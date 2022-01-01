Stateline restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stateline restaurants
Must-try Stateline restaurants

Lake Tahoe AleWorX - Stateline image

 

Lake Tahoe AleWorX - Stateline

31 US Hwy 50 Ste. 105, Stateline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wood-Fired Chicken Wings$18.00
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, served with carrots and celery
Salsiccia$25.00
Crushed tomato, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Hot Italian sausage
Rucola Salad$16.00
*****This item has NUTS!!
Hearty mixed greens, fresh fennel, feta, sliced granny smith apples, pickled red onion, almonds shavings, basil lime zest vinaigrette
More about Lake Tahoe AleWorX - Stateline
Restaurant banner

 

Tahoe Bagel Company

276 Kingsbury Grade Suite A108, Stateline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Proper Philly$12.50
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onion, white american served on an italian roll.
Veggie$8.00
Your choice of schmear and cheese served with cucumber, and tomato.
BLT$8.00
Generous serving of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with light mayo on your choice of bagel.
More about Tahoe Bagel Company
Tahoe Tavern & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tahoe Tavern & Grill

219 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
More about Tahoe Tavern & Grill
