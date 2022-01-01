Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
A casual dining experience with a menu that features a wide array of items including hand tossed deck oven pizza, exciting small plates, house made Italian pasta & a trendy antipasto bar. Don't miss the homemade Gelato & desserts in our Sweetery!
Location
930 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221
