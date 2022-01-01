Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery imageView gallery

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

No reviews yet

930 Maple Road

Williamsville, NY 14221

Popular Items

Parmigiana with Bucatini
Milanese with Parm Risotto
Maccheroncini

Piattino | Small Plates

Antipasti Platter

$15.50

meats | cheese | artichokes | olives l roasted peppers | crostini

Arancini

$11.50Out of stock

signature rice balls l chefs special

Meatballs in Sauce App

$10.50

house sauce l ricotta | crostini

Sausage with Peppers & Onions

$10.50

house sauce l ricotta | crostini

Stuffed Peppers

$13.50

Seared Scallops

$14.50

Butternut Squash, Spinach, Corn Puree

Frito Misto

$14.50Out of stock

Steamed Clams

$16.00Out of stock

Raw Clams

$17.50Out of stock

House Salad

Soup and Salads

Insalata Grata

$10.50

grilled romaine | fresh berries l bacon | bleu cheese crumbles l glazed walnuts | blue cheese & balsamic dressing

House Salad

$4.50

tomato | shaved cucumber l pickled onions | creamy italian or citrus vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.50

romaine hearts | parmesan l croutons | caesar dressing

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$5.50

Deck Oven Pizza

Carne Pizza

$14.50

tomato sauce l mozzarella | pepperoni | sausage | bacon

Fig Pizza

$13.50

figs | gorgonzola | spinach | prosciutto | mozzarella l garlic oil

Margarita Pizza

$12.50

tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil

Traditional Pizza

$12.50

tomato sauce | mozzarella | pepperoni

Homemade Pastas

Bucatini & Meatballs

$17.50

house red sauce, hollow spaghetti, homemade meatballs

Bucatini Parm

$19.50

golden bubbly mozzarella

Eggplant & Zucchini Parmigian

$20.50Out of stock

ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

Lasagna Rustica

$19.50

bolognese, bechamel, house red sauce

Maccheroncini

$20.50

short rib ragu

Pasta Broccoli

$17.50+

maccheroncini, garlic, butter, cheese,

Raviolini

$19.50

three cheese, spinach, tomato cream

Lobster Ravioli

$24.50

Pasta Carbonara

$18.50

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$27.50Out of stock

garlic mashed potato | grilled asparagus | frizzled onions

Filet of Beef 8 oz

$38.50Out of stock

risotto croquette | caramelized spinach and onions | port reduction

Francaise with Parm Risotto

$20.50+

egg battered | spinach | lemon butter sauce

Grilled & Glazed Pork Chop

$25.50

14 oz. chop | honey marsala glaze | porcini risotto | grilled asparagus

Marsala with Bucatini

$20.50+

mushrooms | marsala demi wine sauce

Milanese with Parm Risotto

$20.50+

lemon | arugula | tomato | goat cheese

Parmigiana with Bucatini

$20.50+

breaded cutlet l house red sauce l mozzarella

Pesce Fritto(Fish Fry)

$16.50Out of stock

Italian fish fry | italian slaw | choice of fries, pasta or parmesan risotto | peroni beer battered, breaded or broiled

Shrimp & Scallop Spiedini

$28.50

jumbo seafood | crab asparagus risotto | lemon beurre blanc

Seafood Guazetto

$27.50

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Tomato, Bucatini or Risotto

Tuscan Salmon

$23.50

Specials

Scallops

$30.00

Raw Clams

$10.00Out of stock

Crab Arancini

$11.50

Single Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Double Wings

$27.88Out of stock

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$14.50

Z Burger

$15.50

Italiano

$13.50

Restaurant Week

Pork Belly rw

Antipasti rw

Arancini rw Crab

Arancini rw chs

Filet rw

$25.00

Brasciole rw

$25.00

Chicken Bari rw

$25.00

Cioppino rw

$25.00

Eggplant Parm rw

$25.00

Sea Bass rw

$35.00

Ribeye rw

$35.00Out of stock

Cheesecake rw

Gelato rw

Chocolate Overload rw

Sweetery

Cannoli Trio

$6.95

Cannoli Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Small Cannoli

$2.50+

Large Cannoli

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Overload Cake

$8.00

Pie Slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Roll

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
A casual dining experience with a menu that features a wide array of items including hand tossed deck oven pizza, exciting small plates, house made Italian pasta & a trendy antipasto bar. Don't miss the homemade Gelato & desserts in our Sweetery!

Location

930 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221

