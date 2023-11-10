Nolan Hibachi
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
It's style Japanese Cuisine carry out/take out restaurant The Dishes cook using an iron plate include meat, seafood, Vegetables and noodles.
Location
3489 West Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406
Gallery
