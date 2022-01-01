Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flatstick Tahoe

15 Reviews

$$

4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

For Sharing

Pub Pretzel w/Mustard or Queso

$13.50

baked pretzel topped with salt and served with choice of mustard or queso cheese

Flatsktick Nacho Full

$19.50

Tortilla chips with queso cheese, black bean, cotija cheese, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream

Flatstick Nacho Half

$11.50

Tortilla chips with queso cheese, black bean, cotija cheese, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream

Loaded Brownie

$12.50

warm brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and sprinkles

Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Cavatappi Pasta with Creamy White Cheddar Sauce

Artesian Sandwiches & More

The Classic

$14.50

Sliced Sourdough, Mayo, American Cheese

The Italian

$17.50

Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Tomato, Spinach, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze, on a Ciabatta Roll

Cuban Sandwich

$19.50

Shredded Pork, Smoked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard, Dill Pickle on a Dutch Crunch Roll

The Ruben

$17.50

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, on Marble Rye

The Golden Bear

$15.50

Roasted Turkey, Kale Pesto (Nut Free), Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, on Ciabatta Roll

Hot Dog

$9.50

Pizzas

The Melt

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara, Parmesan, Italian Herbs

The Ace

$19.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Marinara

The Wedge

$21.00

Veggie Pizza, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Pepper, Olives, Red Onion, Spinach Mozzarella

Chubbs Meaterson

$21.00

Meat Lovers Pizza, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham and Mozzarella

Big Salads

Flatstick Caesar

$14.50

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Black bean mango salad

$18.50

mixed greens, red onions, mango, black beans, tomato, bell pepper, jicama, jalapeño, mango jalapeño dressing.

Mexican Chopped Salad

$18.50

romaine, roasted cherry tomatoes, pepper jack, jicama, red onion, fire roasted corn, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds and creamy cilantro dressing.

Hearty Soups

French Onion Soup

$10.50

Caramelized Onion, Beef Broth, Croutons, Cheese

Tomato Bisque

$8.50

Tomatoes, Carrots, Garlic, Cream and Veggie Stock

Putty Buddies - Kids

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$10.50

thick sliced white bread, mayonnaise and american cheese. served with Lay's plain chips, Honest apple juice box and chocolate chip cookie

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Cavatappi Pasta with Creamy White Cheddar Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

