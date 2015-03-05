California Burger Co
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great burgers, apps and sandwiches plus over 120 varieties of whiskey!
Location
1001 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 2B, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
No Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Lake Tahoe
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Tahoe Bagel Company - Tahoe Bagel Company - Al Tahoe
4.6 • 177
1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
More near South Lake Tahoe