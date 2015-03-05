Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maggie's - Desolation Hotel

No reviews yet

933 Poplar street

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Brunch Starters

Duck Confit

$20.00

Fried Stuffed Olives

$17.00

Salmon Trout Lox

$22.00

House cured salmon lox, crispy capers, herbed crème cheese, pickle onion, cucumber, pea sprouts, bagel chips, evo.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$16.00

Stuffed Arancini

$17.00

Truffle Parmesan Shoestring Fries

$16.00

Truffle oil, Parmesan, Garlic confit, Sliced truffles.

Brunch Salads

Maggie’s House Salad

$16.00

Mix spring greens, Cucumbers, Green chickpeas, Goat cheese, sunflower seeds.

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Fresh figs, port poached apple, Bibb lettuce, sliced almonds, crispy prosciutto, Humboldt fog cheese, balsamic reduction.

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Fresh watermelon, cucumbers, Feta cheese, Spiced walnuts, Spinach, Strawberry vinaigrette. (GF)

Brunch Entree

Raspberry lemonade French Toast

$18.00

Thick sliced brioche, Lemon curd, fresh berries, raspberry coulis, rolled oats.

Grilled Brie & Ham

$18.00

House cured ham, brie cheese, Apricot jam, sliced apples, sliced brioche.

Bison Burger

$24.00

Grass fed ground bison, House cured bacon, Caramelized onions, Blueberry aioli, bibb lettuce, Sharp cheddar cheese.

Short Rib Burger

$24.00

8 oz Pat Lefrieda beef patty, braised short rib, crispy onions, lettuce, sharp cheddar, short rib jus aioli.

Maggie’s Classic

$18.00

2Eggs your way, house sausage and bacon, breakfast potatoes, biscuit.

Vegan Pancakes

$16.00

coconut cakes topped with cashew butter, fresh berries, coconut maple glaze. (V&GF)

Maggie’s Beni

$18.00

English muffin, house breakfast sausage, spinach, fried green tomato, roasted red pepper, poached egg, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Short Rib Beni

$23.00

House made biscuit, slow braised short rib, Duxelles, Mornay sauce, chives.

Omelette

$16.00

Chicken Fried Pork Belly

$21.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Maggie's Cheeseburger

$21.00

Sd Bisc And Gravy

$12.00

Shepards Pie

$16.00

Feature

$16.00

Brunch Sides

Breakfast potato

$7.00

Breakfast sausage

$8.00

2 eggs

$6.00

Bacon

$9.00

Bowl of berries

$10.00

2 Biscuits

$7.00

Sd Toast

$3.00

1 Biscuit

$3.50

Brunch Desserts

Lemon Bars

$12.00

Lemon curd, Brown butter short bread, sugar free whip cream, candied citrus peel.

Cherry Caramel Apple Tarte Tatin

$14.00

Fresh apple, puff pastry, caramel sauce, cherries, cinnamon brown sugar ice cream.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, Oreo crust.

Dinner Starters

Bread

Duck Confit

$21.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Quick pickle Cucumber arugula salad, lemon cilantro oil, Grilled lemon wedge, micro sorel.

Scallop & Salmon Crudo

$20.00

Fried crispy tofu, miso sriracha sauce, on a bed of root slaw veggies. (V&GF)

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$16.00

Stuffed Arancini

$16.00

Truffle Parmesan Shoestring Fries

$16.00

Truffle oil, Parmesan, Garlic confit, Sliced truffles.

Fried Sea Beans And Zuccini

$13.00

Dinner Salads/ Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Fresh watermelon, cucumbers, Feta cheese, Spiced walnuts, Spinach, Strawberry vinaigrette. (GF)

Maggie’s House Salad

$16.00

Mix spring greens, Cucumbers, Green chickpeas, Goat cheese, sunflower seeds.

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Fresh figs, port poached apple, Bibb lettuce, sliced almonds, crispy prosciutto, Humboldt fog cheese, balsamic reduction.

Dinner Entree

Bison Tomahawk

$148.00

Chimichurri, Sweet potato fries

Braised Short Rib

$44.00

Slow braised short rib, crispy polenta cake, broccolini, short rib jus, micro greens.

Elk Loin

$52.00

Filet mignon

$59.00

Grilled filet mignon, Potato pave, Glazed root vegetables, Borolo sauce

Jerk Chicken

$38.00

Prosciutto wrapped chicken breast, on top of our house Tomato Tagliatelle, pinenuts, brown butter sage sauce.

Maggie's Cheeseburger

$21.00

Red Pepper Pesto

$32.00

House made tomato Tagliatelle, blistered tomato, fire roasted peppers, Sautee spinach, red pepper pesto sauce, micro basil.

