48.99

Five 10" 2 Topping

$52.99

Five 14" 1 Topping

$74.99

Five 14" 2 Topping

$79.99
