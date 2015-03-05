Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trailfolk Coffee Co.

4143 Cedar Avenue

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Sandwich
Cold Brew

Eat

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Organic fresh avocado, hard-boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, fresh herbs, drizzled with house-made fresh citrus vinaigrette and seasoned with Maldon salt and fresh black pepper. Served on two pieces of telera bread.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Thick bacon, ham, fried egg, cheddar, and herbs on an english muffin. Warmed and toasted to perfection.

Breakfast Tacos

$4.25+

A little larger than a street taco and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house-made salsa. Sorry, no substitutions on these.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

A big cinnamon roll with house-made frosting

Cowboy Toast

$13.00

This one bites back. Thick bacon, jalapeño, guacamole, and cheddar on toast. Served with a side of our salsa.

Everything Toast

$8.00

Cream cheese and everything seasoning on top of our Telera bread. Similar to the famous bagel by the same name!

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.00+

Your choice of apple, banana, or orange.

Granola Bar

$3.00+

Kate’s Real Food Bars. Organic, GF, Soy Free, Non GMO Delicious and soft.

Granola Parfait

$4.50

House-made triple berry compote, greek yogurt, honey, and delicious GF granola.

Greek Toast

$12.00

Fresh hummus, cucumber, olives, and pepperoncini on toasted Telera bread.

Nutella Toast

$8.00

Simple, sweet, and delicious. Nutella, banana, and peanut butter.

Oats & Nuts

$7.00

Your choice of delicious oats, nuts, and seeds. Steamed milk, banana, cinnamon, and chia is added.

Pop Tart

$4.00

WAY better than what you remember... Rotated constantly and the chef's choice. If you have an allergy or major preference let us know. Most common flavors: Strawberry, Lemon, Tangerine, Triple Berry

Southwest Potato Bowl

$12.00

A hearty meal! Baked potato, bacon, cheddar, egg, and topped with avocado, cilantro, fresh herbs, Himalayan salt, and pepper. Comes with a side of salsa.

Tahoe Jerky

$11.00

Tahoe local company that slow smokes their BRISKET jerky instead of dehydrating it. Soft and easy to chew with incredible flavors.

Drink

Americano

$4.25+

A double shot of micro-roasted espresso poured over water. Made just like it was for the American GI's in Italy during WW2.

Black Eye

$4.50+

Organic brewed drip coffee (or cold brew when iced) and two shots of espresso.

Cafe de Olla

$4.75+

Special house-made cafe de olla. Our own blend of beans, piloncillo sugar, and infused with fresh meyer lemon, vanilla, and cinnamon. A true treat. Served your choice hot or cold.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Micro-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and foamy goodness. All in three equal parts. The good old-fashioned way.

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Our house-made chai with a beautiful blend of black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, clove, and black pepper made with your milk of choice.

Chantico

$5.25

A short drink, often called drinking chocolate. Raw cacao, dutch cocoa, vanilla bean, and half and half come together to create a rich and creamy goodness.

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Our cold brew special. We combine medium and dark beans from local micro roasters. Cold filtered Tahoe water combines with those over 24 hours to create magic.

Cold-Pressed Juice

$13.00

16 ounces of raw, organic, cold-pressed juice.

Con Panna

$4.25

A double shot of espresso topped with our own vanilla bean whipped cream. Simple, sweet, delicious.

Cortado

$4.75

A short drink with equal parts steamed milk and espresso.

Cubano

$4.75

A short espresso drink sweetened with condensed milk and topped with cinnamon.

Detox Shot

$4.00

A small spicy shot with a base of turmeric, ginger, and lemon. Chef's choice from there. Heal your guts from what you did to them last night.

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Traditional drip coffees from around the world. Organic and fair trade. They change often.

Espresso (Double)

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with three perfect layers. Body, heart, and crema. Technically a doppio.

Fresh-Squeezed Juice

$7.00+

Your choice of orange, or cold-pressed apple.

Golden Chai

$5.25+

A house-made, caffeine-free chai option. Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, and your choice of steamed milk.

Horchata Latte

$5.75+

Our house-made creamy, cinnamon, horchata with espresso. Horchata is a rice and condensed milk based drink. While it originated in Valencia Spain in the 13th century, we follow the Mexican tradition of the drink.

Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

Responsibly-sourced, lightly sweetened Dutch cocoa and steamy milk. Topped with our freshly made whipped cream.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Exquisite teas from our tea partner, Tea Pigs. Whole leaf, biodegradable "tea temples", ethically and sustainably sourced. This tea converts even the non tea drinkers.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Choose from our signature black iced tea, or one of our rotating specials. Dare to try something unknown! 16oz.

Latte

$5.00+

Comfort in a cup. Espresso and perfectly steamed milk. Feel free to mix in something a little sweet as well.

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Glass bottle, real sugar. Only from Mexico. 355 ml

Mocha

$5.50+

Steamed milk, dutch cocoa, espresso, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Red Bull

$4.00+

12 oz. cans available in sugar free or regualr.

Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water

$2.50

12 oz. (355 ml) unflavored, just bubbly, refreshing, and delicious. Glass bottle.

Voss Still Water

$3.00

500ml plastic bottle

White Mocha

$5.50+

Steamed milk, white chocolate, espresso, and can be topped with house-made whipped cream.

Blend

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Acai, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, banana, and oat milk blended and topped with granola, berries, and banana.

Avocado Bowl

$15.00

Jackfruit, spinach, kale, and avocado blended with oat milk. Topped with chia, coconut, and jujube dried fruit (not the candy, they're like a dried date). Slightly sweet and savory.

Cacao Bowl

$15.00

Raw cacao, a little dutch cocoa, banana, peanut butter, and your choice of milk. Topped with cacao nibs, strawberries, and granola.

Dragon Bowl

$15.00

Bright pink dragon fruit blended with passion fruit, pineapple, banana, and fresh apple juice. Topped with chia and granola.

Hearty Smoothies

$10.00

Three delicious whole fruit smoothie options.

Imbibe

Mimosa

$13.00

Prosecco and freshly squeezed orange, or cold-pressed juice.

Michelada

$11.00

Cold-Pressed, house made michelada mix combined with a pilsner.

Sangria

$15.00

Available in white, rose, or red. Mixed with shochu liquer, seasonal fruits and cold pressed juices.

Margarita

$13.00

Made with añejo agave wine, house made triple sec, and freshly squeezed citrus.

Strike Beer

$7.75

A multitude of choices available.

Miura Beer

$5.00

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Finely crafted beverages. Unique and healthy bites.

Location

4143 Cedar Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Directions