Salmon Confit

$35.00

Salmon confit, Fiddle head fern, cherry tomato, Garlic scapes, Leak pure, Lemon Garlic butter. (GF

Scallop Carbonara

$50.00

Prosciutto wrapped pan seared scallops, House spinach Tagliatelle, tomato, Shallot, lemon tarragon cream sauce.

Sea Bass

$45.00

Pan seared branzino, Saffron risotto, Tomato, Asparagus, lemon bur Blanc, sea ice.

Feature

$38.00Out of stock

Lamb Feature

$54.00

Dinner Sides

Bowl Berries

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Salmon

$17.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Risotto

$12.00

Side Sweet Pot Hash

$6.00

Side Potato Pave

$9.00

Side Carrots

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

Side Root Vegetable

$6.00

Side Crispy Polenta Cake

$8.00

Side Mash

$6.00

Dinner Desserts

Birthday/ Anniversary Dessert

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Cherry Caramel Apple Tarte Tatin

$14.00

Fresh apple, puff pastry, caramel sauce, cherries, cinnamon brown sugar ice cream.

Choc Torte

$14.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, Oreo crust.

Desert Feature

$12.00

Lemon Bars

$12.00

Lemon curd, Brown butter short bread, sugar free whip cream, candied citrus peel.

Pecan tart

$14.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Liqour

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hanson Meyer Lemon

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Reyka

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Bluberi

$11.00

Stoli Ohranj

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Tahoe Blue

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose DBL

$26.00

Ketel One DBL

$24.00

Stoli DBL

$22.00

Tahoe Blue DBL

$20.00

Titos DBL

$20.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Empress

$13.00

Fords

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Botanist

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$22.00

Empress DBL

$26.00

Fords DBL

$20.00

Hendricks DBL

$22.00

Tanqueray DBL

$22.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$20.00

Flor De Cana DBL

$20.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$40.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$24.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$78.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Class Azul Gold

$70.00

Clase Azul Plata

$32.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$24.00

Corralejo Reposado

$14.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$28.00

Tears Of Llorona Extra Anejo

$44.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Lalo

$16.00

Casa Dragones Anejo DBL

$80.00

Casa Dragones Blanco DBL

$48.00

Casa Dragones Joven DBL

$156.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$28.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$26.00

Clase Azul Gold DBL

$140.00

Clase Azul Plata DBL

$64.00

Clase Azul Reposado DBL

$72.00

Corralejo Reposado DBL

$28.00

Corralejo Silver DBL

$20.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo DBL

$48.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal DBL

$28.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$32.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$26.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$22.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino DBL

$56.00

Tears Of Llorona Extra Anejo DBL

$88.00

Amador Double Barrel Chardonnay Finish

$12.00

Angels envy

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$28.00

Blood Oath Pact No.8

$40.00

Breckenridge Port Cask

$18.00

Breckenridge Rum Cask

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit rye

$12.00

E H Taylor Barrel Proof

$84.00

E H Taylor Small Batch

$35.00

Eagle Rare 10Yr

$25.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.00

Ezra Brooks

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Kentucky Straight

$13.00

Heaven's Door Double Barrel

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$26.00

Kaiyo Mizunara Oak

$21.00

Kamiki Sakura

$24.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michter's

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$14.00

Noble Oak Rye

$12.00

Peerless Rye

$22.00

Peerless Straight

$18.00

Redwood Empire Emerald

$12.00

Templeton Rye 4 Yr

$11.00

Templeton Rye 6yr

$16.00

Templeton Rye Whiskey 10Yr

$26.00

The Burning Chair

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Tullamore Dew 14 yr

$17.00

Weller Antique

$72.00

Weller C.Y.P.D

$67.00

Weller Full Proof

$67.00

Whistlepig Piggy Back Rye 6Yr

$16.00

Whistlepig Straight Rye 10Yr

$25.00

Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey 12Yr

$40.00

Woodford double Oak

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Yellowstone Select

$17.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels DBL

Angels Envy DBL

Basil Hayden DBL

Bulliet Rye DBL

Lip Service Rye DBL

Jim Beam DBL

Woodford Reserve DBL

Knob Creek DBL

Kaiyo Mizunara Oak DBL

Makers Mark DBL

Redwood Empire Rye Emerald Giant DBL

Michters American DBL

Michters Sour Mash DBL

Balvenie Portwood 21yr

$65.00

Dalmore 15

$30.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$15.00

Highland Park 12Yr

$14.00

Macallan 12Yr

$19.00

Macallan 18Yr

$70.00

Macallan 25Yr

$240.00

Macallan V5 Reflexion

$140.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

Aperol DBL

Campari DBL

Green Chartreuse DBL

Cointreau DBL

Drambuie DBL

Frangelico DBL

Godiva Chocolate DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Baileys DBL

