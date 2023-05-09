Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Salmon Cake And 2 Sides

Salmon Cake And 2 Sides

$15.95

7oz Salmon cake made with 100% fresh salmon. Served with your choice of sides.

Baltimore’s Best Brisket and 2 sides

$16.95

6oz portion of the best brisket you've ever had, dinner sliced, and topped with gravy. Served with your choice of sides.

Teres Major and 2 Sides

$18.95

6oz portion of grilled flank steak hand sliced thin. Served with your choice of sides.


Signature Entrees

Butternut Squash Lasagna

$13.95

Butternut squash lasagna noodles layered with seasoned ground turkey, marinara, roasted red peppers and cheeses.

Italian Turkey Sausage Bolognese

$13.95

Spaghetti squash noodles mixed with seasoned ground turkey, parmesan cheese, marinara, roasted red peppers and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp served over roasted spaghetti squash scampi or edamame pasta scampi. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Scampi

$13.95

Seasoned grilled chicken served over roasted spaghetti squash scampi or edamame pasta scampi.

Chicken Kabobs

$13.95

Seasoned grilled chicken skewers with grilled zucchini and bell peppers served over herb rice or seasoned cauliflower rice.

Shrimp Kabobs

$17.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp with grilled zucchini and fire roasted peppers. Served over herb rice or cauliflower rice.

Grilled Filet Mignon Kabobs

$28.95

Grilled Filet Mignon steak with grilled zucchini and bell peppers served over herb rice or seasoned cauliflower rice.

Surf And Turf

$28.99Out of stock

10 jumbo grilled shrimp on a bed of herb rice.

Short Rib

$19.99Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp Meal

$24.95

Entree Salads And Soups

Steak Salad

$16.95

Grilled fank steak, fire roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and red onion on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.95

Seasoned grilled chicken, strawberries, pecans on a bed of field greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$14.95

Seasoned ground turkey, sauteed peppers and onions, with field greens salsa and guacamole.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$15.95

Seasoned grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, with field greens, salsa and guacamole.

Grilled Romaine Salad

$14.95

Grilled romaine hearts, fire roasted tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled goat cheese, bacon, GF french fried onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Certified Chopped Salad

$15.95

Chopped romaine, fire roasted red peppers, grilled zucchini, fire roasted corn, red onion, banana peppers, guacamole, and cheddar cheese w/ balsamic vinaigrette.

Pint Soup

$8.99

Hash Bowls

Served with 2 Cage Free Eggs. Egg whites are available upon request - add $1.50.

Sweet Potato Hash

$10.95

Roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed bell peppers and onions and homemade turkey sausage

Golden Potato Bowl

$10.95

Roasted yukon gold potatoes, bacon, sauteed kale, scallions and cheddar.

Southwest Yucca Bowl

$10.95

Crispy Yucca Fries topped with All Natural Chorizo sausage, chopped red onion, sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Protein Snacks

Perfect for healthy, on the go protein options to start your day, or for snacking.

Promix Banana Chocolate Protein Muffin

$3.50

Energy packed protein muffin, made with bananas, chocolate chips, coconut milk, eggs, Promix protein powder and a grain free flour blend.

Dozen Promix Banana Chocolate Protein Muffins

$36.00

Promix Power Balls

$2.50

Promix protein powder, sunflower seed butter and ripe banana, rolled together and covered in a dark chocolate shell. (1 Protein Ball)

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

$4.00Out of stock

Mandel Bread

$8.99

Egg Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Entree

Our build your own entrees include 2 sides, please select during your order.
Grilled Chicken and 2 Sides

Grilled Chicken and 2 Sides

$13.95

6oz portion of Jerry's famous grilled chicken served with your choice of sides

Salmon and 2 Sides

$19.95

6oz piece of grilled salmon topped with sweet chili sauce and green onions. Served with your choice of sides.

Maryland’s Best All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with 2 Sides

$26.99

7oz crab cake made with 100% fresh jumbo lump crab meat baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.

Grilled Shrimp and 2 sides

$17.95

6 seasoned and grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with your choice of sides.

Teres Major and 2 Sides

$18.95

6oz portion of grilled flank steak hand sliced thin. Served with your choice of sides.

Baltimore’s Best Brisket and 2 sides

$16.95

6oz portion of the best brisket you've ever had, dinner sliced, and topped with gravy. Served with your choice of sides.

Short Rib And 2 Sides

$19.95Out of stock

Two tender pork wings on the bone, topped with sweet chili sauce and green onions. Served with your choice of sides.

Salmon Cake And 2 Sides

Salmon Cake And 2 Sides

$15.95

7oz Salmon cake made with 100% fresh salmon. Served with your choice of sides.

Herb Turkey Breast

$14.95

6oz portion of juicy dinner cut oven roasted turkey breast. Served with your choice of sides.

Signature Sandwiches

Try our signature sandwiches for lunch. Cheese selections include cheddar, Swiss or Provolone.

Baltimore’s Best Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Our Secret Recipe Slow Roasted Hot Brisket served on a Brioche Roll or Rye with a side of chips.

Jerry’s Famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Breast or Boneless Thigh seasoned with Our Famous Chicken Seasoning on a Brioche Roll with a side of Chips.

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$14.95

A heaping 8oz portion of our jumbo shrimp salad on your choice of a brioche roll or marble rye.

Baltimores Best Seafood Club

$19.95

Shrimp salad, jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and chipotle mayo served in a flour wrap

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.95

Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Oven roasted, thinly sliced turkey breast with lettuce and a mild, sweet cranberry horseradish sauce. Served on your choice of rye or brioche.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Cauliflower Crust Pizzas

Our cauliflower crust pizzas are gluten free, lower carb and lower calorie.

Margherita Pizza

$12.95Out of stock

Marinara, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.

Caprese Pizza

$14.95Out of stock

Marinara, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction.

Pesto Grilled Shrimp Pizza

$16.95Out of stock

Fresh Basil Pesto, Grilled Shrimp, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Pizza

$16.95Out of stock

Marinara, Sweet Chilli Sriracha, Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95Out of stock

Marinara, Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing.

Brussels Pizza

$16.95Out of stock

Our signature crust, brushed with olive oil, parmesan cheese and fresh garlic, topped with Goat cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and our famous Brussels. Finished with a balsamic reduction.

Grilled Veggie

$14.95Out of stock

Marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, grilled zucchini, fire roasted red peppers, and red onion.

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.95Out of stock

Family Style Meals

Butternut Squash Lasagna

$85.00+

Butternut Squash lasagna noodles layered with seasoned ground turkey, marinara, roasted red peppers and cheeses.

Italian Turkey Sausage Bolognese

$85.00+

Spaghetti Squash noodles mixed with seasoned ground turkey, parmesan cheese, marinara, roasted red peppers and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Scampi

$80.00+

Seasoned, grilled chicken served over roasted spaghetti squash or Edamame Pasta , tossed in olive oil, garlic and herbs with fire roasted tomatoes and crushed red pepper.

Shrimp Scampi

$119.95+

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil garlic and herbs, served over roasted spaghetti squash or Edamame Pasta with fire roasted tomatoes and crushed red pepper.

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy good food done right!

Website

Location

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

