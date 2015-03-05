Main picView gallery

Noel's Coffee and Apothecary

31 Hwy 50 Ste 102

Stateline, NV 89449

Coffee

Classics

Regular Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

White Mocha

$6.00

Chai Tea

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Flat White

$5.50

Pour-Over

Black Tucano Honey

$7.00

Black Tucano Fruity

$7.50

Bare Roots Ethiopia

$7.00

Black Tucano Organic

$7.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Keoke

$12.00

Baileys Coffee

$12.00

Rumplesnuggler

$12.00

B-52 Coffee

$12.00

Mudslide

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Alcoholic Creation

$12.00

Guava Mimosa

$14.00

Hot Teas

BBee Hibiscus

$4.00

BBee Mint

$4.00

Other

Water - Can

$3.50

Soda Water Bottle

$8.00

Tonic Water Bottle

$8.00

Beer - 16oz

$12.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

White Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Oat Milk

$4.00

Extra Shot

$2.00

Add Vanilla

$0.50

Add Hazelnut

$0.50

Add Caramel

$0.50

Add Chocolate

$0.50

Add White Chocolate

$0.50

Whip Cream

$1.00

Retail

Bag BT Honey Beans 8.8oz

$18.00

Bag BT Fruity Beans 8.8oz

$20.00

Bag BT Organic Beans 8.8oz

$18.00

Bag BRoots Ethiopia Beans 12oz

$20.00

Bag BRoots Brazil Beans 12oz

$18.00

Bag BRoots Brazil Ground 12oz

$18.00

Food

Breakfast Food

Cookie

$3.00

Scone

$4.50

Danish

$4.50

Muffin Morning

$4.50

Muffin GF Blueberry

$4.50

Muffin Banana Nut

$4.50

Palmier

$2.00

Pao De Queijo

$2.50

Lemon Broa

$4.50

Maple Pecan Strudel

$3.50

Croissant Almond

$6.00

Croissant Chocolate

$6.00

Croissant Plain

$4.50

Croissant Pistachio

$6.00

Le Monsieur

$14.00

Heritage

$12.00

Deja Vu

$13.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee by day, craft cocktails by night.

31 Hwy 50 Ste 102, Stateline, NV 89449

