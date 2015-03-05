Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Burger Co

1001 Heavenly Village Way

Suite 2B

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Apps & Sides

Beer battered Sidewinders

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Squash

$6.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Side Salad*

$6.00

Soup

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Traditional French Fries

$6.00

Wings

$16.00

Side of Sauce

$0.25

Burgers

California Burger

$19.00

Ohana Burger

$18.00

Honorary Texan

$21.00

Bobs Burger

$17.00

Blues Burger

$18.00

Plain Jane (Build Your Own)

$16.00
Pretender (Veggie)

$18.00

$18.00
Caprese Burger

$18.00

$18.00

Wild Turkey

$17.50

Hard Hat

$9.00

Human Patty

$5.00

Dog Treat

$5.00

Sandwiches/ Hot Dogs

Church's Chicken Club

$18.00

$18.00

Formage a trois (Adult Grilled Cheese)

$16.50

Bacon Cheddar Dog

$13.00

Hot Dog Meal

$11.00

Just a Hot Dog

$4.50

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Turkey Pesto

$17.00

Veggie Wrap

$16.50

French Dip

$18.00

BLT

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Human Patty

$5.00

Dog Treat

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Kids Turkey Corn Dogs

$10.50

Salads

Our House

$15.00

California Cobb

$20.00

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Caprese SALAD

$16.50

Rainbow Salad

$17.00

Side Salad*

$6.00

Dessert

Cookie al a mode

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Cookie Only

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Seagrams Ginger ale

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sole Sparkling H20

$4.00

Soda H20

$1.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Coco

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull (SUGAR-FREE

$4.00

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Root Beer (Bottle)

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

N/A Cocktail

$4.50

Regatta Ginger Beer

$4.00

Yerba Matte

$3.50

Dasani

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$4.00
