Nina's Custard

2577 Millersport Hwy

Getzville, NY 14068

Order Again

Popular Items

1\2 Lb Cheeseburger
Criss Cut Fries
Straight Fries

Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.99

Footlong Dog

$5.75

Cheese Dog

$4.70

Cheese Footlong

$6.45

Kosher Dog

$5.45

Texas Dog

$4.70

Texas Footlong

$6.45

Texas Cheese Dog

$5.25

Texas Cheese Foot Long

$6.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.45

Cheeseburger

$6.15

Hamburger 1/2LB

$8.99

1\2 Lb Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chicken Burger

$7.50

Jalapeno Burger

$7.15

Mamas Burger

$7.15

1\2 Lb Mama's Burger

$10.85

Garden Burger

$7.15

Chili Burger

$7.15

1\2 Lb Chili Burger

$10.85

Texas Burger

$7.15

1\2 Lb Texas Burger

$10.85

1\2 Lb Jalapeno Burger

$10.85

Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Fish Sandwich

$7.30

Meatball Sandwich

$6.75

Panini - Cheese

$6.95

Panini - Chicken

$9.89

Panini - Meat

$9.89

Panini - Tuna

$9.89

Panini - Veggie

$9.89

Roast Beef

$7.89

Tuna Sandwich

$6.55

Chicken Salad Sand.

$6.75

Chicken Finger Sand.

$6.95

Italian Sausage

$6.45

Cones

Custard - Baby

$3.10

Hard Ice Cream - Baby (one scoop)

$3.65

Fat Free Soft - Baby

$3.10

Yogurt - Baby

$3.10

Yogurt Twist - Baby

$3.10

Dole -& Lemon Ice Twist Baby

$3.10

Baby Dole Whip

$3.10

Custard - Regular

$4.05

Hard Ice Cream - Regular (2 scoops)

$5.15

Fat Free - Soft Regular

$4.05

Yogurt - Regular

$4.05

Yogurt Twist - Regular

$4.05

Dole & Lemon Ice Twist Regular

$4.05

Regular Dole Whip

$4.05

Custard - Large

$4.83

Hard Ice Cream - Large (3 scoops)

$6.02

Fat Free Soft - Large

$4.83

Yogurt - Large

$4.83

Yogurt Twist - Large

$4.83

Dole & Lemon Ice Twist Large

$4.83

Large Dole Whip

$4.83

Custard - Giant

$5.79

Hard Ice Cream - Giant (4 scoops)

$7.03

Fat Free Soft - Giant

$5.79

Yogurt - Giant

$5.79

Yogurt Twist - Giant

$5.79

Dole - Giant

$5.79

Giant Dole /Lemon Ice Twist

$5.79

Waffle Custard

$5.50

Waffle Hard Ice Cream

$6.70

Waffle Fat Free = Soft

$5.50

Waffle Yogurt

$5.50

Waffle Dole

$5.50

Vanilla EDIBLE Doggie Dish (Baby SIze)

$2.99

Edible Dog Dish With Vanilla (Baby SIze)

Vanilla Doggie Dish (Baby Size)

$2.57

Sundaes

Sundae - Baby Custard

$4.35

Sundae- Baby Hard Ice Cream

$4.50

Sundae - Baby Yogurt

$4.35

Sundae - Baby Fat Free - Soft

$4.35

Sundae - Baby Yogurt - Twist

$4.35

Sundae - Baby Dole

$4.35

Sundae - Regular Custard

$4.97

Sundae - Regular Hard Ice Cream

$5.35

Sundae - Regular Yogurt

$4.97

Sundae - Regular Fat Free - Soft

$4.97

Sundae - Regular Twist

$4.97

Sundae - Regular Dole

$4.97

Sundae - Large Custard

$6.85

Sundae - Large Hard Ice Cream

$7.15

Sundae - Large Yogurt

$6.85

Sundae - Large Fat Free - Soft

$6.85

Sundae - Large Yogurt

$6.85

Sundae - Large Dole

$6.85

Specialty Sundae - Baby

$5.15

Specialty Sundae - Regular

$6.85

Specialty Sundae - Large

$7.95

#1 Banana Split - Custard

$7.65

#2 Banana Split - Custard

$7.65

#1 Banana Split - Fat Free - Soft

$7.65

#2 Banana Split - Fat Free = Soft

$7.65

#1 Banana Split - Yogurt

$7.65

#2 Banana Split - Yogurt

$7.65

#1 Banana Split - Dole

$6,947.65

#2 Banana Split - Dole

$7.65

#1 Banana Split Hard Ice Cream

$8.25

#2 Banana Split Hard Ice Cream

$8.25

Apple Crisp Sundae (1 Size)

$7.95

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.30

Kids Hamburger

$7.15

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.40

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.30

Sides

Apple Sauce (Side)

$0.90

Garlic Toast

$0.85

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.25

Potato Chips

$0.85

Roll

$0.75

Side Cheese

$0.70

Side Dressing

$0.75

Soup - Bowl

$5.40

Soup - Quart

$9.95Out of stock

Tuna macaroni Salad

$2.95

Gluten free roll

$1.75

Peppers And Onions

Fryer

Chicken Fingers - 3

$6.99

Chicken Fingers - 7

$13.50

Criss Cut Fries

$3.75

Fried Dough

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Straight Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Artic Swirls

Artic Swirls - Regular

$5.85

Artic Swirls - Large

$6.85

Novelty

Plain Waffle Cone

$0.70

Cookie

$1.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.45

Ice Cream Sandwich - 6 Pack

$13.50

Nina Bar

$4.30

Pint - Custard

$5.75

Pint - Dole

$5.75

Pint - Lemon Ice

$5.75

Pint - Yogurt

$5.75

Quart - Custard

$8.80

Quart - Dole

$8.80

Quart - Lemon Ice

$8.80

Quart - Yogurt

$8.80

Turtle Bar

$4.30

Extra Cone

$0.20

Combo Meals

Hot Dog Combo

$9.39

Burger Combo

$10.85

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.31

Chicken Finger Combo

$12.39

Fish Sandwich Combo

$12.70

1/2 Panini Combo

$10.60

Drinks

Soda - Regular

$2.65

Shake - Regular

$4.95

Shake - Regular - Malted

$5.70

Float - Regular

$4.95

Soda - Ice Cream - Regular

$4.95

Slush - Regular

$2.95

Cup Water

Milk

$1.65

Milk - Chocolate

$1.65

Apple Juice

$1.75

Float - Large

$5.85

Shake - Large

$5.85

Shake - Large - Malted

$6.60

Slush - Large

$3.50

Soda - Ice Cream - Large

$5.85

Soda - Large

$3.00

Slush - Baby

$2.25

Shake - Baby

$3.30

Milk

$1.65

Milk - Chocolate

$1.65

Bottle Water

$2.25

2-Liter Soda

$3.29Out of stock

20 oz Bottles

$3.10

Bottle Water

$2.25

Cappuccino

$2.90

Coffee

$1.95

Coffee - Decaf

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Tea - Hot

$1.95

Salad

House Salad

$6.75

Mama Rose's Salad

$6.75

Romaine, mixed greens and iceburg lettuce with chopped egg, swiss cheese and homemade dressing

GreekSalad

$6.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$5.95

Lemon Ice

Baby Lemon Ice

$3.13

Regular Lemon Ice

$4.05

Large Lemon Ice

$4.83

Giant Lemon Ice

$5.79
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2577 Millersport Hwy, Getzville, NY 14068

Directions

Gallery
Nina's Custard image

