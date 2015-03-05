- Home
Trailfolk Coffee Co. 4143 Cedar Avenue
No reviews yet
4143 Cedar Avenue
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Popular Items
Eat
Avocado Toast
Organic fresh avocado, hard-boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, fresh herbs, drizzled with house-made fresh citrus vinaigrette and seasoned with Maldon salt and fresh black pepper. Served on two pieces of telera bread.
Breakfast Sandwich
Thick bacon, ham, fried egg, cheddar, and herbs on an english muffin. Warmed and toasted to perfection.
Breakfast Tacos
A little larger than a street taco and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house-made salsa. Sorry, no substitutions on these.
Cinnamon Roll
A big cinnamon roll with house-made frosting
Cowboy Toast
This one bites back. Thick bacon, jalapeño, guacamole, and cheddar on toast. Served with a side of our salsa.
Everything Toast
Cream cheese and everything seasoning on top of our Telera bread. Similar to the famous bagel by the same name!
Fresh Whole Fruit
Your choice of apple, banana, or orange.
Granola Bar
Kate’s Real Food Bars. Organic, GF, Soy Free, Non GMO Delicious and soft.
Granola Parfait
House-made triple berry compote, greek yogurt, honey, and delicious GF granola.
Greek Toast
Fresh hummus, cucumber, olives, and pepperoncini on toasted Telera bread.
Nutella Toast
Simple, sweet, and delicious. Nutella, banana, and peanut butter.
Oats & Nuts
Your choice of delicious oats, nuts, and seeds. Steamed milk, banana, cinnamon, and chia is added.
Pop Tart
WAY better than what you remember... Rotated constantly and the chef's choice. If you have an allergy or major preference let us know. Most common flavors: Strawberry, Lemon, Tangerine, Triple Berry
Southwest Potato Bowl
A hearty meal! Baked potato, bacon, cheddar, egg, and topped with avocado, cilantro, fresh herbs, Himalayan salt, and pepper. Comes with a side of salsa.
Tahoe Jerky
Tahoe local company that slow smokes their BRISKET jerky instead of dehydrating it. Soft and easy to chew with incredible flavors.
Drink
Americano
A double shot of micro-roasted espresso poured over water. Made just like it was for the American GI's in Italy during WW2.
Black Eye
Organic brewed drip coffee (or cold brew when iced) and two shots of espresso.
Cafe de Olla
Special house-made cafe de olla. Our own blend of beans, piloncillo sugar, and infused with fresh meyer lemon, vanilla, and cinnamon. A true treat. Served your choice hot or cold.
Cappuccino
Micro-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and foamy goodness. All in three equal parts. The good old-fashioned way.
Chai Latte
Our house-made chai with a beautiful blend of black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, clove, and black pepper made with your milk of choice.
Chantico
A short drink, often called drinking chocolate. Raw cacao, dutch cocoa, vanilla bean, and half and half come together to create a rich and creamy goodness.
Cold Brew
Our cold brew special. We combine medium and dark beans from local micro roasters. Cold filtered Tahoe water combines with those over 24 hours to create magic.
Cold-Pressed Juice
16 ounces of raw, organic, cold-pressed juice.
Con Panna
A double shot of espresso topped with our own vanilla bean whipped cream. Simple, sweet, delicious.
Cortado
A short drink with equal parts steamed milk and espresso.
Cubano
A short espresso drink sweetened with condensed milk and topped with cinnamon.
Detox Shot
A small spicy shot with a base of turmeric, ginger, and lemon. Chef's choice from there. Heal your guts from what you did to them last night.
Drip Coffee
Traditional drip coffees from around the world. Organic and fair trade. They change often.
Espresso (Double)
A double shot of espresso with three perfect layers. Body, heart, and crema. Technically a doppio.
Fresh-Squeezed Juice
Your choice of orange, or cold-pressed apple.
Golden Chai
A house-made, caffeine-free chai option. Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, and your choice of steamed milk.
Horchata Latte
Our house-made creamy, cinnamon, horchata with espresso. Horchata is a rice and condensed milk based drink. While it originated in Valencia Spain in the 13th century, we follow the Mexican tradition of the drink.
Hot Chocolate
Responsibly-sourced, lightly sweetened Dutch cocoa and steamy milk. Topped with our freshly made whipped cream.
Hot Tea
Exquisite teas from our tea partner, Tea Pigs. Whole leaf, biodegradable "tea temples", ethically and sustainably sourced. This tea converts even the non tea drinkers.
Iced Tea
Choose from our signature black iced tea, or one of our rotating specials. Dare to try something unknown! 16oz.
Latte
Comfort in a cup. Espresso and perfectly steamed milk. Feel free to mix in something a little sweet as well.
Mexican Coke
Glass bottle, real sugar. Only from Mexico. 355 ml
Mocha
Steamed milk, dutch cocoa, espresso, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Red Bull
12 oz. cans available in sugar free or regualr.
Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water
12 oz. (355 ml) unflavored, just bubbly, refreshing, and delicious. Glass bottle.
Voss Still Water
500ml plastic bottle
White Mocha
Steamed milk, white chocolate, espresso, and can be topped with house-made whipped cream.
Blend
Acai Bowl
Acai, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, banana, and oat milk blended and topped with granola, berries, and banana.
Avocado Bowl
Jackfruit, spinach, kale, and avocado blended with oat milk. Topped with chia, coconut, and jujube dried fruit (not the candy, they're like a dried date). Slightly sweet and savory.
Cacao Bowl
Raw cacao, a little dutch cocoa, banana, peanut butter, and your choice of milk. Topped with cacao nibs, strawberries, and granola.
Dragon Bowl
Bright pink dragon fruit blended with passion fruit, pineapple, banana, and fresh apple juice. Topped with chia and granola.
Hearty Smoothies
Three delicious whole fruit smoothie options.
Imbibe
Mimosa
Prosecco and freshly squeezed orange, or cold-pressed juice.
Michelada
Cold-Pressed, house made michelada mix combined with a pilsner.
Sangria
Available in white, rose, or red. Mixed with shochu liquer, seasonal fruits and cold pressed juices.
Margarita
Made with añejo agave wine, house made triple sec, and freshly squeezed citrus.
Strike Beer
A multitude of choices available.
Miura Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Finely crafted beverages. Unique and healthy bites.
4143 Cedar Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150