Chambord DBL

Kahlua DBL

Korbel DBL

Montenegro Amaro DBL

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$17.00

Korbel

$10.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Cadaliac Margarita

$16.00

Colardo Bulldog

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Beer

Alibi

$8.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors light

$6.00

Coors NA

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Aussie

$8.00

Gummy worm

$8.00

Lagunitas Lil Summin

$8.00

Stem Cider

$7.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

Wine

Acrobat

$14.00

Altos Ibericos Rioja

$12.00

Austin

$18.00

Cono Sur

$18.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$16.00

Inkblot

$17.00

Juggernaut

$16.00

La Storia Merlot

$17.00

Outerbound

$18.00

Pessimist

$15.00

Trivento Malbec

$15.00

Wines Of Substance

$12.00

Complicated

$12.00

Fess Parker Riesling

$12.00

Lagaria

$11.00

Matua

$12.00

Scott Family

$17.00

Trinchero

$16.00

J Pinot Gris

$14.00

The Roost

$20.00

Daou Rose

$16.00

Korbel

$13.00

Piper Sonoma Rose

$15.00

Torresella

$14.00

BTL 8 Years

$78.00

BTL Acrobat

$50.00

BTL Altos Ibericos Rioja

$42.00

BTL Austin Paso Robles Barrel

$68.00

BTL Bergstrom Cumberland Reserve Yamhill-Carlton District Pinot Noir

$105.00

BTL Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$220.00

BTL Cono Sur 20

$65.00

BTL Don Melchor

$225.00

BTL Dry Creek Zinfandel BTL

$58.00

BTL Inkblot

$62.00

BTL Juggernaut Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL La Storia Merlot

$62.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 years in the Desert Red Blend

$87.00

BTL Outerbound

$67.00

BTL Patrimony

$390.00

BTL Pessimist

$54.00

BTL Rutherford Hill Merlot

$64.00

BTL Rutherford Ranch N Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexanader Valley

$190.00

BTL Trivento Malbec

$54.00

BTL Walt Santa Rita Hills Pinot Noir

$85.00

BTL Wines Of Substance Columbia Valley Cs Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$50.00

BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

BTL Complicated Chard

$48.00

BTL DAOU Reserve Chard

$68.00

BTL Fess Parker

$42.00

BTL Frank Family Chard

$78.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$50.00

BTL Jayson Chard

$86.00

BTL Jayson SB

$74.00

BTL Lagaria

$39.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Scott Family Arroyo

$62.00

BTL Trinchero SauvBlanc

$58.00

BTL Roost Chard

$74.00

BTL Bieler

$50.00

BTL Daou Rose

$58.00

BTl Korbel Brut

$46.00

BTL Piper Sonoma Brut Rose

$54.00

BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

$82.00

BTL Telmont Champagne Reserve Rose

$140.00

BTL Torresella Prosecco

$50.00

BTL Veuve Yellow Label

$148.00

Corkage

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.50

Dbl Espresso

$6.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever Tree Soda Water

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Mock Cocktail

$8.00

Zeus Is Free

$14.00

No Teq For Tela

$14.00

Laid Back Jack Jack

$14.00

Bright As Nova

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Old Man Marty

$16.00

Karma Comes Around

$15.00

Marley’s Mellow Mood

$16.00

Be Like Bamboo

$15.00

Clara’s Got Kick

$16.00

Sidecar Named Getty

$16.00

Frankie Says Don’t Relax

$16.00

Maggie’s Rye Thai Bloody Mary

$16.00

Maggie’s Classic Bloody Mary

$16.00

Dessert Drinks

Graham's 10 Year Old Tawny Port

$14.00

Graham's 20 Year Old Tawny Port

$19.00

Grahams 30 Year

$28.00

kids entrée

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$16.00

6 oz chicken breast, baby carrots, French fries.

Kids Steak

$18.00

6 oz skirt steak, baby carrots, French fries.

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$10.00

Fettuccini pasta, cheesy alfredo sauce.

Kids Breakfast

$10.00

1 scrambled egg, breakfast potatoes, bacon, berries.

Kids French Toast

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
‍Arouse your senses with Maggie’s fresh seasonal menu, and drink in the beauty of South Lake Tahoe from a uniquely elevated vantage point. A place where fresh, seasonal ingredients combine with heartfelt hospitality and effortless charm, Maggie’s Restaurant is a favorite dining destination for locals and visitors alike.

933 Poplar street, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

